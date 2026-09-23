White Biotech Market Poised For Growth Through 2031 As Demand Rises For Sustainable Manufacturing, Bio-Based Chemicals And Industrial Enzymes

Dublin, Sept. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "White Biotech Market - Forecast from 2026 to 2031" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global white biotechnology market is forecast to expand from USD 334.755 billion in 2025 to USD 541.097 billion by 2031, representing a compound annual growth rate of 8.33%. Market growth is being supported by rising demand for sustainable manufacturing, stronger government backing for the bioeconomy, and continued advances in genetic engineering, fermentation technology, and biocatalyst development.

White biotechnology is becoming increasingly important across biofuels, bioplastics, biochemicals, pharmaceuticals, industrial enzymes, food and beverage processing, chemicals, and power and energy. Its broad commercial potential positions the sector as a key contributor to global industrial decarbonization and the transition away from fossil fuel-based production.

A major factor driving white biotechnology market growth is the need to reduce carbon emissions, energy consumption, industrial waste, and dependence on petrochemical feedstocks. Bio-based manufacturing processes can support lower-impact production while enabling the development of biodegradable materials and renewable alternatives. As corporations strengthen environmental commitments and governments introduce more ambitious climate targets, demand for commercially viable biotechnology solutions is expected to increase.

Government funding and supportive bioeconomy policies are also accelerating market development. Research grants, direct investments, favorable regulatory frameworks, and manufacturing incentives are helping reduce the risks associated with biotechnology innovation and commercialization. These measures are encouraging private investment, supporting production capacity expansion, and strengthening supply chains across the white biotechnology industry.

Technological progress remains central to the market outlook. Improvements in genetic engineering are enabling microorganisms to deliver greater efficiency, higher yields, and enhanced production capabilities. At the same time, innovations in fermentation systems, process optimization, and biocatalyst design are reducing costs and broadening the range of commercially feasible products. These advances are expected to support both large-volume industrial applications and specialized, high-value compounds.

Asia-Pacific is emerging as a prominent growth market due to rapid industrialization, expanding populations, extensive manufacturing capacity, and proactive sustainability policies. Governments across the region are investing in domestic biotechnology capabilities to reduce reliance on imported fossil resources, improve supply chain security, and address environmental challenges. China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, and Thailand are among the markets covered in the regional analysis.

The diversified application base of white biotechnology strengthens the market's long-term resilience. Adoption across energy, materials, chemicals, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, and food production reduces dependence on any single industry. The ability to produce both direct alternatives to conventional materials and entirely new bio-based products further reinforces white biotechnology as a versatile platform for sustainable industrial transformation.

Key Benefits of the White Biotechnology Market Report



Detailed market analysis: Evaluates established and emerging regions, customer segments, government policies, socioeconomic conditions, industry verticals, and market subsegments.

Competitive landscape: Reviews the positioning, market share, products, financial information, developments, and strategic initiatives of key industry participants.

Market drivers and future trends: Examines the factors influencing white biotechnology demand, investment, commercialization, and future market development.

Actionable recommendations: Supports strategic planning, revenue development, geographic expansion, and market entry decisions. Broad business relevance: Provides valuable intelligence for startups, research institutions, consultants, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large organizations.

Business Applications of the Report

The report can support industry and market analysis, opportunity assessment, product demand forecasting, market entry strategy, geographic expansion, capital investment decisions, regulatory planning, new product development, and competitive intelligence.

Report Coverage



Historical white biotechnology market data from 2021 to 2025 and forecasts from 2026 to 2031

Growth opportunities, market challenges, supply chain outlook, regulatory frameworks, and trend analysis

Competitive positioning, corporate strategies, and market share analysis

Revenue forecasts and growth assessments across segments, regions, and countries Company profiles covering strategies, products, financial information, and key developments

White Biotechnology Market Segmentation



By microorganism type: Yeast, bacteria, and others

By application: Biofuels, bioplastics, biochemicals, and others

By end user: Chemicals, food and beverage, power and energy, and others

By geography:



North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico



South America: Brazil, Argentina, and other markets



Europe: Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Spain, and other markets



Middle East and Africa: Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and other markets Asia-Pacific: China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Thailand, and other markets

Overall, the global white biotechnology market is positioned for sustained expansion as environmental priorities, public policy, and scientific innovation reshape industrial production. Continued advances in biotechnology processes, combined with rising investment in renewable materials and bio-based manufacturing, are expected to strengthen the sector's role in the global economy through 2031.



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