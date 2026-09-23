Russian Attack Hits Shopping Center In Odesa Region

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Ukrinform reports this, citing a Faceboo post by the Odesa Regional Office of the State Service for Emergencies.

“Russian forces attacked Odesa district this morning. A shopping center caught fire as a result of the strike,” the post reads.

Over 60 firefighters from Odesa and Mykolaiv regions were involved in extinguishing the fire. The fire has now been completely extinguished. According to the rescuers, no one was injured in the fire, the State Service for Emergencies noted.

Russians strike enterprise inregion, fire breaks out

As previously reported by Ukrinform, a cargo ship flying the flag of Antigua and Barbuda was damaged in a Russian attack on port infrastructure in Odesa region overnight on September 23. The ship's captain, a Ukrainian citizen, was killed.

Photo: SES