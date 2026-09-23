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Planning Oman Travel? Understand The Visa Process From Dubai
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Oman is a popular choice for travellers living in the UAE because of its close proximity, scenic landscapes, cultural attractions, and relaxed atmosphere. From Muscat's coastline and historic forts to the Hajar Mountains and desert landscapes, the country offers plenty to explore for a short break or longer holiday. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.
Your digital companion for smarter everyday choices. Built for how you live, earn, and grow. Move money at your pace with AI-powered finance, all in one tap.Join the waiting list. Earn Before arranging your journey, it is important to understand the entry requirements that apply to your nationality and UAE residency status. For travellers who need an Oman Visa from Dubai, checking eligibility and preparing the required documents in advance can make the application process easier. Do UAE Residents Need a Visa for Oman? Visa requirements for Oman depend mainly on nationality and the traveller's individual circumstances. UAE citizens benefit from GCC entry arrangements, while foreign nationals living in the UAE may need to obtain an appropriate visa depending on their passport and eligibility. Oman provides an official electronic visa system through the Royal Oman Police (ROP). Travellers can use the online eligibility system to determine which visa options may be available to them. Before applying, consider:
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Your nationality and passport
Your UAE residence status
The purpose of your visit
Passport validity
The type of visa applicable to your circumstances
Any additional conditions attached to the visa category
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A valid passport
Recent passport-size photograph
UAE residence information
Emirates ID details
Accommodation information
Travel itinerary
Return or onward travel information
Additional supporting documents where requested
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Whether their nationality requires a visa
Whether an online visa is available
Passport validity requirements
Permitted length of stay
Required supporting documents
Processing time
Visa fees
Entry and exit conditions
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Passport validity
Approved visa or applicable entry authorization
UAE residence documents
Accommodation information
Return or onward travel details
Travel insurance, where applicable
Important contact details
Digital copies of your documents
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Visa requirements vary according to nationality and circumstances.
UAE citizens have different entry arrangements from foreign UAE residents.
The Royal Oman Police manages the official eVisa system.
Passport validity should be checked before applying.
Processing times can vary.
Application information should match the passport exactly.
Visa approval does not remove the need to meet entry requirements.
Do not assume that every tourist visa can be extended.
Check the latest official requirements before departure.
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