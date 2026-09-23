China Imposes Airspace Restrictions Around Beijing After Crash
The Special Restricted Area, which took effect September 20, extends about 300 kilometers from Beijing and covers the capital, Tianjin, much of Hebei and parts of several neighboring regions and the Bohai Sea. The area is roughly comparable to Italy in size.
Most flights are prohibited from the ground upward within the zone. Exceptions include scheduled commercial services, approved business aviation and military, customs, police and emergency flights.
Aircraft permitted to operate must follow pre-approved flight plans, maintain continuous communication with air traffic control and carry equipment allowing authorities to track and identify them electronically.
The measures follow a June 26 crash involving a light sport aircraft that struck the 108-story CITIC Tower, also known as China Zun. The pilot was killed and 13 people on the ground were injured, according to Chinese authorities.
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