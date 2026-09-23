Azerbaijan Connects Rise In Renewable Energy Specialists To Expansion Of Projects (PHOTO)

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The need for professional personnel to develop, implement, and manage renewable energy projects in the future in Azerbaijan grows as the scale of these projects rises, Deputy Director of the Azerbaijan Renewable Energy Agency (AREA) Fagan Abdurahmanov said during the opening ceremony of the Boota Green Talent Academy program's autumn 2026 session, held at the Azerbaijan State Oil and Industry University (ASOIU).

In his speech, Abdurahmanov highlighted the role of young professionals in Azerbaijan's energy transition.

He encouraged the young participants to use the program not only to acquire knowledge but also to define their future career paths, generate new ideas, and build valuable professional connections.

The program is being implemented through the joint efforts of ASOIU's Alumni and Career Center and within the framework of an academic partnership between the university and Boota AZ LLC.

Representatives from the AREA, ASOIU, and Boota Green Talent Academy attended the opening ceremony. The event drew 52 in-person participants and over 300 online attendees.

Speakers at the ceremony included ASOIU Rector Associate Professor Rufat Azizov, Deputy Director of the AREA Fagan Abdurahmanov, CEO of Boota AZ LLC Elvin Rzayev, and Director of Boota Green Talent Academy Javid Mammadli.

Other speeches emphasized the importance of training a new generation of green energy specialists who possess not only technical knowledge but also skills in finance, policy, data analysis, and communication. The role of cooperation between the government, the university, and the private sector in developing Azerbaijan's clean energy ecosystem was also highlighted.

Following the opening ceremony, the program's first training session was held. During the session, presentations and discussions took place regarding Azerbaijan's green energy agenda, carbon markets, and other relevant topics.

The program is scheduled to run for two months and will comprise 18 sessions. The training curriculum will cover solar, wind, and bioenergy, energy storage systems, project economics, data analysis and artificial intelligence, professional communication, and other key areas. Sessions will be organized in both in-person and online formats. Participants who successfully complete the program will be awarded certificates.