Biobanking Market Set For Strong Growth Through 2031, Fueled By Precision Medicine, Genomics And Rising Demand For High-Quality Biospecimens

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Personalized medicine, genomics and clinical trials are driving demand, creating opportunities in automation, AI, virtual biobanks, data integration and scalable storage.

Dublin, Sept. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Biobanking Market - Strategic Insights and Forecasts (2026-2031)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global biobanking market is projected to grow from USD 72.6 billion in 2026 to USD 105.9 billion by 2031, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.8% during the forecast period. Market expansion is being supported by rising investment in biomedical research, growing demand for personalized medicine, advances in genomics, and the increasing use of biological samples in drug discovery and clinical trials.

Biobanking remains a critical component of precision medicine, disease research, population health studies, and pharmaceutical development. Governments, healthcare organizations, and research institutions are investing in national and regional biobanking infrastructure to strengthen epidemiological research and facilitate long-term health studies. Advanced data management platforms, automation, artificial intelligence, and digital technologies are also improving sample traceability, operational efficiency, data integration, and access to research resources.

Key Biobanking Market Drivers

Demand for personalized medicine is one of the principal factors driving biobanking market growth. High-quality biological samples and associated clinical data support targeted therapy development, biomarker identification, and precision diagnostics. Adoption is particularly strong in oncology, where molecular profiling and patient-specific treatment strategies continue to gain importance.

The expansion of genomic research is also increasing demand for standardized, diverse, and well-characterized biological sample repositories. Advances in sequencing technologies and broader adoption of genomics across clinical research are enabling researchers to investigate genetic variation, disease progression, and treatment response with greater precision.

Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies increasingly rely on biobanks throughout drug discovery and development. Samples and linked datasets assist with target validation, biomarker development, patient stratification, and clinical trial design. Government funding programs, institutional collaborations, and large-scale population health initiatives are further encouraging the development of interconnected biobanking networks.

The rising prevalence of cancer, cardiovascular disease, diabetes, neurological disorders, and other chronic conditions is contributing to long-term demand for sample collection, preservation, and analysis. These resources are increasingly important for longitudinal studies focused on disease risk, progression, prevention, and therapeutic outcomes.

Market Challenges

Ethical, legal, and regulatory requirements remain significant challenges for the global biobanking industry. The management of biological and genetic information requires robust policies covering informed consent, privacy, data ownership, sample access, cybersecurity, and cross-border data sharing.

High infrastructure and operating costs may also limit market development. Biobanking facilities require temperature-controlled storage, monitoring systems, backup power, automated sample handling, quality controls, and sophisticated informatics platforms. In addition, variations in collection, processing, annotation, and storage protocols can affect sample integrity and restrict interoperability among biobanks.

Segment and Technology Insights

The biobanking market is segmented by product, specimen type, application, end user, and region. Equipment, including freezers, automated storage platforms, monitoring systems, and sample handling technologies, accounts for a substantial market segment as organizations prioritize reliable and scalable infrastructure.

Blood and related products represent a leading specimen category because of their extensive use in clinical research, diagnostics, genomics, and biomarker studies. Tissue and DNA samples also hold significant market positions, particularly across oncology, genetic research, and precision medicine applications.

Drug discovery and clinical research are major application areas. Academic and research institutions account for a significant share of demand, while pharmaceutical companies, biotechnology businesses, hospitals, and healthcare networks continue to expand their biobanking capabilities.

Competitive Landscape and Strategic Outlook

The biobanking market includes specialized service providers, research organizations, laboratory technology companies, and storage infrastructure suppliers. Prominent participants include Thermo Fisher Scientific, QIAGEN, Hamilton Company, Brooks Automation, and Tecan Group.

Strategic priorities across the market include partnerships between academic institutions and commercial organizations, expansion of regional biobanking networks, investment in automation, and improved integration of sample and clinical data. Companies are also strengthening quality management and regulatory compliance to support international research programs.

