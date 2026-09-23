Why Is GRML Stock Surging Over 15% Premarket Today?



The deal also paves the way to establish more U.S. bases in Greenland.

In an interview with InvestorNews on Tuesday, Stensgaard said the U.S.-Denmark-Greenland signing would“show a commitment to the Arctic and show a commitment to Greenland,” while highlighting the region's growing importance. Earlier in the week, Greenland Mines announced it had submitted an application to the Government of Greenland for a new license covering about 262 km2 east of the company's existing Sarfartoq license, MEL 2020-32, expanding its control to about 454 km2.

Shares of critical minerals company Greenland Mines Ltd. (GRML) surged nearly 17% in premarket trading on Wednesday after the U.S. officially signed an agreement with Denmark and Greenland on Tuesday aimed at improving Arctic and North Atlantic security.

The deal also paves the way for more U.S. bases in Greenland and eases tensions over the president's repeated calls to take over the vast island and make it part of the U.S.

“Today's signing moves Greenland's strategic importance from concept to action,” said Bo Møller Stensgaard, President of Greenland Mines.“Security is not only about military access and infrastructure; it is also about the supply chains behind modern defense, energy and advanced technology.”

How The Signing Will Impact Greenland Mines

In an interview with InvestorNews on Tuesday, Stensgaard said the U.S.-Denmark-Greenland signing would“show a commitment to the Arctic and show a commitment to Greenland,” while highlighting the region's growing importance. He said the agreement is“taking away sort of uncertainties on investments towards Greenland” and“bringing in a new support, a new commitment” to the Arctic, adding that it could be“opening up new doors for new developments.”

Stensgaard also said the agreement would support its own infrastructure projects in the region, saying,“Because infrastructure is sort of showing a commitment to an area, and a mining project like ours here will actually sort of be at the gap between Iceland and Greenland.”

Earlier in the week, Greenland Mines announced that it has submitted an application to the Government of Greenland for a new license covering approximately 262 sq. km immediately east of the company's existing Sarfartoq license, MEL 2020-32, in the country.

The new license will increase Greenland Mines' control at Sarfartoq from approximately 192 sq. km to approximately 454 sq. km, more than doubling the footprint across the known rare earth and carbonatite district.

“We are advancing a defined rare earth neodymium and praseodymium dominated development asset - but we do not believe the opportunity ends at ST1. Our strategy is straightforward: advance ST1 toward development, unlock the value of the less-developed known ST zones and systematically test the wider district for the next rare earth discovery,” Stensgaard said at the time.

GRML Stock: Retail Stance

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around GRML stock was 'extremely bullish' at the time of writing.

One user said,“$GRML Papers signed...now the big long institutions will come in and buy the entire float...Hopefully this week.”

Another user said,“$GRML wouldn't surprise me if a giant wants to buy these out.”

GRML stock is down more than 11% so far in 2026.

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