Russians Attack Railway Infrastructure In Kyiv Ukrzaliznytsia

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Ukrinform reports this, citing a Facebook post by Oleksandr Pertsovskyi, chairman of the board of Ukrzaliznytsia, Ukraine's railway authority.

“Enemy attacks on the capital are ongoing, with the city's railway infrastructure also under attack. As of now, one of our railway workers, who was returning home after his shift, sustained shrapnel wounds,” the post reads.

The injured man is currently in hospital.

Pertsovskyi urged Ukrainians to exercise extreme caution near railway facilities and to leave them whenever an air raid alert is issued, regardless of its level.

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He recalled that during a“yellow” alert, passengers may board and disembark only from the underground areas of Kyiv's Central and Darnytsia railway stations.

As previously reported by Ukrinform, three people were injured in Kyiv in a Russian attack on the morning of September 23.

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