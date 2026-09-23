New Rules In Korea's ESS Market - And TWS Is Already On The Ground

TWS ESS Team at Korea Energy Show 2026

TWS ESS Anhui Factory with PowerMod BESS Containers

Korean EPCs Receiving Trainng at TWS ESS Factory

Max-Pro ESS Cabinets in Production at TWS Anhui Factory

ProeM BESS Cabinets at TWS Anhui Factory

Explore how Korea's new grid interconnection rules drive solar-plus-storage demand. Discover TWS Technology's KC and NFPC 607 certified BESS solutions.

BUSAN, SOUTH KOREA, September 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- At the recently concluded Korea Energy Show 2026, TWS Technology showcased its energy storage solutions for Commercial & Industrial (C&I) and solar-plus-storage grid projects. Our Korean team on the ground also observed a marked increase in local storage demand.1. Why Korean Customers Are Looking at Storage NowFor solar developers, factory owners, commercial-building operators, and cold-storage operators we met at the Busan show, the priorities are electricity cost, power-supply resilience, and grid-connection capability - and the following key market dynamics are driving demand:1) Grid interconnection approval for solar PV paired with ESS.The South Korean government recently enacted a policy approving grid access for solar installations in saturated network areas if paired with ESS, driving a sharp increase in demand for solar-plus-storage systems. As the government pushes to expand the renewable energy share, ESS is proving increasingly valuable for maximizing energy efficiency.2) Tax and green-power incentives.The 2026 "Green New Deal" grants a 20% tax credit to renewable projects paired with storage; combined with K-RE100 corporate green-power demand, the economics of solar-plus-storage for C&I owners improve markedly.At the same time, the safety bar remains: the solutions must come with KC certification and comply with NFPC 607, so a partner with local certification and O&M capability is what customers care about - exactly where TWS's local team and partners add value.2. What TWS Can Do for Korean ClientsTWS Technology specializes in energy storage solutions, with a professional and experienced local team in Korea and its own factory in Anhui, China.Backed by this Korean local team, we deliver local services covering the full project lifecycle for C&I uses and solar-plus-storage - feasibility studies, grid-connection consulting, KC safety certification, system design, delivery & commissioning, and long-term O&M - together with prompt, responsive after-sales support.We work closely with local partners and run ongoing technical-training programs for our partners and their EPC teams - as we recently did by inviting Korean EPC partners to our Anhui factory for hands-on training in LFP ESS installation, BMS / EMS configuration, and system commissioning, helping partners get storage projects deployed and running reliably.3. The Show and What We PresentedAt Korea Energy Show 2026 (BEXCO, Busan; September 16–18), TWS presented C&I- and utility-oriented products such as PowerMod, ProeM, and Max-Pro at Booth B027. Across the three days, the booth drew many Korean developers, EPCs, and end-users for discussions.Product BriefsPowerMod Liquid-cooling Energy Storage Container(for high energy consumption and large-scale scenarios).10-ft container design. Flexible to transport and fast to deploy..Three capacity options: 1,671 / 2,089 / 2,507 kWh. Expandable as needed..Reduces cost per kWh by roughly 30%..Equipped with triple fire protection and big-data smart fire monitoring.ProeM-C3 Outdoor Liquid-cooling Energy Storage Cabinet(for small-to-medium C&I).Five capacity options: 208 / 261 / 313 / 365 / 417 kWh..No built-in PCS. Customers can freely choose the PCS brand and specification for their site..Passed the NFPC 607 fire test: Maintains structural integrity under high heat and smoke. Zero explosion, zero fire spread, and no system compromise. Test video: youtube/watch?v=anW5FDs7pWkMax-Pro Outdoor Liquid-cooling Energy Storage Cabinet(for small-to-medium C&I).Single-cabinet rated capacity of 262 kWh with a built-in 125 kW PCS. Ready to use out of the box..Compact footprint of only 1.28 m2 with 21% higher energy density than comparable units..Cloud-platform remote monitoring and wireless upgrades..Built for harsh environments (high and low temperatures) with smart in-cabinet dehumidification to prevent condensation..Modular plug-and-play design: factory pre-commissioned with easy multi-cabinet parallel connection on site.Together, our portfolio serves both C&I and solar-plus-storage grid applications, flexibly matching projects of all scales.Interested in working together? Reach us at... or visit .

Lydia Cui

TWS Technology Limited

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New Rules in Korea's ESS Market - and TWS Is Already On the Ground News Provided By TWS Technology Limited September 23, 2026, 08:38 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Electronics Industry, Energy Industry, Environment, Manufacturing



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