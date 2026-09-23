UK Businesses Still Losing Billions To Poor Workplace Design

MENAFN - Pressat) Poorly designed and maintained workplaces cost the UK economy an estimated £71.4 billion in GDP every year, according to research from facilities transformation company Mitie. The study, based on a survey of around 3,000 UK employees, finds that workplace friction such as poor building maintenance, uncomfortable furniture and a lack of suitable working spaces is undermining productivity across the country.

Employees lose an average of 68 minutes a week to unproductive tasks caused by these issues, rising to 74 minutes for full-time staff. Across the national workforce, it equates to £485 million in lost salaries every week. Nearly half of employees, 46%, cite an uncomfortable or poorly designed workplace as a major cause of job dissatisfaction. Among those satisfied with their workplace, 89% are also satisfied with their employer, compared with just 23% of those who are not.

Helen Beebe, UK Managing Director at workplace furniture supplier AJ Products, says these figures reflect what many businesses overlook.

"The workplace environment is rarely criticised when performance or morale slips, yet the research shows how much it actually matters," she says. "Tolerating old furniture, poor layouts and unwelcoming spaces will slowly wear employees down, directly affecting productivity and retention. Businesses that treat the physical environment as part of how they support their people tend to see the benefit in how their teams perform."

Businesses looking to act on this have an added incentive this month. AJ Products is running a competition throughout September, open to UK customers who invest in improving their workplace, as one option among the steps businesses can take to close this gap.

About AJ Products

AJ Products is a global workplace furniture supplier dedicated to creating ergonomic, sustainable and innovative solutions for modern workspace environments. With a focus on Happiness at Work their environmentally friendly product ranges for offices, warehouses, industrial facilities, schools, canteens and changing rooms comprise more than 15,000 items in a modern Scandinavian style. Designed and manufactured in-house, every product comes with a 7-year warranty.