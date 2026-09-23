Opsio Launches DPDP Compliance Readiness Service As India's Data Protection Deadlines Draw Near

Swedish cloud and cybersecurity firm Opsio helps Indian firms close DPDP compliance gaps ahead of Nov 2026 consent-manager rules and May 2027 enforcement.

BENGALURU, KARNATAKA, INDIA, September 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Opsio, a Swedish cloud and cybersecurity company with its delivery centre in Bengaluru, today announced the launch of its DPDP Compliance Readiness service, a structured security and compliance programme that prepares Indian organisations for the Digital Personal Data Protection Act, 2023 ahead of the hard deadlines set by the DPDP Rules notified on 13 November 2025.Although the Act was passed three years ago, no enforcement actions or fines have yet been issued - because the substantive obligations only now begin to bite. Under the phased timeline of the DPDP Rules, consent-manager provisions take effect in November 2026, and all remaining obligations - covering notice, consent, breach reporting, and data principal rights - apply from May 2027. That leaves organisations two dates to plan around: consent-manager integration readiness by 13 November 2026, and fully operational notice, consent, breach-reporting, and rights workflows by mid-May 2027.Industry surveys from 2026 suggest most organisations are not ready. A May 2026 analysis of DPDP compliance found that organisations struggle to interpret the law, most have not yet updated their privacy policies or frameworks, and even in leading sectors such as consumer and e-commerce, technology, and financial services, only a small percentage have started their compliance journey at all. For nearly a third of organisations surveyed, compliance costs are expected to exceed 10 percent of turnover - making early, well-planned preparation far cheaper than a last-minute scramble.The exposure is not limited to the DPDP Act itself. A July 2026 legal analysis notes that organisations without a documented, rehearsed six-hour CERT-In breach response plan face significantly greater enforcement exposure in 2026 than in prior years, with regulators expected to scrutinise the gap between when an incident is first detected and when it is actually reported as enforcement matures.Opsio's DPDP Compliance Readiness service addresses both fronts in a single engagement. It begins with a compliance risk assessment that maps the organisation's data flows, policies, and technical controls against the DPDP Rules, and delivers a prioritised remediation roadmap aligned to the November 2026 and May 2027 deadlines. Opsio then implements the required capabilities: consent-manager integration, notice and consent workflows, data principal rights handling, and breach-reporting runbooks - including rehearsed six-hour CERT-In incident-response drills with evidence trails that document detection and filing timestamps. The service draws on Opsio's decade of experience guiding European organisations through GDPR, and is delivered from the company's ISO 27001-certified centre in Bengaluru.“We saw exactly this pattern in Europe before GDPR took effect: years of low urgency, then a stampede in the final months when skills and consultants were scarce and expensive. Indian organisations still have time to do this properly - but the window between now and November 2026 is when that choice gets made,” said Daniel Hedlund, Chairman, Opsio.“The organisations we assess are rarely unwilling. They are unsure. Many struggle simply to interpret the law. Our job is to turn the DPDP Rules into a concrete checklist: what to build, in what order, and how to prove it works - including being able to show a regulator that your breach clock starts when the alert fires, not when someone finally reads the email,” said Praveena Shenoy, Country Manager, Opsio India.AvailabilityThe DPDP Compliance Readiness service is available immediately to organisations across India. Engagements begin with a two-week DPDP gap assessment, with remediation programmes scoped to reach consent-manager readiness before 13 November 2026 and full DPDP compliance before the May 2027 deadline.About OpsioOpsio is a Swedish cloud and AI technology company headquartered in Karlstad, Sweden, with a delivery centre and a dedicated AI Lab in Bengaluru, India. Opsio helps organisations across Europe and Asia with managed cloud services on Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud, as well as cybersecurity and regulatory compliance services spanning GDPR, ISO 27001, and India's DPDP Act. Learn more at opsiocloud.

Praveena Shenoy

Opsio Private Limited

+91 63644 60282

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Opsio Launches DPDP Compliance Readiness Service as India's Data Protection Deadlines Draw Near News Provided By Opsio Private Limited September 23, 2026, 08:56 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, IT Industry, Insurance Industry



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