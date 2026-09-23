Anupam Kher On Anant Nag's Dadasaheb Phalke Honour: 'Inspired By His Dedication And Talent'

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Sep 23 (IANS) Actor Anupam Kher congratulated veteran Kannada actor Anant Nag after he was honored with the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award.

Taking to Instagram, the 'Special 26' actor extended his wishes to all the artists, directors, writers and technicians who were honoured with the National Film Awards this year. Anupam also offered special congratulations to Anant Nag on receiving the Dadasaheb Phalke Award. Sharing his video, Anupam wrote,“Heartiest congratulations to all the artists and technicians who have been honored with the National Film Awards! Having received this prestigious honour twice, I can truly understand both the joy and the emotions of that priceless moment.”

“My special congratulations to the legendary actor Shri Anant Nag ji, who has been honored with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award. I have always been an admirer of his natural and sincere acting. Today, I wholeheartedly share in the happiness of all the winners. It is a proud day! Long live the glory of Indian cinema! Jai Hind! #NationalFilmAwards #AnantNag #DadasahebPhalkeAward #IndianCinema.”

In the video, the 'Tanvi the Great' actor said,“I would like to extend a warm welcome to all the artists, directors, writers and technicians of the Indian film industry who have been awarded the National Film Awards this year. I would also like to congratulate the great actor, Mr. Anant Nagji, who has been awarded the Dada Saheb Phalke Award. I have seen many of his films and have always appreciated his honest, truthful and influential acting.”

He added,“This honour is dedicated to his extraordinary journey and contribution to Indian cinema. Cinema is a collective art. I have always been inspired by everyone's dedication, talent and hard work, from the actors on screen to the technicians working behind the scenes I am proud and inspired by all of you. Once again, I would like to extend a warm welcome to all the winners of this award. Jai Ho! Jai Hind!”

The 72nd National Film Awards ceremony was held on September 22 in Kevadia, Gujarat, now known as Ekta Nagar.

Anant Nag was conferred with the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award for 2024 at the 72nd National Film Awards ceremony. The honour, considered the highest recognition in Indian cinema, was presented to the 78-year-old actor by President Droupadi Murmu.