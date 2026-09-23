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Exploring Bulk Bag Materials, Construction and Applications for Industrial Material Handling

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- China, September 23, 2026- China's bulk bag manufacturing sector continues to supply flexible intermediate bulk containers (FIBCs) for powders, granules, pellets, minerals and other bulk materials used across chemical, agricultural, mining, construction and food-processing applications. This 2026 review profiles five China-based manufacturers and suppliers: Yancheng Yide Packaging Technology Co., Ltd., Taihua Group Co., Ltd., Quick Way FIBC Co., Ltd., Anthente Container Packaging Materials Co., Ltd. and SINOPACK INDUSTRIES LTD.Bulk bags, also known as FIBCs or jumbo bags, are flexible industrial containers commonly specified according to load capacity, construction, filling and discharge configuration, material compatibility and handling requirements.The five manufacturers1. Yancheng Yide Packaging Technology Co., Ltd.Yancheng Yide Packaging Technology Co., Ltd. (Yide Packaging) is a manufacturer and customised packaging solution provider based in Yancheng, Jiangsu, China. Established in 2022, the company produces industrial bulk packaging, polypropylene woven packaging and FIBC products. Its production base covers approximately 80 mu, with around 80,000 square metres of factory facilities, including a 5,000-square-metre food-grade clean workshop. Company information states annual production capacity of 500,000 to 1,000,000 tons, 130 employees and a 15-member R&D team, with exports accounting for 20 percent of output.Its FIBC range includes U-panel, circular, four-panel and baffle constructions, together with basic, heavy-duty, chemical and UN-certified variants. Bulk bags are available with safe working loads from 500 to 2,000 kg and configurations including fill spouts, full open tops, top covers, discharge spouts and flat bottoms. The company also describes Type-C conductive FIBC constructions using conductive yarns for applications involving flammable or explosive powders, with grounding required during operation.Customisation covers dimensions, fabric weight, load capacity, safety factor, lamination, printing, lifting structure, filling and discharge configuration and other application requirements. Company information identifies export markets including the United States, United Kingdom, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, Thailand, the Philippines, Malaysia and Australia, as well as additional markets in Central Asia, the Middle East, Africa and Europe.2. Taihua Group Co., Ltd.Taihua Group Co., Ltd. is a China-based FIBC manufacturer with a history dating to 1974. Public company information identifies Big Bags as its core product category, with applications across chemical, food and pharmaceutical industries. Its product range includes baffle and liner bags, dust-proof bags, conductive bags and food-grade bags, with reported annual production capacity of approximately 5 million bags. The group also operates production facilities in Jiangsu and other locations and maintains sales networks serving international markets. Publicly listed quality credentials include ISO 9001 and ISO 22000, together with UN and food-packaging related qualifications.3. Quick Way FIBC Co., Ltd.Quick Way FIBC Co., Ltd. is a China-based manufacturer specialising in flexible intermediate bulk containers and bulk packaging. Publicly available product information covers four-panel baffle bags, with capacities ranging from 500 to 1,500 kg and Type A, B, C and D configurations for different operating environments. The company's FIBC products are described for powder, granule and flake materials in pharmaceutical, food and chemical applications. Industry supplier information also identifies ISO 9001, HACCP, AIB and FSC-related management certifications for its Changzhou operation.4. Anthente Container Packaging Materials Co., Ltd.Anthente Container Packaging Materials Co., Ltd. is a Shandong-based packaging manufacturer with a product portfolio covering FIBC bags, container liners, flexitanks and other bulk-transport packaging. The company states that it has more than 20 years of experience in FIBC design and manufacturing, with its business dating to 1998. Its public product information covers FIBC applications for food, chemical products and new materials, while the company also lists ISO 9001, ISO 22000, FSSC 22000, HACCP and BRC among its management and food-related certifications. Public company information describes a 60,000-square-metre manufacturing site with more than 350 employees.5. SINOPACK INDUSTRIES LTD.SINOPACK INDUSTRIES LTD. is a China-based manufacturer and exporter of flexible industrial packaging, with bulk bags, FIBCs and PP woven bags among its main products. Public company information identifies two FIBC production plants in Lianyungang, Jiangsu, covering approximately 20,000 square metres, with reported annual capacity of around 1.5 million big bags. Its product portfolio includes standard and conductive FIBC designs as well as PP woven and multi-wall bags. The company states that its products are exported internationally and that quality control covers production from raw materials through finished products.What the comparison showsAcross the five companies, bulk bag specifications vary according to construction, load capacity, material requirements and intended application. These factors provide a practical basis for comparing suppliers beyond product names alone.For international sourcing, technical documentation is also an important part of supplier evaluation. ISO 21898:2024 specifies requirements covering FIBC materials, construction, design, type testing and marking for non-dangerous goods. In China, GB/T 10454-2025, which modifies ISO 21898:2024, came into effect on March 1, 2026, providing a current national reference for FIBC sourcing.Buyer Checklist: Key Points to VerifyBefore placing a bulk bag order, buyers can review several technical and application-related factors:. Load requirements: Confirm the safe working load, safety factor and intended filling weight.. Bag construction: Match U-panel, circular, four-panel or baffle construction with the material and handling process.. Filling and discharge: Specify the required filling opening, discharge configuration, liner and lamination options.. Special application requirements: Check UN certification, food-grade production or conductive FIBC requirements where applicable.. Electrostatic safety: For FIBCs used in hazardous explosive atmospheres, confirm the applicable electrostatic classification and safe-use requirements. IEC 61340-4-4:2018 covers FIBCs from 0.25 m3 to 3 m3 for such environments.. Documentation and samples: Review relevant test reports, product specifications and samples before volume production, and confirm any changes to fabric, thread, coating or construction.Market impactThe implementation of GB/T 10454-2025 in China adds a current national reference for FIBC sourcing, while ISO 21898:2024 remains relevant to international procurement of FIBCs for non-dangerous goods. This places greater attention on the consistency between product specifications, testing documentation and the requirements of the destination market.Closing outlookIn 2026, bulk bag sourcing is increasingly shaped by the need to match bag construction, load requirements and intended application with the standards applicable to the target market. For buyers evaluating Yancheng Yide Packaging Technology Co., Ltd., Taihua Group Co., Ltd., Quick Way FIBC Co., Ltd., Anthente Container Packaging Materials Co., Ltd. or SINOPACK INDUSTRIES LTD., reviewing technical specifications, product samples and supporting documentation alongside commercial terms can provide a clearer basis for supplier evaluation.

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Yancheng Yide Packaging Technology Co., Ltd.

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Five Reputable Bulk Bag Manufacturers in China 2026: Supporting Efficient Bulk Material Handling News Provided By Htnxt September 23, 2026, 08:34 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Manufacturing, Waste Management



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