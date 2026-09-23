Drones Attack Bashkortostan, Smoke Seen Near Ufa Oil Refinery Media

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Ukrinform reports this, citing ASTRA.

Residents reported hearing explosions over Ufa, while local Telegram channels said that air defense systems were shooting down Ukrainian drones.

After analyzing a photograph taken by an eyewitness, an ASTRA OSINT analyst determined that smoke was visible in the area of the Ufa Oil Refinery. However, the smoke could not be ruled out as being related to a thermal power plant. A“drone threat” regime was also introduced in the region in the morning. At Ufa airport, restrictions were initially imposed on aircraft arrivals and departures. The airport later resumed normal operations, and the“drone threat” regime was lifted.

The regional authorities have not officially announced an attack on the region.

Smoke rising over oil refinery inafter drone attack – media

Overall, during the night, Russian air defense forces“intercepted and destroyed” 514 UAVs over 18 Russian regions, temporarily occupied Crimea, and the Sea of Azov and Black Sea, according to a statement by Russia's Defense Ministry.

As previously reported by Ukrinform, Ukraine's Unmanned Systems Forces, as part of Operation“Crimean Switch Off,” hit another 38 electrical substations in Russia and the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine.

Lead photo: Illustrative