Lithium Equities Rebound As LIT Gains 0.71% On Tuesday

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Key Facts LIT ETF firmed The Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF closed at US$71.33, a daily gain of 0.71%. Albemarle led gains Albemarle's New York shares rose 3.44% to US$116.80, making it the strongest mover among the majors. SQM advanced modestly Chile's SQM finished at US$70.19, up 0.95% on the session. Equities, not spot Each instrument tracks lithium producers or battery makers; it does not print a raw spot-lithium price. Demand backdrop intact SQM reported on 18 August 2026 that second-quarter lithium sales topped 84,100 metric tons of carbonate equivalent. Regional focus Albemarle and SQM both operate brine assets in Chile's Atacama region, keeping the Atacama salt flat central to the read. Today's Focus Lithium equities rebounded on Tuesday, September 22, 2026, with Albemarle leading the move higher. The Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF, known as LIT, ended at US$71.33, up 0.71%. Albemarle, a United States lithium producer with brine operations in Chile, advanced 3.44% to US$116.80. Chile's SQM added 0.95% to US$70.19, a more restrained gain for the Atacama-based producer. The moves reflect a rebound in lithium shares after a period of concern over prices and demand. Investors are tracking battery-grade carbonate sales and export flows from Chile and Argentina, while Bolivia remains a longer-dated supply story. What matters today. The session was a relief rally in lithium equities, not a signal that spot lithium prices have turned higher. 01 The session in one read Lithium-tracked equities firmed on Tuesday, September 22, 2026. The Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF closed at US$71.33, a daily advance of 0.71%. The fund holds a basket of lithium producers, refiners and battery manufacturers. It is an equity proxy for the sector, not a raw lithium price. Albemarle was the clear leader, rising 3.44% to US$116.80. Chile's SQM posted a slimmer 0.95% gain, closing at US$70.19. That kept it below Albemarle but still in positive territory. Assessment - A relief bounce, not a breakout MEDIUM The gains in LIT, Albemarle and SQM look like a technical rebound after recent lithium pricing fears. Albemarle's 3.44% jump suggests investors bought the more heavily traded major rather than chasing raw-material strength. The variable to watch is whether LIT can hold above the US$71.00 level this week. 02 The board The cleanest read is LIT's advance to US$71.33. Because LIT pools miners, refiners and battery-cell makers, its 0.71% move captures the whole equity chain. Albemarle at US$116.80 stood out with a 3.44% pop. SQM's US$70.19 close and 0.95% rise showed a steadier tone. Both are Atacama brine operators, but Albemarle is the more heavily traded of the two.

Asset Level Change Lithium (LIT ETF) US$71.33 +0.71% Albemarle US$116.80 +3.44% SQM US$70.19 +0.95%

Trade date: Tuesday 22 September 2026. Source: RT; NYSE closing prices. Where a commodity has no spot feed, an exchange-traded tracker or leading producer is shown as a labelled proxy.

Live Market IntelligenceThe live market boardInside: market breadth, the sector heatmap, currencies & rates, the Latin America scoreboard and the full instrument board.

Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence

Instrument Last Change YoY Prev. High Low Volume IBOV 187,422.92 +0.44% +21.85% 186,595.60 168,310 167,142 - IPSA 11,426.83 +0.61% - 11,357.82 11,210 10,984 1,513,213,483 IPC MEX 64,456.59 +1.45% +12.17% 63,536.96 66,121 65,405 108,886,187 MERVAL 2,997,659 -0.04% +30.51% 3,022,485 3,042,365 2,991,150 - COLCAP 2,588.64 +0.90% - 9.04 9.05 9.02 4,133 BVL PERÚ 59,529.36 +1.84% - - - - - USD/BRL 5.16 +0.01% -5.13% 5.16 5.18 5.14 - EUR/BRL 5.95 +1.01% -5.83% 5.89 5.98 5.94 - USD/MXN 17.06 -0.24% -8.58% 17.10 17.08 17.01 - USD/CLP 913.98 +0.04% -5.67% 913.65 915.11 906.68 - USD/COP 3,140 +0.03% -22.04% 3,139 3,141 3,105 - USD/PEN 3.36 -0.66% -4.82% 3.38 3.38 3.35 - USD/ARS 1,493 +0.10% +12.96% 1,491 1,494 1,480 - USD/UYU 40.27 +1.24% +1.80% 39.77 40.27 40.23 - USD/PYG 5,939 +1.68% -19.54% 5,841 5,939 5,925 - USD/BOB 11.64 -0.76% +72.04% 11.73 11.72 11.64 - USD/DOP 58.34 +1.25% -3.44% 57.62 58.34 58.04 - USD/CRC 445.92 +0.89% -9.71% 441.97 448.50 445.92 -

Latin America - Cross-Market Board RegionalSep 23, 2026 · 05:31 Ibovespa · benchmark 187,422.92 +0.44% L 167,142day rangeH 168,310 +21.85% over 12 months Market breadth · 5 names 80% advancing 4 ▲ advancing1 declining ▼ Currencies, rates & key inputs USD / BRL 5.16 +0.01% USD / MXN 17.06 -0.24% USD / CLP 913.98 +0.04% USD / COP 3,140 +0.03% USD / ARS 1,493 +0.10% Latin America scoreboard IndexLastTodayStrength IbovespaBrazil 187,422.92 +0.44% S&P/BMV IPCMexico 64,456.59 +1.45% S&P IPSAChile 11,426.83 +0.61% S&P MERVALArgentina 2,997,659 -0.04% MSCI COLCAPColombia 2,588.64 +0.90% BVL S&P PerúPeru 59,529.36 +1.84% Full instrument boardLargest moves today BVL PERÚ 59,529.36 +1.84% USD/PYG 5,939 +1.68% IPC MEX 64,456.59 +1.45% USD/DOP 58.34 +1.25% USD/UYU 40.27 +1.24% EUR/BRL 5.95 +1.01% COLCAP 2,588.64 +0.90% USD/CRC 445.92 +0.89% The session read The Ibovespa rose 0.44%, with breadth positive -names higher.led, whilelagged. From The Rio Times Related coverage · 22 Sep 2026 São Paulo Daily Brief - Tuesday, September 22, 2026 Live Company IntelligenceSociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA ADR B - the full investor dossierInside: live share price, market cap, three-year financials, valuation, ESG and peer benchmarks - plus the latest Rio Times coverage. S ◆ Live Company Intelligence Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile NYSE: SQMSQM-BBasic MaterialsSpecialty Chemicals7,637 employees $19.86B Market cap Analyst target $84.78 Wall Street view 3.9Moderate Buy/ 5BuyHoldSell Avg. price target· +11% vs 200-day Valuation & profitability Market cap$19.86B Revenue (TTM)$6.73B P / E ratio14.3 Profit margin20.6% Return on equity21.8% Price & risk 52-wk low52-wk highBeta (volatility)1.02 200-day average$76.59 Revenue trend · 6y 20202025 LatestOwnership Institutions33.7% Shares outstanding143M Top holderBaillie Gifford & Co Limited. Institutional holders5+ funds Dividend Yield3.5% Payout ratio32.9% Fwd. annual$2.43Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. produces and sells specialty plant nutrients, and iodine and its derivatives in Chile, Latin America, the Caribbean, Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It offers potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers under the Ultrasol, Qrop, Speedfol, Allganic, Ultrasoline, Prop, and Prohydric... Data:(SQM) · figures in USD · as of 23 Sep 2026More company intelligence → 03 What moved it

The session looked like a rebound after a stretch of weakness linked to lithium price and demand fears. With no raw spot-lithium number on the board, traders leaned on producer equities to express the turn.

SQM said on 18 August 2026 that second-quarter lithium sales topped 84,100 metric tons of carbonate equivalent. That record volume still frames the demand side. Buyers treated the sell-off as overdone and stepped back into names tied to battery supply.

04 The Latin American read

Chilean producers dominated the story because Albemarle and SQM both pump brine from the Atacama salt flat. A firmer session for those two shares matters for an economy that counts lithium among its top export earners.

Argentina and Bolivia remain secondary in the near-term tape. Argentine brine projects are scaling up, while Bolivia's resources are still held back by policy and processing hurdles. Tuesday's price action did not test either story.

05 The names to watch

Albemarle is the bellwether: a 3.44% jump to US$116.80 lifted the more heavily traded of the two majors. Its Chilean brine operations keep it tied to Atacama output and royalties.

SQM at US$70.19, up 0.95%, is the more diversified play, because it also sells specialty fertilisers alongside lithium. That mix can cushion the stock when battery prices wobble.

06 The outlook

The lithium equity complex needs follow-through buying to prove Tuesday was more than a one-day bounce. The key test is whether LIT can stay above US$71.00.

For foreign investors, the watchlist is Chilean export data and quarterly volume updates from SQM and Albemarle. Guidance from battery makers on cathode inventory matters too. A stable tape there would suggest lithium demand is absorbing new supply.

LIT's US$71.00 level: A hold above this mark would suggest the rebound has staying power. Chile export flows: Atacama shipments set the tone for SQM and Albemarle revenue. Battery-maker guidance: Cathode and cell output reports confirm whether real demand tracks equity optimism. Argentina ramp-up news: New brine capacity could shift the supply narrative across the Lithium Triangle.

07 What to watchFrequently Asked Questions Is LIT a spot lithium price?

No. LIT is an exchange-traded fund holding lithium producers, refiners and battery companies.

Why did Albemarle rise more than SQM?

Albemarle gained 3.44% against SQM's 0.95% on Tuesday, September 22, 2026. Albemarle is also the more heavily traded of the two.

Do the moves mean lithium is suddenly expensive?

No. The board only shows equity proxies, not a raw per-ton lithium price.

What is the Atacama link?

Albemarle and SQM both extract lithium-rich brine from Chile's Atacama salt flat.

Market data: RT

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