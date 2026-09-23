Talkingchina Rejoins CSA Research Top 100 Global Language Service Providers For 2026

SHANGHAI, SHANGHAI, CHINA, September 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Recently, CSA Research, the authoritative global research institute in the language services industry, officially released its *CSA Research Verified Top 100 (2026)* worldwide ranking. TalkingChina Language Services has successfully made the list for the second consecutive year, following its debut in 2025.Since 2014, TalkingChina has been consistently named among CSA's“Top 30 Language Service Providers in Asia-Pacific.” In 2025, it ranked 24th in the Asia-Pacific list-its ninth selection. Against the backdrop of intensifying competition in the global translation market, maintaining a steady upward trajectory in rankings is no small feat. In 2025, the company broke into the CSA Global Top 100; in 2026, it reaffirmed that position, marking a significant leap from regional prominence to global recognition.*Source: CSA Research*Founded in 2002 by Ms. Su Yang, a former lecturer at Shanghai International Studies University, TalkingChina operates under the mission: *“TalkingChina Translation+, Enabling Globalization – delivering timely, meticulous, professional, and reliable language services to help clients win target markets worldwide.”* Its core services include written translation, interpreting, equipment localization, multimedia localization, website translation and typesetting, covering over 80 languages including English, Japanese, Korean, French, German, Spanish, Portuguese, and more. With more than 20 years of development, TalkingChina has served over 100 Fortune 500 companies, processing an average of over 140 million translated words per year and delivering more than 1,000 interpreting assignments annually.CSA Research's annual ranking of language service providers serves as a key benchmark for assessing corporate capabilities and a vital reference for clients when selecting partners. Looking ahead, TalkingChina will continue to uphold its philosophy of *“TalkingChina, Your Partner in Going Global,”* deepening the integration of expert talent, quality management systems, and cutting-edge technologies such as artificial intelligence. It remains committed to providing reliable language support for Chinese enterprises expanding overseas and for multinational corporations seeking to grow in the Chinese market.

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TalkingChina Rejoins CSA Research Top 100 Global Language Service Providers for 2026 News Provided By Globalso September 23, 2026, 08:51 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Politics



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