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Judge Cambodia's Scam Crackdown Fairly On The Evidence

Judge Cambodia's Scam Crackdown Fairly On The Evidence


2026-09-23 05:04:51
(MENAFN- Asia Times) September 22, 2026

Letter to the Editor: Cambodia's campaign against online scams

Mu Sochua's September 22 op-ed,“Cambodia's anti-scam summit can't whitewash its own record,” does not reflect Cambodia's current efforts to combat online scams.

Cambodia does not claim to have eliminated all scam operations. Some smaller, less visible scam activity remains. However, authorities have dismantled the large scam compounds that once operated openly. We are now targeting the criminal networks behind them.

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Asia Times

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