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Proofpoint Stops The Attacks Traditional Defenses Miss In The AI Era
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Intent-based detection and multi-stage AI reasoning identify and stop sophisticated attacks before, during and after they reach people. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.
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Stops sophisticated attacks in one connected defense with threat intent, investigation, and user risk so organizations can detect attacks earlier, understand them faster, and respond before they cause harm.
Creates multiple opportunities to detect attacks that initially look legitimate, applies progressively deeper AI reasoning before delivery, and continues protection in the inbox to uncover attacks that evade traditional defenses.
Strengthens protection around the people at greatest risk, identifying high-risk users and adapts their defenses, while purpose-built agents investigate threats, deliver personalized coaching, and proactively test protections for potential weaknesses.
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Intent-Based Detection: Proofpoint applies intent reasoning before delivery at the email gateway and in the inbox through the API. For individuals with outsized access or transaction authority, including executives and finance approvers, Privileged User Protection builds dedicated detection models to identify highly targeted attacks engineered for a specific individual.
Autonomous Threat Investigation: Proofpoint automatically reconstructs attacks, identifies related messages, determines blast radius, and assembles the evidence needed for response, dramatically reducing the manual effort and time required to investigate attacks across affected users.
Adaptive User Protection: Proofpoint continuously identifies and analyzes high-risk users based on each organization's unique environment, explains the factors driving their risk, and dynamically adapts protection and real-time coaching. Behind the scenes, Blue Team and Red Team agents continuously assess risk and test defenses using relevant business context to identify weaknesses and strengthen protection before attackers can exploit them.
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