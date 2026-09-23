President Ilham Aliyev Signs Order Pardoning Sentenced Persons

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President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed an Order“On the pardon of a number of sentenced persons.”

Guided by the principles of humanism, the decision was made following consideration of pardon applications addressed to the President by a number of sentenced individuals, their family members, and the Commissioner for Human Rights (Ombudsman) of the Republic of Azerbaijan. The Order took into account the personality, health status, and family situation of the convicts, as well as the nature and degree of public danger of the offenses committed, the length of the sentences already served, and their conduct while serving their sentences.

Under the terms of the Order, 19 individuals sentenced to imprisonment and one individual sentenced to restriction of freedom have been released from the unserved portions of their sentences.