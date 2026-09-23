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Russian Drone Crashes Into Business Center In Kyiv's Holosiivskyi District
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrinform reports this, citing a Telegram post by Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko.
“A UAV crashed into a four-story business center in the Holosiivskyi district. Emergency services are heading to the site,” Klitschko said.Read also: 18 facilities damaged, three people injured in Russian attacks on Kyiv region
As previously reported by Ukrinform, Russian attack injured three people in Kyiv on September 23.
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