Amazon #1 Bestseller Go BIG: The Earnest Pursuit Of Personal Growth By Kevin Ladd Available As A Free Kindle Download

For a Limited Time, Readers Can Download Go BIG Free on Kindle September 23–27, 2026

- Kevin N. LaddLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- For five days only, readers can download Kevin N. Ladd's Go BIG: The Earnest Pursuit of Personal Growth free on Kindle. The book, which reached #1 bestseller status in three categories, will be available as a Free Kindle download, September 23rd through September 27th, 2026.Discover a life lived by instinct, curiosity, grit, and joy in Go BIG, a reflective, funny, and deeply human story about building a meaningful life one imperfect, audacious yes at a time.From a childhood in small-town Maine with a black-and-white TV and an overactive imagination, to blue-collar beginnings in carpentry shops, to his unexpected leap to success in the burgeoning tech world, Ladd traces the winding backroads, literal and figurative, that shaped him. Along the way, he shares lessons earned through work, creativity, motorcycles, mistakes, friendships, craftsmanship, and the stubborn refusal to live life on autopilot.This isn't a self-help book. It's a lived-help book. Through stories, hard-won lessons, humor, and unexpected adventures, Go BIG encourages readers to become more curious, take meaningful chances, embrace new experiences, build confidence through action, and stay open to where life can lead. Ladd's stories offer an invitation to live with greater intention and discover what becomes possible when you are willing to take the next step.Readers will discover how to:* Build greater confidence through action, learning, and the willingness to try things before knowing exactly how they will turn out.* Break free from living on autopilot and become more intentional about the choices, opportunities, and experiences that shape a life.* Say yes to the uncomfortable and unfamiliar, even when failure is possible, and discover what can be learned in the process.* Keep curiosity alive at every stage of life by continuing to explore, create, learn, and pursue new experiences.* Find meaning in the doing rather than the applause, placing greater value on effort, craftsmanship, growth, and the satisfaction of work well done.* Recognize when it may be time to change direction, pursue a long-delayed goal, or open a door that once seemed easier to walk past.* Create a life that feels bigger and more fully your own without waiting for the perfect time, perfect circumstances, or someone else's permission.Ladd brings those ideas to life through stories of hands-on work, from cabinet shops and welding tables to motorcycle journeys through storms, deserts, and frozen mountain passes. Along the way, he explores creativity, discipline, fear, aging, relationships, boundaries, humility, pleasure, and the people and experiences that can unexpectedly change the direction of a life.Grounded in humor, humility, and a reverence for both hard work and simple joys, Go BIG celebrates the ordinary miracles of choosing your own path and choosing to remain awake to it. Whether readers are entering a new chapter, reconsidering the path they are on, pursuing a long-delayed goal, or simply wondering what else might be possible, the book offers a nudge, and some company, to begin.Go BIG: The Earnest Pursuit of Personal Growth will be available Free on Kindle, September 23rd through September 27th, 2026.Download the book on Amazon:Kevin N. Ladd is a business leader, author, speaker, and strategist with over 25 years of experience guiding students and families through the complexities of college affordability. As Chief Operating Officer and Co-Creator of Scholarships, he leads initiatives that have made higher education more accessible to millions. Kevin's insights have appeared in U.S. News & World Report, USA TODAY, ABC News, and countless media outlets, making him a trusted voice in leadership, financial aid, and college planning.Learn more at KevinLadd

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Amazon #1 Bestseller Go BIG: The Earnest Pursuit of Personal Growth by Kevin Ladd Available as a Free Kindle Download News Provided By Marianne Pestana LLC September 23, 2026, 09:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Sports, Fitness & Recreation



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