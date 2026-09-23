The Ohio Academy of Science

The Governor's Thomas Edison Awards for Excellence in STEM Education and Student Research

The Ohio Academy of Science selected 77 schools & 1,249 teachers to receive The Governor's Thomas Edison Awards for their accomplishments in 2025-2026.

- Michael E. WoytekDUBLIN, OH, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Ohio Academy of Science today selected 77 Ohio schools and 1,249 teachers to receive The Governor's Thomas Edison Awards for Excellence in STEM Education and Student Research for their accomplishments during the 2025-2026 school year. Each school will receive a special Governor's Award certificate, and each teacher will receive a complementary membership to The Ohio Academy of Science. The Office of Technology Investments, The Ohio Department of Development funded the program.The criteria for the Thomas Edison Award for Excellence are: (1) Conduct a local science fair with 12 or more students and have two or more of these students participate in the Regional Science Day or have 6 or more students participate in the Regional Science Day when no local has been conducted, (2) Students must participate in at least one more youth science opportunity beyond the classroom. The Ohio Academy of Science defines STEM education as both the mastery and integration of science technology, engineering, and mathematics for all PK-12 students. It incorporates scientific inquiry and technological design through student-focused, project-based curricula to develop skills of communication, teamwork/collaboration, creativity/innovation, critical thinking, and problem solving.First established in 1985, the Governor's Thomas Edison Awards recognizes Ohio schools and teachers who stimulate student research, technological design, and extend experiential opportunities beyond traditional classroom activities.“We are proud to honor these schools and teachers for preparing students for the future”, said Michael E. Woytek, the Academy's Executive Director. Woytek went on to say,“Science is a critical driver of economic growth by fostering innovation, creating new industries, and generating high-skilled jobs.”The Ohio Academy of Science initiated this educational partnership program in cooperation with The Office of Technology Investments, The Ohio Department of Development to recognize schools and teachers for excellence in STEM education and scientific student research.“The brilliant minds in today's classrooms are laying the groundwork for our state's future economic success,” said Lydia Mihalik, Director of the Ohio Department of Development.“We're deeply grateful to the schools and educators molding these young scientists into the problem-solvers and visionaries who will create a brighter tomorrow across Ohio.”About The Ohio Academy of ScienceFounded in 1891, The Ohio Academy of Science (OAS) is a membership-based, volunteer-driven, not-for-profit organization. The Academy is the leading organization in Ohio to foster curiosity, discovery, innovation, and problem-solving skills. OAS members are as diverse as the science taking place in Ohio, and OAS programs support STEM research among pre-college and college students through the professional scientific community.For more information about the OAS, please visit its website at

Michael E. Woytek

The Ohio Academy of Science

+1 614-389-2182

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Governor's Thomas Edison Awards for Excellence in STEM Education and Student Research News Provided By The Ohio Academy of Science September 23, 2026, 09:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Science



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