Bioreactors Market Outlook 2026-2035 - Featuring Profiles Of 3 Leading Companies: Sartorius, Thermo Fisher Scientific, And Danaher
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|140
|Forecast Period
|2025 - 2035
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$13.8 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2035
|$38.9 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|11.2%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope
1.1 Market scope and definition
1.2 Research design
1.2.1 Research approach
1.2.2 Data collection methods
1.3 Data mining sources
1.3.1 Global
1.3.2 Regional/Country
1.4 Base estimates and calculations
1.4.1 Base year calculation
1.4.2 Key trends for market estimation
1.5 Primary research and validation
1.5.1 Primary sources
1.6 Forecast model
1.7 Research assumptions and limitations
Chapter 2 Executive Summary
2.1 Industry 360-degree synopsis
2.2 Key market trends
2.2.1 Regional trends
2.2.2 Product type trends
2.2.3 Cell trends
2.2.4 Molecule trends
2.2.5 Usage trends
2.2.6 Material trends
2.2.7 Size trends
2.2.8 End use trends
2.3 CXO perspectives: Strategic imperatives
2.3.1 Key decision points for industry executives
2.3.2 Critical success factors for market players
2.4 Future outlook and strategic recommendations
Chapter 3 Industry Insights
3.1 Industry ecosystem analysis
3.2 Industry impact forces
3.2.1 Growth drivers
3.2.1.1 Growing pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry
3.2.1.2 Technological advancements in bioreactors
3.2.1.3 Growing focus on orphan drug development
3.2.1.4 Rising demand for personalized medicines
3.2.2 Industry pitfalls and challenges
3.2.2.1 Low capacity of single-use bioreactors
3.2.2.2 Concerns regarding extractables and/or leachables
3.2.3 Market opportunities
3.2.3.1 Precision fermentation for novel healthcare applications
3.3 Growth potential analysis
3.4 Regulatory landscape
3.4.1 North America
3.4.2 Europe
3.4.3 Asia-Pacific
3.4.4 Latin America
3.4.5 Middle East and Africa
3.5 Technological advancements
3.5.1 Current technological trends
3.5.2 Emerging technologies
3.6 Pricing analysis, 2024
3.7 Future market trends
3.8 Porter's analysis
3.9 PESTEL analysis
Chapter 4 Competitive Landscape, 2024
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Company market share analysis
4.3 Company matrix analysis
4.4 Competitive analysis of major market players
4.5 Competitive positioning matrix
4.6 Key developments
4.6.1 Mergers and acquisitions
4.6.2 Partnerships and collaborations
4.6.3 New product launches
4.6.4 Expansion plans
Chapter 5 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Product type, 2022-2035 ($ Mn)
5.1 Key trends
5.2 Single-use (Plastic)
5.3 Reusable
Chapter 6 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Cell, 2022-2035 ($ Mn)
6.1 Key trends
6.2 Mammalian cells
6.3 Bacterial cells
6.4 Yeast cells
6.5 Other cells
Chapter 7 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Molecule, 2022-2035 ($ Mn)
7.1 Key trends
7.2 Monoclonal antibodies
7.3 Vaccines
7.4 Recombinant proteins
7.5 Stem cells
7.6 Gene therapy
7.7 Other molecules
Chapter 8 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Usage, 2022-2035 ($ Mn)
8.1 Key trends
8.2 Developmental, pre-clinical & clinical
8.3 Commercial production
Chapter 9 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Materials, 2022-2035 ($ Mn)
9.1 Key trends
9.2 Stainless steel
9.3 Glass
9.4 Single-use
Chapter 10 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Size, 2022-2035 ($ Mn)
10.1 Key trends
10.2 Less than 500 L
10.3 501-5,000 L
10.4 More than 5,000 L
Chapter 11 Market Estimates and Forecast, by End Use, 2022-2035 ($ Mn)
11.1 Key trends
11.2 R&D organizations
11.3 Biopharma manufacturers
11.4 Contract manufacturing organizations (CMOs)
Chapter 12 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Region, 2022-2035 ($ Mn)
12.1 Key trends
12.2 North America
12.2.1 U.S.
12.2.2 Canada
12.3 Europe
12.3.1 Germany
12.3.2 UK
12.3.3 France
12.3.4 Spain
12.3.5 Italy
12.3.6 Netherlands
12.4 Asia-Pacific
12.4.1 China
12.4.2 India
12.4.3 Japan
12.4.4 Australia
12.4.5 South Korea
12.5 Latin America
12.5.1 Brazil
12.5.2 Mexico
12.5.3 Argentina
12.6 Middle East and Africa
12.6.1 Saudi Arabia
12.6.2 South Africa
12.6.3 UAE
Chapter 13 Company Profiles
13.1 Altrad Group
13.2 BaiLun Biotechnology Co., Ltd
13.3 Bbi-biotech
13.4 Cellexus
13.5 CerCell A/S
13.6 Danaher Corporation
13.7 Donaldson Company, Inc
13.8 Eppendorf Group
13.9 Esco Micro Pte. Ltd.
13.10 GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft
13.11 Getinge AB
13.12 Merck KGaA
13.13 PBS Biotech, Inc.
13.14 Sartorius AG
13.15 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
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