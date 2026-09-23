Silent Hands, Loud Voices: The Language That Speaks Without Sound

MENAFN - Tribal News Network)

The International Day of Sign Languages is observed around the world on September 23. This day is not only an opportunity to learn about a language, but also a reminder that many people in our world face difficulties in hearing or speaking. This does not mean, however, that their dreams, abilities, emotions, or intelligence are any less.

Most of us communicate with one another through spoken words. But for people who cannot hear or have difficulty speaking, hand gestures, facial expressions, and body movements become a complete language. This is called sign language. It is not simply a collection of gestures; it is a complete language with its own rules, vocabulary, and ways of expression.

Different Language, Same Feelings:

Unfortunately, there is still very little awareness about sign language in our society. When someone communicates through sign language, some people stare at them in surprise, while others make fun of them or imitate their gestures. We need to ask ourselves: if someone could not understand our language, would we make fun of them? Of course not.

Then why should we make fun of someone who is communicating in their own way?

We need to understand that a person who uses sign language may communicate differently from us, but they are not less than us. They have the same right to respect, friendship, education, employment, and to make decisions about their own lives.

When Abilities Get an Opportunity, Dreams Become Reality:

Education is one of the most important issues. Even today, there are children in our society who are not sent to school simply because they cannot hear or cannot communicate through speech in the usual way. Some parents assume that their child may not be able to achieve anything. This mindset needs to change.

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If these children are provided with a supportive educational environment, sign language, trained teachers, and the necessary facilities, they can also receive a quality education. Special education institutions can play an important role, but there should also be schools where children with different abilities can study together and develop a sense of equality in society.

A child who communicates through sign language today does not have to remain only a student tomorrow. They can become a doctor, engineer, teacher, artist, designer, entrepreneur, programmer, or expert in any other field.

How Can We Reduce Communication Barriers?

For this purpose, sign language should not remain limited to the people who use it. If ordinary people also begin learning basic signs and phrases, many communication barriers in society can be reduced.

Schools can introduce basic sign language education. Government offices, hospitals, banks, and other public places should have sign language support available. Sign language interpretation and captions can also be increased in television programmes, news broadcasts, and important public messages. These small steps can make an entire life easier for someone.

Beyond the Four Walls of Home, A World of Equality:

Many families avoid taking a child or person with a hearing or speech difficulty outside because they fear what people will say. Sometimes they are not taken to social gatherings, sometimes they are kept away from friends, and sometimes they are not even sent to school. But keeping a child away from the world is not protection; it only reduces their opportunities.

These children also want to visit parks, make friends, play, study, participate in competitions, and fulfil their dreams. We should open paths for them, not build walls around them.

One Sign, One Opportunity, One Bright Future:

The International Day of Sign Languages reminds us that communication does not happen only through sound. Sometimes hands speak, while eyes and facial expressions can also say a great deal.

Instead of looking at these children with pity, we need to recognise their abilities. More than charity or sympathy, they need opportunities, education, respect, and equal rights.

If today we send one child to school, educate one family, support one person instead of making fun of them, and learn a few words in sign language, we may be contributing to changing someone's life. It is time to stop seeing silence as a weakness and start understanding it as a different language.

September 23 is not just another date on the calendar. It reminds us that a society where everyone has the opportunity to understand and express themselves is a society that truly progresses. The language of hands teaches us an important lesson: words may be different, but dreams are the same for everyone.