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Bioreactors Market Outlook 2026-2035 - Featuring Profiles Of 3 Leading Companies: Sartorius, Thermo Fisher Scientific, And Danaher


2026-09-23 05:04:59
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Bioreactors Market Gains Momentum as Single-Use Systems, Automation and Advanced Therapies Reshape Biomanufacturing

Dublin, Sept. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Bioreactors Market Opportunity, Growth Drivers, Industry Trend Analysis and Forecast 2026-2035" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Bioreactors Market to Reach USD 38.9 Billion by 2035 as Advanced Biomanufacturing Expands

The global bioreactors market was valued at USD 13.8 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 38.9 billion by 2035, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.2%. Market growth is being supported by continued expansion across the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries, increasing biologics production, and technological advancements in bioreactor systems.

Rising demand for vaccines, monoclonal antibodies, recombinant proteins, gene therapies, and cell-based treatments is accelerating the adoption of scalable bioreactor technologies. The growing prevalence of chronic and rare diseases, combined with increased investment in personalized medicine and advanced therapies, is further strengthening the global bioreactors market outlook.

Advances in genetic engineering, regenerative medicine, biosimilars, and orphan drug development are creating additional requirements for efficient, reliable, and regulatory-compliant biomanufacturing infrastructure. Manufacturers are increasingly investing in single-use bioreactors, automated production platforms, modular systems, and real-time process monitoring to improve scalability, reduce operational complexity, and maintain consistent product quality.

The reusable bioreactor segment generated USD 10 billion in 2025. These systems remain widely adopted in large-scale biopharmaceutical manufacturing due to their durability, operational versatility, and suitability for repeated production cycles. Reusable bioreactors support complex, high-volume processes in which manufacturers must maintain productivity, process control, and stringent quality standards across multiple batches.

The mammalian cell segment accounted for USD 10.3 billion in 2025, reflecting its central role in the production of complex biologics. Mammalian cell culture is extensively used for monoclonal antibodies, vaccines, recombinant proteins, and other advanced therapeutic products. Demand for precisely controlled bioreactor environments continues to rise because mammalian cell performance depends on carefully managed temperature, pH, oxygen concentration, nutrient availability, and other critical process parameters.

The U.S. bioreactors market was valued at USD 4.7 billion in 2025. Growth is being driven by the country's established pharmaceutical and biotechnology sectors, significant investment in biologics manufacturing, and increasing adoption of personalized medicine. Expanding development pipelines for vaccines, monoclonal antibodies, gene therapies, and cell therapies are also encouraging U.S. manufacturers to increase production capacity and implement advanced bioprocessing technologies.

Leading companies operating in the global bioreactors market include Danaher Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Sartorius AG, Merck KGaA, Eppendorf Group, GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft, Altrad Group, Cellexus, CerCell A/S, Donaldson Company, Inc., BaiLun Biotechnology Co., Ltd, Bbi-biotech, Esco Micro Pte. Ltd., and PBS Biotech, Inc.

Market participants are prioritizing global capacity expansion, research and development, automation, and next-generation single-use and modular bioreactor platforms. Strategic partnerships, acquisitions, and supply chain initiatives are helping companies strengthen their regional presence, diversify product portfolios, and secure access to critical materials and components.

Digital bioprocessing is also becoming an important competitive focus. Companies are integrating artificial intelligence-driven process control, advanced analytics, and real-time monitoring systems to increase productivity, enhance operational efficiency, and support compliance with stringent regulatory requirements. These investments are expected to reinforce the role of bioreactors as essential infrastructure for commercial-scale biologics and advanced therapy manufacturing through 2035.

Comprehensive Global Bioreactors Market Analysis and Forecast Includes:

  • Industry trends, primary growth drivers, market challenges, emerging opportunities, and regulatory developments
  • Competitive landscape assessments, including Porter's Five Forces and PESTEL analysis
  • Global market size, technology and cell-type segmentation, and regional forecasts
  • Detailed company profiles, business strategies, financial insights, and SWOT analysis

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details
No. of Pages 140
Forecast Period 2025 - 2035
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $13.8 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2035 $38.9 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate 11.2%
Regions Covered Global


Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope
1.1 Market scope and definition
1.2 Research design
1.2.1 Research approach
1.2.2 Data collection methods
1.3 Data mining sources
1.3.1 Global
1.3.2 Regional/Country
1.4 Base estimates and calculations
1.4.1 Base year calculation
1.4.2 Key trends for market estimation
1.5 Primary research and validation
1.5.1 Primary sources
1.6 Forecast model
1.7 Research assumptions and limitations
Chapter 2 Executive Summary
2.1 Industry 360-degree synopsis
2.2 Key market trends
2.2.1 Regional trends
2.2.2 Product type trends
2.2.3 Cell trends
2.2.4 Molecule trends
2.2.5 Usage trends
2.2.6 Material trends
2.2.7 Size trends
2.2.8 End use trends
2.3 CXO perspectives: Strategic imperatives
2.3.1 Key decision points for industry executives
2.3.2 Critical success factors for market players
2.4 Future outlook and strategic recommendations
Chapter 3 Industry Insights
3.1 Industry ecosystem analysis
3.2 Industry impact forces
3.2.1 Growth drivers
3.2.1.1 Growing pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry
3.2.1.2 Technological advancements in bioreactors
3.2.1.3 Growing focus on orphan drug development
3.2.1.4 Rising demand for personalized medicines
3.2.2 Industry pitfalls and challenges
3.2.2.1 Low capacity of single-use bioreactors
3.2.2.2 Concerns regarding extractables and/or leachables
3.2.3 Market opportunities
3.2.3.1 Precision fermentation for novel healthcare applications
3.3 Growth potential analysis
3.4 Regulatory landscape
3.4.1 North America
3.4.2 Europe
3.4.3 Asia-Pacific
3.4.4 Latin America
3.4.5 Middle East and Africa
3.5 Technological advancements
3.5.1 Current technological trends
3.5.2 Emerging technologies
3.6 Pricing analysis, 2024
3.7 Future market trends
3.8 Porter's analysis
3.9 PESTEL analysis
Chapter 4 Competitive Landscape, 2024
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Company market share analysis
4.3 Company matrix analysis
4.4 Competitive analysis of major market players
4.5 Competitive positioning matrix
4.6 Key developments
4.6.1 Mergers and acquisitions
4.6.2 Partnerships and collaborations
4.6.3 New product launches
4.6.4 Expansion plans
Chapter 5 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Product type, 2022-2035 ($ Mn)
5.1 Key trends
5.2 Single-use (Plastic)
5.3 Reusable
Chapter 6 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Cell, 2022-2035 ($ Mn)
6.1 Key trends
6.2 Mammalian cells
6.3 Bacterial cells
6.4 Yeast cells
6.5 Other cells
Chapter 7 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Molecule, 2022-2035 ($ Mn)
7.1 Key trends
7.2 Monoclonal antibodies
7.3 Vaccines
7.4 Recombinant proteins
7.5 Stem cells
7.6 Gene therapy
7.7 Other molecules
Chapter 8 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Usage, 2022-2035 ($ Mn)
8.1 Key trends
8.2 Developmental, pre-clinical & clinical
8.3 Commercial production
Chapter 9 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Materials, 2022-2035 ($ Mn)
9.1 Key trends
9.2 Stainless steel
9.3 Glass
9.4 Single-use
Chapter 10 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Size, 2022-2035 ($ Mn)
10.1 Key trends
10.2 Less than 500 L
10.3 501-5,000 L
10.4 More than 5,000 L
Chapter 11 Market Estimates and Forecast, by End Use, 2022-2035 ($ Mn)
11.1 Key trends
11.2 R&D organizations
11.3 Biopharma manufacturers
11.4 Contract manufacturing organizations (CMOs)
Chapter 12 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Region, 2022-2035 ($ Mn)
12.1 Key trends
12.2 North America
12.2.1 U.S.
12.2.2 Canada
12.3 Europe
12.3.1 Germany
12.3.2 UK
12.3.3 France
12.3.4 Spain
12.3.5 Italy
12.3.6 Netherlands
12.4 Asia-Pacific
12.4.1 China
12.4.2 India
12.4.3 Japan
12.4.4 Australia
12.4.5 South Korea
12.5 Latin America
12.5.1 Brazil
12.5.2 Mexico
12.5.3 Argentina
12.6 Middle East and Africa
12.6.1 Saudi Arabia
12.6.2 South Africa
12.6.3 UAE
Chapter 13 Company Profiles
13.1 Altrad Group
13.2 BaiLun Biotechnology Co., Ltd
13.3 Bbi-biotech
13.4 Cellexus
13.5 CerCell A/S
13.6 Danaher Corporation
13.7 Donaldson Company, Inc
13.8 Eppendorf Group
13.9 Esco Micro Pte. Ltd.
13.10 GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft
13.11 Getinge AB
13.12 Merck KGaA
13.13 PBS Biotech, Inc.
13.14 Sartorius AG
13.15 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
For more information about this report visit

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