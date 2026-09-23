Russian Drones Crash In Two Kyiv Districts Transport Facility And Store Hit, Building Damaged

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Ukrinform reports this, citing a Telegram post by Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko.

“In the Holosiivskyi district, a UAV crashed onto the roof of a non-residential building. Emergency services are heading to the site,” Klitschko wrote.

“In the Holosiivskyi district, another UAV crashed onto the premises of a transport infrastructure facility,” the mayor later said.

As Klitschko reported, in Kyiv's Solomianskyi district, a Russian drone crashed onto a store building.

In the Solomianskyi district, a UAV struck a nine-story non-residential building at the level of the fourth floor, according to Klitschko.

Russians attack railway infrastructure in Kyiv –liznytsia

As reported, a Russian drone crashed into a four-story business center in Kyiv's Holosiivskyi district.

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