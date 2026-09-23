White Biotech Market Poised For Growth Through 2031 As Demand Rises For Sustainable Manufacturing, Bio-Based Chemicals And Industrial Enzymes
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|144
|Forecast Period
|2025 - 2031
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$334.76 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031
|$541.1 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|8.3%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
1. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
2. MARKET SNAPSHOT
2.1. Market Overview
2.2. Market Definition
2.3. Scope of the Study
2.4. Market Segmentation
3. BUSINESS LANDSCAPE
3.1. Market Drivers
3.2. Market Restraints
3.3. Market Opportunities
3.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
3.5. Industry Value Chain Analysis
3.6. Policies and Regulations
3.7. Strategic Recommendations
4. TECHNOLOGICAL OUTLOOK
5. WHITE BIOTECH MARKET BY MICROGRANISM TYPE
5.1. Introduction
5.2. Yeast
5.3. Bacteria
5.4. Others
6. WHITE BIOTECH MARKET BY APPLICATION
6.1. Introduction
6.2. Biofuels
6.3. Bioplastic
6.4. Biochemicals
6.5. Others
7. WHITE BIOTECH MARKET BY END-USER
7.1. Introduction
7.2. Chemicals
7.3. Food & Beverage
7.4. Power & Energy
7.5. Others
8. WHITE BIOTECH MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY
8.1. Introduction
8.2. North America
8.2.1. By Microorganism Type
8.2.2. By Application
8.2.3. By End-User
8.2.4. By Country
8.2.4.1. USA
8.2.4.2. Canada
8.2.4.3. Mexico
8.3. South America
8.3.1. By Microorganism Type
8.3.2. By Application
8.3.3. By End-User
8.3.4. By Country
8.3.4.1. Brazil
8.3.4.2. Argentina
8.3.4.3. Others
8.4. Europe
8.4.1. By Microorganism Type
8.4.2. By Application
8.4.3. By End-User
8.4.4. By Country
8.4.4.1. Germany
8.4.4.2. France
8.4.4.3. United Kingdom
8.4.4.4. Spain
8.4.4.5. Others
8.5. Middle East and Africa
8.5.1. By Microorganism Type
8.5.2. By Application
8.5.3. By End-User
8.5.4. By Country
8.5.4.1. Saudi Arabia
8.5.4.2. UAE
8.5.4.3. Others
8.6. Asia Pacific
8.6.1. By Microorganism Type
8.6.2. By Application
8.6.3. By End-User
8.6.4. By Country
8.6.4.1. China
8.6.4.2. India
8.6.4.3. Japan
8.6.4.4. South Korea
8.6.4.5. Indonesia
8.6.4.6. Thailand
8.6.4.7. Others
9. COMPETITIVE ENVIRONMENT AND ANALYSIS
9.1. Major Players and Strategy Analysis
9.2. Market Share Analysis
9.3. Mergers, Acquisitions, Agreements, and Collaborations
9.4. Competitive Dashboard
10. COMPANY PROFILES
10.1. Cargill Incorporated
10.2. DuPont
10.3. DSM-Firmenich
10.4. BASF SE
10.5. Evonik Industries AG
10.6. Laurus Labs
10.7. Corbion NV
10.8. Novonesis
10.9. ADM
10.10. Lonza Group Ltd
11. APPENDIX
11.1. Currency
11.2. Assumptions
11.3. Base and Forecast Years Timeline
11.4. Key Benefits for the Stakeholders
11.5. Research Methodology
11.6. Abbreviations
Companies Featured
The companies profiled in this White Biotech market report include:
- Cargill Incorporated DuPont DSM-Firmenich BASF SE Evonik Industries AG Laurus Labs Corbion NV Novonesis ADM Lonza Group Ltd
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