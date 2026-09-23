Russia Increases Its Use Of Jet-Powered Drones Eightfold In Three Months Ihnat

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Yurii Ihnat, head of the Communications Department at Ukraine's Air Force Command, said this on television, according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

Russia has used a total of 7,700 these drones since it began deploying jet-powered UAVs. Their number has been increasing every month: 350 in June, 1,500 in July, 2,850 in August, and about 1,900 so far in September, according to Ihnat.

“This shows that the enemy is not stopping, that they are finding ways to procure those jet engines and other components and assemble them in Russia. About half of the Shaheds are now jet-powered UAVs. This is not encouraging for us,” Ihnat emphasized.

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He also noted that Russia has scaled up production of jet-powered drones despite the high cost of components and difficulties transporting parts from the EU and the United States.

As previously reported by Ukrinform, air defense forces neutralized 119 drones launched by Russian forces against Ukraine from the evening of September 22.