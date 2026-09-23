Baghdad, Muscat Airports To Halt Flights From Iran

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The airports in Baghdad and Muscat will stop receiving flights from Iran from midnight local time, Iran's Civil Aviation Organization spokesperson said.

According to Al Arabiya, Iranian civil aviation authorities are in talks with their Iraqi counterparts to redirect flights to Baghdad to Najaf International Airport. Other flights from Iran, including international services to Istanbul, will continue.

The development comes as Iranian airlines face growing restrictions abroad amid a US campaign to further isolate Tehran economically.

Foreign companies providing services to Iranian airlines, including refueling and ground handling, risk being cut off from the US financial system under measures taking effect on Wednesday.

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent warned that companies providing services to Iranian aircraft could face consequences. Speaking to CNBC, he said that companies could not provide fuel or landing services to Iranian aircraft or sell tickets for their flights without risking exclusion from the dollar system.

The latest restrictions are part of Washington's broader efforts to increase economic pressure on Iran amid the ongoing conflict. Earlier this month, Bessent said the US was considering airlines, the maritime sector and digital assets as potential targets for further measures.

Washington has accused Iranian commercial airlines of helping transport weapons and fighter aircraft and has blacklisted agents linked to Mahan Air.

President Donald Trump on Tuesday called on countries at the UN General Assembly to help enforce the complete economic isolation of Iran.

Image: Reuters