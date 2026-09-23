ITM And Lumara Bio Announce Upcoming Dosimetry And Re-Treatment Data Presentations On 177Lu-Edotreotide At ASTRO 2026
Poster Presentation Details
Title: 177Lu-edotreotide Absorbed Dose in Patients with Gastroenteropancreatic Neuroendocrine Tumors: Dosimetry Results from COMPETE
Abstract Number: 2100
Poster Board Number: 27
Poster Session: PQA 01: Gastrointestinal Cancer and Central Nervous System
Date and Time: Sunday, September 27,2026, 3:00 – 4:00 PM ET
Location: Poster Hall – Exhibit Hall A
Presenter: Dr. Amir Iravani, University of California, Los Angeles, California
Title: Re-treatment with 177Lu-edotreotide in patients with progressive NETs: a SwissNet Registry
Abstract Number: 2066
Poster Board Number: 27
Poster Session: PQA 01: Gastrointestinal Cancer and Central Nervous System
Date and Time: Sunday, September 27,2026, 3:00 – 4:00 PM ET
Location: Poster Hall – Exhibit Hall A
Presenter: Dr. Julia G. Fricke, University Hospital Basel, Basel, Switzerland
About the COMPETE Trial
The COMPETE trial (NCT03049189) evaluated 177Lu-edotreotide (ITM-11), a proprietary, synthetic, targeted radiotherapeutic investigational agent compared to everolimus, a targeted molecular therapy, in patients with inoperable, progressive Grade 1 or Grade 2 gastroenteropancreatic neuroendocrine tumors (GEP-NETs). This trial met its primary endpoint, with 177Lu-edotreotide demonstrating clinically and statistically significant improvement in progression-free survival (PFS) compared to everolimus. 177Lu-edotreotide is an investigational product and is not approved by any regulatory authority for the safety and/or efficacy of any intended use. 177Lu-edotreotide is also being evaluated in COMPOSE, a Phase 3 study in patients with well-differentiated, aggressive Grade 2 or Grade 3, somatostatin receptor (SSTR)-positive GEP-NETs.
About ITM Isotope Technologies Munich SE
ITM, a leading radiopharmaceutical biotech company, is dedicated to providing a new generation of radiopharmaceutical therapeutics and diagnostics for hard-to-treat tumors. We aim to meet the needs of cancer patients, clinicians and our partners through excellence in development, production and global supply of medical radioisotopes. With improved patient benefit as the driving principle for all we do, ITM advances a broad precision oncology pipeline, including multiple Phase 3 studies, combining the company's high-quality radioisotopes with a range of targeting molecules. By leveraging our two decades of pioneering radiopharma expertise, central industry position and established global network, ITM strives to provide patients with more effective targeted treatment to improve clinical outcome and quality of life.
About Lumara Bio
Lumara Bio, a division of ITM, builds on more than two decades of radiopharmaceutical expertise and is advancing a focused pipeline of targeted therapies for cancers where treatment options remain limited.
ITM Contact
Corporate Communications
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Phone: +49 89 329 8986 1500
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ITM and Lumara Bio Announce Upcoming Dosimetry and Re-treatment Data Presentations on 177Lu-edotreotide at ASTRO 2026
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