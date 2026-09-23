Russian Drone Crashes Into Business Center In Kyiv's Holosiivskyi District

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Ukrinform reports this, citing a Telegram post by Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko.

“A UAV crashed into a four-story business center in the Holosiivskyi district. Emergency services are heading to the site,” Klitschko said.

18 facilities damaged, three people injured in Russian attacks on Kyiv region

As previously reported by Ukrinform, Russian attack injured three people in Kyiv on September 23.

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