Kajol Mourns Aunt & Rani Mukerji's Mother Krishna Mukerji's Demise: One More Star Gone To Make A More Beautiful Sky

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Sep 23 (IANS) Actress Kajol mourned the demise of her aunt and Rani Mukerji's mother, Krishna Mukerji, with an emotional social media post.

She took to her social media account and shared a picture of Krishna Mukerji from the Durga Puja celebration, and wrote,“One more star gone to make a more beautiful sky..”

For the uninitiated, Krishna Mukerji, a former playback singer and the wife of late filmmaker Ram Mukerji, passed away on September 22 at the age of 75.

The family confirmed her death in a statement and requested privacy during the period of grief.

Krishna Mukerji's last rites were held at Mumbai's Pawan Hans Crematorium in Juhu on Tuesday. Rani Mukerji was present for the final rites, along with family members and friends.

Rani, who has maintained a close bond with her mother over the years, has frequently spoken about Krishna's influence on her life and career.

She had earlier mentioned how her mother was her biggest critic and would give stern feedbacks on her work.

Kajol herself had earlier shared a lighter anecdote involving Krishna Mukerji on Koffee With Karan. During an older episode, when Karan Johar asked whom she would give a book titled How to Lose Weight in 30 Days, Kajol jokingly suggested there were people who needed it, while Rani quipped that she would give the book to her mother, with Kajol saying 'she needs it'.

Talking about Kajol and Rani, the two actresses are cousins, with Rani's father, filmmaker Ram Mukerji, being a first cousin of Kajol's father, filmmaker Shomu Mukerji.

–IANS

rd/