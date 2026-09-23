Miami Prosthodontist Now Delivers Porcelain Veneers In One Week And Same-Day Crowns

Dr. Bruno Sharp

Sharp Dentistry's in-house ceramic lab shortens cosmetic and restorative timelines, helping patients complete custom ceramic work in less time.

COCONUT GROVE, FL, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Sharp Dentistry & Associates, the fourth-generation prosthodontic practice in Coconut Grove led by prosthodontist Dr. Bruno Sharp, announced this month that patients can now receive porcelain veneers in approximately one week and dental crowns on a single office visit. The accelerated timeline is made possible by the practice's in-house dental laboratory - a rarity among Miami cosmetic dental offices - which eliminates the shipping and revision delays associated with outsourced ceramic work.

Traditional cosmetic and restorative dental work follows a two-to-three visit, two-to-three-week schedule. Impressions are taken at the first appointment, shipped to a third-party lab for fabrication, and the finished veneers or crowns are cemented weeks later. Patients wear temporary restorations in the interim.

Sharp Dentistry's in-house model changes the workflow. With the ceramist working in the same office as the prosthodontist, veneer cases are fabricated over the course of a week, and single-tooth crowns can be milled, characterized, and placed the same day.

“Waiting weeks for temporary crowns to be replaced with permanent restorations is a legacy of how dental work has been done for decades - not a clinical necessity,” said Dr. Bruno Sharp, prosthodontist and fourth-generation dentist.“When the lab and the operatory are in the same office, everything gets faster and more accurate.“Shade matching happens in natural light directly alongside the patient, rather than through a photograph sent to an off-site laboratory. That is the standard of care our patients deserve."

Key benefits of the accelerated timeline:

.Porcelain veneer cases completed in approximately one week versus the industry standard two to three weeks

.Single-visit crowns eliminate temporary restorations and second appointments

.Real-time collaboration between prosthodontist and ceramist on shade, shape, and fit

.Fewer appointments - a significant advantage for out-of-town patients, seasonal residents, and busy professionals

.Premium Ceramic Materials: Uses top-tier aesthetic ceramic blocks to guarantee maximum translucency, strength, and longevity.

Why the On-Site Lab Matters

Most dental practices rely on commercial off-site labs that service dozens of practices, introducing standard 10-to-14-day turnaround buffers per case. By contrast, Sharp Dentistry's in-house workflow enables instantaneous feedback and custom characterization.“The in-house lab is what makes lifetime-lasting veneer work possible,” added Dr. Sharp.“It allows us to compress timelines without cutting corners. You cannot achieve this level of speed without craftsmanship, and you cannot achieve true craftsmanship without real-time collaboration.”

About Dr. Bruno Sharp

Dr. Bruno Sharp is a prosthodontist and a fourth-generation dentist with over 25 years leading Sharp Dentistry & Associates in Coconut Grove, Miami-Florida. Specializing in cosmetic restoration, full-mouth rehabilitation, and complex prosthodontics, Dr. Sharp holds three years of specialized postgraduate training beyond dental school-a distinction recognized by the American Dental Association.

About Sharp Dentistry & Associates

Sharp Dentistry & Associates is a boutique prosthodontic and cosmetic dental practice in Coconut Grove, Miami-Florida. Combining specialty-level clinical expertise with an on-site ceramic laboratory, the practice offers porcelain veneers, same-day crowns, full-mouth rehabilitation, dental implants, and preventive care through its internal Smile Club membership program.

For more information, visit sharpdentistry or call +1 305-857-0990.

Valeria Braga

Sharp Dentistry & Associates

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Bluesky

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

TikTok

X

Other

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Miami Prosthodontist Now Delivers Porcelain Veneers in One Week and Same-Day Crowns News Provided By Thynk Google Media September 23, 2026, 08:29 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, Business & Economy, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.