Emerging trends include artificial intelligence-assisted data analysis, virtual biobanks, automated sample workflows, and large-scale population health studies. These developments are expected to improve research collaboration, accelerate data analysis, and expand the value of biobanking resources.

Report Benefits



Detailed analysis of the global biobanking market across regions, segments, applications, and end-user groups.

Evaluation of market drivers, constraints, regulatory developments, and emerging industry trends.

Competitive intelligence covering market positioning, strategic initiatives, and growth opportunities.

Actionable insights for market entry, geographic expansion, capital investment, product development, and revenue planning. Relevant intelligence for startups, research institutions, consultants, SMEs, healthcare organizations, and large enterprises.

Report Coverage



Historical market data from 2021 to 2025 and forecasts from 2026 to 2031.

Revenue analysis and growth projections across market segments and regions.

Assessment of opportunities, challenges, supply chain conditions, and regulatory frameworks.

Competitive positioning, market share evaluation, and strategic analysis. Company profiles covering products, financial performance, strategies, and key developments.

The global biobanking market is positioned for sustained growth as precision medicine, genomic research, clinical trials, and population health programs expand. Although regulatory complexity, operating costs, and standardization remain barriers, continued investment in automation, data integration, research collaboration, and quality management is expected to support long-term market development through 2031.

Key Topics Covered:

1. INTRODUCTION

1.1. Market Overview

1.2. Market Definition

1.3. Scope of the Study

1.4. Market Segmentation

1.5. Currency

1.6. Assumptions

1.7. Base and Forecast Years Timeline

2. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

2.1. Research Data

2.2. Assumptions

3. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

3.1. Research Highlights

4. MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1. Market Drivers

4.2. Market Restraints

4.3. Porter's Five Force Analysis

4.3.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.3.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.3.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.3.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.3.5. Competitive Rivalry in the Industry

4.4. Industry Value Chain Analysis

5. BIOBANKING MARKET, BY SAMPLE TYPE

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Blood Products

5.3. Human Tissues

5.4. Cell Lines

5.5. Nucleic Acids

5.6. Biological Fluids

5.7. Human Waste Products

6. BIOBANKING MARKET, BY OWNERSHIP

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Universities

6.3. National/Regional Agencies

6.4. Non-Profit Organizations

6.5. Private Organizations

7. BIOBANKING MARKET, BY APPLICATION

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Regenerative Medicine

7.3. Life Science Research

7.4. Clinical Research

8. BIOBANKING MARKET, BY END-USE

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Pharmaceutical Companies

8.3. Academic and Research Institutes

8.4. Hospitals

9. BIOBANKING MARKET, BY GEOGRAPHY

9.1. Introduction

9.2. North America

9.2.1. United States

9.2.2. Canada

9.2.3. Mexico

9.3. South America

9.3.1. Brazil

9.3.2. Argentina

9.3.3. Others

9.4. Europe

9.4.1. United Kingdom

9.4.2. Germany

9.4.3. France

9.4.4. Spain

9.4.5. Others

9.5. The Middle East and Africa

9.5.1. Saudi Arabia

9.5.2. UAE

9.5.3. Israel

9.5.4. Others

9.6. Asia Pacific

9.6.1. Japan

9.6.2. China

9.6.3. India

9.6.4. South Korea

9.6.5. Indonesia

9.6.6. Thailand

9.6.7. Others

10. COMPETITIVE ENVIRONMENT AND ANALYSIS

10.1. Major Players and Strategy Analysis

10.2. Market Share Analysis

10.3. Mergers, Acquisitions, Agreements, and Collaborations

11. COMPANY PROFILES

11.1. Sapien Biosciences

11.2. Hamilton Company

11.3. UK Biobank

11.4. Apollo Hospitals

11.5. Banka Bio

11.6. Labvantage

11.7. Amgen

11.8. BioKryo

11.9. Thermo Fisher Scientific

11.10. Cureline

Companies Featured



Sapien Biosciences

Hamilton Company

UK Biobank

Apollo Hospitals

Banka Bio

Labvantage

Amgen

BioKryo

Thermo Fisher Scientific Cureline

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