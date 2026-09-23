Bioreactors Market Outlook 2026-2035 - Featuring Profiles Of 3 Leading Companies: Sartorius, Thermo Fisher Scientific, And Danaher

Dublin, Sept. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Bioreactors Market Opportunity, Growth Drivers, Industry Trend Analysis and Forecast 2026-2035" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Bioreactors Market to Reach USD 38.9 Billion by 2035 as Advanced Biomanufacturing Expands

The global bioreactors market was valued at USD 13.8 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 38.9 billion by 2035, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.2%. Market growth is being supported by continued expansion across the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries, increasing biologics production, and technological advancements in bioreactor systems.

Rising demand for vaccines, monoclonal antibodies, recombinant proteins, gene therapies, and cell-based treatments is accelerating the adoption of scalable bioreactor technologies. The growing prevalence of chronic and rare diseases, combined with increased investment in personalized medicine and advanced therapies, is further strengthening the global bioreactors market outlook.

Advances in genetic engineering, regenerative medicine, biosimilars, and orphan drug development are creating additional requirements for efficient, reliable, and regulatory-compliant biomanufacturing infrastructure. Manufacturers are increasingly investing in single-use bioreactors, automated production platforms, modular systems, and real-time process monitoring to improve scalability, reduce operational complexity, and maintain consistent product quality.

The reusable bioreactor segment generated USD 10 billion in 2025. These systems remain widely adopted in large-scale biopharmaceutical manufacturing due to their durability, operational versatility, and suitability for repeated production cycles. Reusable bioreactors support complex, high-volume processes in which manufacturers must maintain productivity, process control, and stringent quality standards across multiple batches.

The mammalian cell segment accounted for USD 10.3 billion in 2025, reflecting its central role in the production of complex biologics. Mammalian cell culture is extensively used for monoclonal antibodies, vaccines, recombinant proteins, and other advanced therapeutic products. Demand for precisely controlled bioreactor environments continues to rise because mammalian cell performance depends on carefully managed temperature, pH, oxygen concentration, nutrient availability, and other critical process parameters.

The U.S. bioreactors market was valued at USD 4.7 billion in 2025. Growth is being driven by the country's established pharmaceutical and biotechnology sectors, significant investment in biologics manufacturing, and increasing adoption of personalized medicine. Expanding development pipelines for vaccines, monoclonal antibodies, gene therapies, and cell therapies are also encouraging U.S. manufacturers to increase production capacity and implement advanced bioprocessing technologies.

Leading companies operating in the global bioreactors market include Danaher Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Sartorius AG, Merck KGaA, Eppendorf Group, GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft, Altrad Group, Cellexus, CerCell A/S, Donaldson Company, Inc., BaiLun Biotechnology Co., Ltd, Bbi-biotech, Esco Micro Pte. Ltd., and PBS Biotech, Inc.

Market participants are prioritizing global capacity expansion, research and development, automation, and next-generation single-use and modular bioreactor platforms. Strategic partnerships, acquisitions, and supply chain initiatives are helping companies strengthen their regional presence, diversify product portfolios, and secure access to critical materials and components.

Digital bioprocessing is also becoming an important competitive focus. Companies are integrating artificial intelligence-driven process control, advanced analytics, and real-time monitoring systems to increase productivity, enhance operational efficiency, and support compliance with stringent regulatory requirements. These investments are expected to reinforce the role of bioreactors as essential infrastructure for commercial-scale biologics and advanced therapy manufacturing through 2035.

Comprehensive Global Bioreactors Market Analysis and Forecast Includes:



Industry trends, primary growth drivers, market challenges, emerging opportunities, and regulatory developments

Competitive landscape assessments, including Porter's Five Forces and PESTEL analysis

Global market size, technology and cell-type segmentation, and regional forecasts Detailed company profiles, business strategies, financial insights, and SWOT analysis

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