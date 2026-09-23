CLARITY Vote Failure May Spur Higher Crypto PAC Spending In Key Races

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Crypto industry groups are pivoting quickly after the U.S. Senate failed to advance the Digital Asset Market Clarity (CLARITY) Act last week, treating the near miss as a political test run ahead of the 2026 midterm elections. With only limited time in the current congressional calendar before the next session, backers now face an uphill fight to secure another vote before broader legislative timelines shift.

On Sept. 15, senators voted 49 in favor and 50 against advancing the bill, a close procedural defeat that underscores how difficult it may be to build momentum. The outcome is already shaping how major crypto-aligned political action committees (PACs) and advocacy groups plan to direct resources during the 42 days leading up to the 2026 midterms.

The Senate's Sept. 15 vote on moving CLARITY forward ended 49-50, sharply narrowing prospects for passage before 2027. Fairshake-backed by Coinbase and Ripple Labs-has announced plans to spend $30 million opposing former Ohio Sen. Sherrod Brown in the state's 2026 Senate race. Industry groups argue the roll call provides a clearer map of which lawmakers may be targeted or supported in future elections. As of Monday, some major crypto-aligned PACs had not yet disclosed post-vote spending with the Federal Election Commission.

Key takeawaysWhat the failed Senate vote changed for crypto politics

The Senate's failure to advance CLARITY did more than delay a market-structure proposal-it effectively delivered a high-signal voting record for the crypto sector to use in election strategy. Legal and policy stakeholders said the roll call distinguishes long-term supporters from opponents, creating an immediate link between legislative behavior and political backing.

Steve Gannon, a partner at Davis Wright Tremaine, told Cointelegraph that the procedural vote“provided the industry with a very clear picture of who are long-term reliable supporters and who are not.” He added that it would be difficult for those who voted against the bill to argue that the industry should still financially support them in the midterms.

Fairshake escalates: $30 million aimed at Sherrod Brown

While some crypto advocates have indicated the CLARITY Act could return for consideration during a later window-such as a lame-duck session-at least one major PAC is acting as if time is short. Fairshake, an industry political group backed by Coinbase and Ripple Labs, said it plans to spend $30 million opposing Sherrod Brown in Ohio's 2026 Senate race.

Brown previously chaired the Senate Banking Committee when Democrats held the majority. The prospect of his return has alarmed crypto backers because of his historically skeptical posture toward digital assets and related policy proposals.

In earlier election activity, Brown ultimately lost his 2024 reelection bid to Republican Bernie Moreno after Fairshake spent about $41 million opposing the Democrat. Cointelegraph also reported that Fairshake spent more than $130 million on ads during the 2024 election cycle-offering a preview of the scale and intensity it may apply if lawmakers who blocked CLARITY emerge as midterm targets.

Cointelegraph requested comment from Brown's campaign and did not receive an immediate response.

Advocacy groups plan“consequences” based on votes

Beyond PAC spending announcements, crypto-aligned advocacy organizations are framing the CLARITY outcome as a signal that lawmakers could face election repercussions. Stand With Crypto, an initiative launched by Coinbase in 2023, warned lawmakers who failed to advance the CLARITY Act that they may face“consequences” in the 2026 midterms based on how they voted.

The group positions its political work around voter engagement and public accountability, arguing that election-year pressure can shift incentives for lawmakers who treat crypto market-structure legislation as low priority. Stand With Crypto executive director Mason Lynaugh said:“The results of [the CLARITY Act] vote make it clear which officials are with our community, and which are against us - and we'll make sure our advocates are ready to cast their ballots accordingly in this and future elections.”

That framing matters because it suggests the impact of the Senate vote may extend beyond federal PAC contributions. It also implies an ongoing campaign around political messaging tied directly to specific legislative votes, rather than broad support for the industry.

Early indicators from FEC filings after the CLARITY vote

Public disclosures are beginning to show how quickly crypto-aligned groups are moving after last week's Senate action-at least among some committees. According to Cointelegraph, as of Monday, Fairshake and its affiliate PACs Defend American Jobs and Protect Progress had not disclosed expenditures to the Federal Election Commission (FEC) following the CLARITY vote.

Similarly, FEC filing data cited by Cointelegraph showed no post-CLARITY spending by Fellowship, another crypto-aligned PAC funded by Cantor Fitzgerald and Anchorage Digital, or by the Digital Freedom Fund, a group backed by Gemini co-founders Tyler and Cameron Winklevoss.

Those gaps in immediate reporting do not necessarily mean groups are inactive; FEC reporting can lag real-time decisions, and committees may still be in the planning or ad-production phase. But the absence of new disclosures right after the vote offers a limited, observable snapshot of what has-or has not-entered the public record so far.

What to watch next

The next phase for crypto policy will likely hinge on whether CLARITY can reappear on a legislative calendar before 2027 and how quickly PACs and advocacy groups convert voting records into midterm targeting. Readers should watch for subsequent FEC disclosures, additional major race spending announcements, and any indications that lawmakers who voted against the bill are preparing a path to re-engage with market-structure legislation.

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