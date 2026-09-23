Lithium Equities Rebound As LIT Gains 0.71% On Tuesday
|Asset
|Level
|Change
|Lithium (LIT ETF)
|US$71.33
|+0.71%
|Albemarle
|US$116.80
|+3.44%
|SQM
|US$70.19
|+0.95%
Trade date: Tuesday 22 September 2026. Source: RT; NYSE closing prices. Where a commodity has no spot feed, an exchange-traded tracker or leading producer is shown as a labelled proxy.Live Market IntelligenceThe live market boardInside: market breadth, the sector heatmap, currencies & rates, the Latin America scoreboard and the full instrument board.
Rio Times · Live Market IntelligenceLatin America - Cross-Market Board Regional
Sep 23, 2026 · 05:31 Ibovespa · benchmark 187,422.92 +0.44% L 167,142day rangeH 168,310 +21.85% over 12 months Market breadth · 5 names 80% advancing 4 ▲ advancing1 declining ▼ Currencies, rates & key inputs USD / BRL 5.16 +0.01% USD / MXN 17.06 -0.24% USD / CLP 913.98 +0.04% USD / COP 3,140 +0.03% USD / ARS 1,493 +0.10% Latin America scoreboard IndexLastTodayStrength IbovespaBrazil 187,422.92 +0.44% S&P/BMV IPCMexico 64,456.59 +1.45% S&P IPSAChile 11,426.83 +0.61% S&P MERVALArgentina 2,997,659 -0.04% MSCI COLCAPColombia 2,588.64 +0.90% BVL S&P PerúPeru 59,529.36 +1.84% Full instrument board
|Instrument
|Last
|Change
|YoY
|Prev.
|High
|Low
|Volume
|IBOV
|187,422.92
|+0.44%
|+21.85%
|186,595.60
|168,310
|167,142
|-
|IPSA
|11,426.83
|+0.61%
|-
|11,357.82
|11,210
|10,984
|1,513,213,483
|IPC MEX
|64,456.59
|+1.45%
|+12.17%
|63,536.96
|66,121
|65,405
|108,886,187
|MERVAL
|2,997,659
|-0.04%
|+30.51%
|3,022,485
|3,042,365
|2,991,150
|-
|COLCAP
|2,588.64
|+0.90%
|-
|9.04
|9.05
|9.02
|4,133
|BVL PERÚ
|59,529.36
|+1.84%
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|USD/BRL
|5.16
|+0.01%
|-5.13%
|5.16
|5.18
|5.14
|-
|EUR/BRL
|5.95
|+1.01%
|-5.83%
|5.89
|5.98
|5.94
|-
|USD/MXN
|17.06
|-0.24%
|-8.58%
|17.10
|17.08
|17.01
|-
|USD/CLP
|913.98
|+0.04%
|-5.67%
|913.65
|915.11
|906.68
|-
|USD/COP
|3,140
|+0.03%
|-22.04%
|3,139
|3,141
|3,105
|-
|USD/PEN
|3.36
|-0.66%
|-4.82%
|3.38
|3.38
|3.35
|-
|USD/ARS
|1,493
|+0.10%
|+12.96%
|1,491
|1,494
|1,480
|-
|USD/UYU
|40.27
|+1.24%
|+1.80%
|39.77
|40.27
|40.23
|-
|USD/PYG
|5,939
|+1.68%
|-19.54%
|5,841
|5,939
|5,925
|-
|USD/BOB
|11.64
|-0.76%
|+72.04%
|11.73
|11.72
|11.64
|-
|USD/DOP
|58.34
|+1.25%
|-3.44%
|57.62
|58.34
|58.04
|-
|USD/CRC
|445.92
|+0.89%
|-9.71%
|441.97
|448.50
|445.92
|-
$39.79 52-wk high
$96.09 Beta (volatility)1.02 200-day average$76.59 Revenue trend · 6y 20202025 Latest $4.57B Ownership Institutions33.7% Shares outstanding143M Top holderBaillie Gifford & Co Limited. Institutional holders5+ funds Dividend Yield3.5% Payout ratio32.9% Fwd. annual$2.43 What Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile does. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. produces and sells specialty plant nutrients, and iodine and its derivatives in Chile, Latin America, the Caribbean, Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It offers potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers under the Ultrasol, Qrop, Speedfol, Allganic, Ultrasoline, Prop, and Prohydric... Data: RT fundamentals (SQM) · figures in USD · as of 23 Sep 2026More company intelligence → 03 What moved it
The session looked like a rebound after a stretch of weakness linked to lithium price and demand fears. With no raw spot-lithium number on the board, traders leaned on producer equities to express the turn.
SQM said on 18 August 2026 that second-quarter lithium sales topped 84,100 metric tons of carbonate equivalent. That record volume still frames the demand side. Buyers treated the sell-off as overdone and stepped back into names tied to battery supply.04 The Latin American read
Chilean producers dominated the story because Albemarle and SQM both pump brine from the Atacama salt flat. A firmer session for those two shares matters for an economy that counts lithium among its top export earners.
Argentina and Bolivia remain secondary in the near-term tape. Argentine brine projects are scaling up, while Bolivia's resources are still held back by policy and processing hurdles. Tuesday's price action did not test either story.05 The names to watch
Albemarle is the bellwether: a 3.44% jump to US$116.80 lifted the more heavily traded of the two majors. Its Chilean brine operations keep it tied to Atacama output and royalties.
SQM at US$70.19, up 0.95%, is the more diversified play, because it also sells specialty fertilisers alongside lithium. That mix can cushion the stock when battery prices wobble.06 The outlook
The lithium equity complex needs follow-through buying to prove Tuesday was more than a one-day bounce. The key test is whether LIT can stay above US$71.00.
For foreign investors, the watchlist is Chilean export data and quarterly volume updates from SQM and Albemarle. Guidance from battery makers on cathode inventory matters too. A stable tape there would suggest lithium demand is absorbing new supply.07 What to watch
-
LIT's US$71.00 level: A hold above this mark would suggest the rebound has staying power.
Chile export flows: Atacama shipments set the tone for SQM and Albemarle revenue.
Battery-maker guidance: Cathode and cell output reports confirm whether real demand tracks equity optimism.
Argentina ramp-up news: New brine capacity could shift the supply narrative across the Lithium Triangle.
No. LIT is an exchange-traded fund holding lithium producers, refiners and battery companies.Why did Albemarle rise more than SQM?
Albemarle gained 3.44% against SQM's 0.95% on Tuesday, September 22, 2026. Albemarle is also the more heavily traded of the two.Do the moves mean lithium is suddenly expensive?
No. The board only shows equity proxies, not a raw per-ton lithium price.What is the Atacama link?
Albemarle and SQM both extract lithium-rich brine from Chile's Atacama salt flat.
Market data: RT
This article was produced by The Rio Times' automated newsroom system. How we use AI · Report an error
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