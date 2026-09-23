Apex Covantage To Launch Eden, An AI-Powered Editorial Engine For Publishing, At Frankfurt Book Fair

MENAFN - Pressat) Advanced AI platform designed to extend editorial expertise, identify subject-aware errors, and accelerate copyediting workflows

HERNDON, Va. (September 23, 2026) - Apex CoVantage, a technology-led supplier of content and data transformation services, today announced the launch of eden, an AI-powered editorial engine designed for the specific demands of book and academic publishing. eden will be introduced at the Frankfurt Book Fair on Oct 7.

Built to work alongside professional copyeditors and subject-matter experts, eden applies advanced AI to the editorial process, helping identify errors and inconsistencies that require more than conventional grammar and spell checking. The platform is designed to extend the reach of editorial expertise while keeping professional editors at the center of the decision-making process.

Unlike general-purpose writing tools, eden is built for the kind of editing publishing actually requires: catching errors that depend on the subject matter of the text, not just its grammar. In early testing with professional copyeditors, 80–90% of eden's suggestions are accepted, and editing passes run roughly three times faster than manual copyediting alone.

“Any copyeditor knows how much of the job is invisible to the author until something slips through. I've watched editors carry that pressure for years, and eden is the first thing we've built that genuinely takes some of that off them. The day is here where the power of AI language models can enhance the performance of copyeditors and improve author satisfaction.” - Greg Suprock, Head of Solutions Architecture, Apex CoVantage

eden's capabilities include:

Subject-Aware Error Detection: eden flags potential content errors that depend on context, such as an acronym expanded incorrectly for the subject matter of a given book. Equation Logic Checking: eden detects potential logic failures in equations, a common and hard-to-catch class of error in technical and academic titles. SME-Level Support: eden provides suggestions at the level of a subject-matter expert, extending specialist review across more of a manuscript than manual review typically reaches. Faster Editing Passes : Copyediting runs approximately three times faster, without removing the copyeditor from the process.

eden keeps human editors in control throughout. Rather than replacing the copyeditor or subject-matter expert, it surfaces suggestions for them to accept, adjust, or reject, a design reflected in the high rate at which its suggestions are implemented.

“The future of publishing will not be about AI replacing human expertise. It will be about what becomes possible when the two work together. With eden, we're building toward a new model of editing that combines the speed and scale of AI with the judgment and experience of professional editors.” - Pardha Karamsetty, CEO, Apex CoVantage

eden launches at the Frankfurt Book Fair on October 7 and will be on show through October 11 at the Apex CoVantage stand, Booth H70. To arrange a demonstration in Frankfurt or online, visit apexcovantage/eden-fbf-2026.

About Apex CoVantage

Founded in 1988, Apex CoVantage is a technology-led supplier of content and data transformation services to global companies across multiple domains. Headquartered outside of Washington, D.C. in the suburb of Herndon, VA, Apex operates globally with employees throughout the US and India. For more information, visit

Media Contact

Avani Kavya, Apex CoVantage, +1 703.709.3000, [email protected]