Pakistan Public Works Minister Fazal Shakoor Khan Reportedly Abducted
Pakistan's Minister for Public Works and Communications, Fazal Shakoor Khan, has reportedly been abducted by armed men, according to local reports.
The minister's vehicle was stopped by armed individuals, who then took Khan to an unknown location.
Police have launched an investigation into the incident. Further details about the circumstances of the alleged abduction and the identity or motive of the attackers have not yet been disclosed.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment