403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
8Th Pay Commission: Rs 69,000 Minimum Pay And 40 Percent HRA? What To Expect From October 7 Bengaluru Meet
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Employee unions are demanding a Rs 69,000 minimum pay, a 3.833 fitment factor, and a 40 percent HRA under the 8th Pay Commission. We break down these demands and tell you exactly what to expect from the upcoming Bengaluru meeting on October 7 and 8.The 8th Pay Commission is holding regular consultations, keeping central government employees and pensioners on the edge of their seats. The panel already wrapped up meetings in Chennai, Puducherry, Jaipur, and Chandigarh. Now, the commission will hold its next official meeting in Bengaluru on October 7 and 8, 2026. Employee unions are pushing hard for a Rs 69,000 minimum pay, a 3.833 fitment factor, and a 40 percent HRA hike. You must remember that these are just demands right now, and the government has not taken any final decision yet.The staff side of the National Council of Joint Consultative Machinery (NC-JCM) has placed several demands before the 8th Pay Commission. They strongly want the government to fix the minimum basic pay at Rs 69,000. Right now, Level 1 employees get a starting basic pay of Rs 18,000 under the 7th Pay Commission pay matrix. The unions argue that the government must hike this minimum pay to help employees manage rising family expenses, food, housing, education, and medical costs.Employees are eagerly waiting for updates on the fitment factor. The NC-JCM has demanded a 3.833 fitment factor. For example, if your current basic pay is Rs 40,000, this 3.833 multiplier will push your calculated salary to around Rs 1.53 lakh. But you should know that this is just a calculation based on their demand. The 8th Pay Commission has not released any official announcement about accepting this 3.833 factor. You should always verify viral social media claims about confirmed basic pay hikes with official government orders.The House Rent Allowance (HRA) remains a top priority for employee unions. The NC-JCM has demanded specific HRA rates: 40 percent for X category cities, 35 percent for Y category cities, and 30 percent for Z category cities. They also want the government to link the HRA directly with DA hikes. Employees are now anxiously waiting to see if the new pay commission will revamp allowances like HRA along with the basic pay.The 8th Pay Commission will hold official consultations with unions and stakeholders in Bengaluru on October 7 and 8. The panel will listen to various demands from employees and pensioners during these sessions. Topics like the Rs 69,000 minimum pay, fitment factor, HRA, and pension will definitely come up for discussion again. However, you cannot expect the panel to announce the final salary or the 40 percent HRA decision right at this October meeting. The commission will first gather feedback from all sides, analyze the data, and only then submit its final recommendations to the government.You must understand that the Rs 69,000 minimum pay, the 3.833 fitment factor, and the 40 percent HRA are just major demands from the employee side right now. The government or the 8th Pay Commission has not finalized these salary scales yet. The upcoming October consultations are definitely crucial, but the final salary, fitment factor, and HRA will depend entirely on the commission's final report and the central government's ultimate decision. Central government employees and pensioners are watching this Bengaluru meeting closely, as it might reveal the 8th Pay Commission's next steps.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment