Gujarat Startup's Kit For Early Livestock Pregnancy Gets National Nod

Gujarat, one of India's leading dairy states, is seeing agri-startups develop technology aimed at improving livestock health and supporting dairy farmers. Entrepreneur Komal Kalantry's startup, Big Nano Ventures, has developed a technology for early pregnancy detection in cows, buffaloes, sheep and goats.

Kalantry said the kit is designed to make pregnancy detection easier and more convenient for farmers while also supporting better animal care.“It is a pain-free kit for animals and can be highly beneficial for animal husbandry. It can support productivity and better cattle health while helping farmers provide better care. It can also contribute to the better health and care of calves,” Kalantry said. The kit can detect pregnancy in animals at around 28 to 35 days, with the test taking less than 10 minutes. It has been used on more than 27,000 animals and has also received national recognition, with President Droupadi Murmu felicitating the startup for its work in animal health.

National Recognition and Farmer Focus

CEO of AIC Anand Foundation, Nikunj Soni, said the startup was invited to Rashtrapati Bhavan to receive the national honour and highlighted its focus on dairy farmers.“Big Nano Ventures is a startup that was invited to Rashtrapati Bhavan to receive the honour. Focusing on dairy farmers, the startup has developed an instant early pregnancy detection kit for livestock. Early detection of pregnancy in cows and buffaloes can provide farmers with timely information, helping them make better decisions and address several challenges associated with dairy farming,” Soni said.

From Idea to Incubation

For Kalantry, the recognition marks a milestone in a journey that began with identifying a gap in animal diagnostics. With support from the incubation ecosystem at Anand Agricultural University, the startup is now working towards developing a wider range of diagnostic solutions for livestock.

Kalantry said the university provided mentorship, financial assistance and support during the research and validation stages.“Anand Agricultural University has a strong network that has been very supportive. They provided us with valuable mentorship and financial assistance, which helped us conduct proper research. Through the university, we were also able to connect with various government agricultural centres and received significant support, particularly during the validation process,” Kalantry said.

AIC Anand Foundation at Anand Agricultural University is an agri-food incubation hub supporting innovation across agriculture, dairy and allied sectors. Its ecosystem has incubated more than 80 agri-startups.

Championing Women in Agri-Entrepreneurship

Vice Chancellor of Anand Agricultural University, Dr M. P. Patel, said women have been actively participating in the university's entrepreneurship initiatives.“Many girls and women have participated in the University's Entrepreneurship Programme. Since 1948, innovators have been selected through this programme, and 52 per cent of them have been women. This shows that women can achieve great things and make a significant impact,” Patel said.

The early pregnancy detection technology can help dairy farmers access timely information about livestock, supporting herd management, animal health and productivity, while contributing to the growth of dairy businesses in Gujarat and across India. (ANI)

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