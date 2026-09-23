EU Urges Ukraine To Accelerate Reforms Before Providing Additional Aid Bloomberg

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Bloomberg reported this, citing a source familiar with the negotiations, according to Ukrinform.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen held a tense meeting at UN headquarters in New York on Tuesday, according to the source.

The Ukrainian side expressed concern about a possible escalation by Russia in winter, particularly due to limited air defense capabilities to protect cities. Kyiv also voiced dissatisfaction with the EU's decision to lift sanctions on two Russian oligarchs as part of an agreement to extend the sanctions.

“More defence support is coming. And as reforms in the Rada progress, more budget support too. We have €37 billion still available in this calendar year,” von der Leyen wrote in a post on X after the meeting.

Leyen promises to step up defense support for Ukrain

Ukraine has also asked its allies to help cover an unforeseen budget shortfall of about €26 billion ($30 billion) and called on the EU to speed up the disbursement of a €90 billion loan. The funds are intended to help Ukraine secure financing through the end of next year.

The EU, for its part, raised objections to some of Ukraine's calculations and proposed involving other partners, including Canada, Norway, and Japan, in the additional financing. Zelensky told reporters that the sides' teams would meet again in 7–10 days for further negotiations and expressed hope that an agreement would be reached.

Zelensky, following a meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump, said Ukraine was ready for an energy truce with Russia as a first step toward ending the war, provided Moscow stops attacks on Ukrainian infrastructure. He said he had asked Trump to convey this position to the Russian side and involve Chinese leader Xi Jinping in the discussions, as he believes Xi has influence over Moscow. Trump is hosting Xi in Washington this week.

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As previously reported by Ukrinform, the European Parliament and the Council of the EU, in February 2026, adopted a regulation establishing a loan of up to €90 billion to support Ukraine. The assistance consists of two complementary components: strengthening Ukraine's defense capabilities and defense-industrial capacity, and support for the functioning of state institutions, provision of public services, and economic resilience.