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Pakistan Public Works Minister Fazal Shakoor Khan Reportedly Abducted

Pakistan Public Works Minister Fazal Shakoor Khan Reportedly Abducted


2026-09-23 05:13:41
(MENAFN- AzerNews) Qabil Ashirov Read more

Pakistan's Minister for Public Works and Communications, Fazal Shakoor Khan, has reportedly been abducted by armed men, according to local reports.

The minister's vehicle was stopped by armed individuals, who then took Khan to an unknown location.

Police have launched an investigation into the incident. Further details about the circumstances of the alleged abduction and the identity or motive of the attackers have not yet been disclosed.

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AzerNews

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