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Russian Attack On Kyiv Leaves One Dead, Eight Injured

Russian Attack On Kyiv Leaves One Dead, Eight Injured


2026-09-23 05:13:55
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrinform reports this, citing a Telegram post by Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko.

“Eight people were injured in the enemy attack on the capital. One of the injured, who had been hospitalized in serious condition, died in hospital. Four injured people are currently staying in city hospitals,” the post reads.

Read also: Russian drone attack damages warehouse, hits gas station in Kyiv

The enemy UAV attack on Kyiv is ongoing.

As previously reported by Ukrinform, Russian forces attacked Kyiv on the morning of September 23. Three casualties had initially been reported.

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