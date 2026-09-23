18 Facilities Damaged, Three People Injured In Russian Attacks On Kyiv Region

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Ukrinform reports this, citing a Telegram post by Tymur Tkachenko, head of the Kyiv Regional State Administration.

The aftermath of the attacks was reported in four districts across the region over the past 24 hours and overnight on September 23.

In Bucha district, a 76-year-old man was injured. He sustained shrapnel wounds and facial abrasions and is in a state of emotional shock and stress.

Two other men were also injured. One sustained an open forearm fracture, a laceration above the eyebrow, and a chest contusion. The other sustained a laceration to the forehead. Both were hospitalized.

In Bucha district, 14 facilities were damaged. They included six private residences, a warehouse, a production and warehouse facility, an administrative facility, the premises of a municipal enterprise, an administrative building, an infrastructure facility, and two passenger cars.

In Obukhiv district, two private residences were damaged.

In Fastiv district, a production facility was damaged.

In Vyshhorod district, an infrastructure facility was damaged.

A total of 18 facilities were damaged in Kyiv region.

s hit food warehouses, businesses and homes overnigh

As previously reported by Ukrinform,air defense forces neutralized 119 drones and three Banderol jet-powered UAVs launched by Russian forces against Ukraine from the evening of September 22 onward.

Photo: Illia Dikov, mayor of Vyshneve/Facebook