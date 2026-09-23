Nani Says Braiding Hair Stops Hair Fall, But Doctors Reveal If The Claim Is Really True

Actor Nani's recent claim that braiding hair can prevent hair fall has sparked a debate online. As his comments go viral, doctors have clarified whether tying hair in braids actually reduces hair loss.

Natural Star Nani is gearing up for his upcoming movie Paradise. He sports two braids in this film. During the movie promotions, he made some interesting comments about hair care. He said people used to oil their hair and tie braids back in the day. He blamed the western culture of leaving hair loose for the heavy hair fall we see today. A top dermatologist quickly responded to these viral comments and explained the actual science behind hair loss.

Dermatologists confirm that modern lifestyle changes cause severe hair fall today. High stress, poor diet, lack of sleep, hormonal imbalance, and genetics play the main roles. Nani tried to highlight traditional practices in his own style. But doctors call his braiding theory a complete myth. You need a healthy diet, proper scalp hygiene, and a stress-free life to keep your hair strong.

Experts clearly state that leaving hair loose does not cause hair fall. Medical and lifestyle issues actually trigger hair loss. Applying oil only conditions the hair externally. It does not stop hair fall directly. Leaving oil on the scalp for days without a proper wash actually causes dandruff and infections. Tying tight braids causes a major problem called Traction Alopecia. This puts heavy pressure on the hair roots and makes the hair fall out even more.