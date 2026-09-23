Cyclone Arnab Weather Update: AP-Odisha Coast Braces For Landfall, Heavy Rain Forecast

The deep depression will hit the coast tonight. Where exactly will it make landfall? The weather department has shared all the details. How will the weather behave over the next few days because of the cyclone?

The weather system has gained strength in the Bay of Bengal and turned into a deep depression. This deep depression was sitting over the west-central and adjoining north-west Bay of Bengal around 5:30 am on Wednesday. It moved westwards at a speed of 12 kmph over the last six hours.The weather department stated that the deep depression was sitting about 70 km east-south-east of Kalingapatnam in Andhra Pradesh around 5:30 am on Wednesday. The system currently sits about 150 km south of Gopalpur in Odisha and 230 km south-south-west of Puri.The system sits about 150 km east-north-east of Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh right now. The deep depression will move west-north-westwards over the next few hours. It will likely hit the area between the north Andhra Pradesh and south Odisha coasts after that.The most important update is that this deep depression might cross the coast near Kalingapatnam by Wednesday night. The system will likely remain a deep depression even while crossing the coast. The Andhra Pradesh and Odisha coasts will see its maximum impact on Wednesday night itself.Cyclone Arnab has created a deep depression in the Bay of Bengal. East Medinipur, West Medinipur, South 24 Parganas, Jhargram, and Purulia in South Bengal will see very heavy rainfall till Saturday because of this. Kolkata and other districts will also get scattered heavy rain.