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New Russian Attacks Leave Consumers Without Power In Five Regions Ukrenergo

New Russian Attacks Leave Consumers Without Power In Five Regions Ukrenergo


2026-09-23 05:13:51
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Ukraine's national power grid operator Ukrenergo reported this on Facebook.

"Due to hostilities and attacks on energy infrastructure, new outages have been reported this morning in the Kharkiv, Sumy, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia and Kyiv regions. Emergency repair and restoration work is already underway wherever security conditions currently allow," the statement said.

As of 09:30 on Wednesday, electricity consumption was 1.2% higher than the previous day. This was due to cloudy weather in most regions of Ukraine, which is reducing the efficiency of household solar power plants.

Read also: Russia attacks 13 regions and Kyiv with drones and missiles overnight – Koretskyi

Given the weather conditions, Ukrenergo advised consumers to use electricity sparingly from 10:00 to 22:00.

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UkrinForm

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