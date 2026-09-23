Drug Discovery Platforms Market Set For Growth Through 2033, Fueled By AI-Driven R&D, Precision Medicine And Expanding Therapeutic Applications

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) AI, automation and computational tools are accelerating drug discovery, while precision medicine, multiomics and industry partnerships expand targeted therapy opportunities. Dublin, Sept. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Drug Discovery Platforms Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Drug Type, Application, Therapeutic Area, End Use, Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2026-2033" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global drug discovery platforms market was valued at an estimated USD 3.4 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 10.5 billion by 2033. The market is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate of 15.1% from 2026 to 2033, supported by the rapid adoption of artificial intelligence and machine learning, increasing pharmaceutical and biotechnology research and development investments, advances in computational drug discovery, and growing demand for precision medicine and targeted therapies. Artificial intelligence and machine learning are reshaping drug discovery workflows by enabling pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to analyze extensive biological datasets, identify promising drug targets, and optimize lead compounds with greater speed and accuracy. AI-powered drug discovery platforms are increasingly used for virtual screening, predictive toxicology, molecular modeling, generative drug design, and candidate prioritization. These capabilities can reduce research costs, shorten discovery timelines, and improve the probability of advancing viable therapeutic candidates. AI-driven automation also supports more informed decision-making across preclinical research and clinical development. By identifying potential efficacy, safety, and toxicity risks earlier, computational platforms can help companies prioritize higher-quality candidates and reduce the risk of costly late-stage failures. Demand is particularly strong in complex therapeutic areas, including oncology, rare diseases, and neurological disorders, where conventional drug development remains time-intensive and expensive. In January 2026, Pierre Fabre Laboratories and Iktos announced an AI-driven drug discovery collaboration focused on developing novel small-molecule oncology therapies. The initiative combines computational design, generative AI, automated chemistry, biology, medicinal chemistry, medical science, and preclinical development capabilities. The expanding precision medicine and targeted therapeutics pipeline is another major growth driver for the global drug discovery platforms market. Pharmaceutical companies are increasing their use of AI, genomics, bioinformatics, and multiomics technologies to support biomarker identification, molecular profiling, patient stratification, and treatment selection. These capabilities are strengthening drug development programs across cancer, rare disorders, immune-mediated diseases, and neurological conditions. Strategic partnerships are accelerating the integration of advanced molecular analytics into clinical research. In March 2025, BostonGene Corporation announced a collaboration with Johnson & Johnson to evaluate biomarkers for colorectal cancer and multiple myeloma using AI-driven molecular profiling in clinical trials. In August 2024, BostonGene partnered with Takeda Pharmaceutical to evaluate immunotherapies through AI-powered molecular and immune profiling. The collaboration focuses on patient selection, predictive biomarkers for treatment response and toxicity, and clinical trial design supported by multiomics and bioinformatics analysis. Continued investment from biopharmaceutical companies, academic institutions, contract research organizations, and contract development and manufacturing organizations is expected to broaden the adoption of integrated drug discovery technology. As platform capabilities advance, market participants are likely to prioritize solutions that combine high-throughput data analysis, predictive modeling, automated experimentation, and translational insights within unified research environments. Global Drug Discovery Platforms Market Report Segmentation The report analyzes global, regional, and country-level revenue growth and market trends from 2021 through 2033. The drug discovery platforms market is segmented by drug type, application, therapeutic area, end use, and region. Drug Type Outlook - Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033

Small molecules Large molecules Application Outlook - Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033

Target identification

Target validation

Lead discovery

Lead optimization

Preclinical testing Other applications, including clinical trials Therapeutic Area Outlook - Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033

Oncology

Neurology

Cardiovascular diseases

Infectious and immune system diseases

Digestive system diseases Other areas, including respiratory diseases and diabetes End-Use Outlook - Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033

Biopharmaceutical companies

Academic and research institutes Contract research organizations and contract development and manufacturing organizations Regional Outlook - Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033

North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico

Europe: United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Denmark, Sweden, and Norway

Asia Pacific: Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, and Thailand

Latin America: Brazil and Argentina Middle East and Africa: South Africa, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, and Kuwait Key Attributes:



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 190 Forecast Period 2025 - 2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $3.4 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $10.5 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 15.1% Regions Covered Global



Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope

1.1. Market Segmentation & Scope

1.1.1. Drug Type Segment

1.1.2. Application Segment

1.1.3. Therapeutic Area Segment

1.1.4. End Use Segment

1.1.5. Regional scope

1.1.6. Estimates and forecast timeline

1.2. Research Methodology

1.3. Information Procurement

1.3.1. Purchased database

1.3.2. internal database

1.3.3. Secondary sources

1.3.4. Primary research

1.3.5. Details of primary research

1.3.5.1. Data for primary interviews in North America

1.3.5.2. Data for primary interviews in Europe

1.3.5.3. Data for primary interviews in Asia Pacific

1.3.5.4. Data for primary interviews in Latin America

1.3.5.5. Data for Primary interviews in MEA

1.4. Information or Data Analysis

1.4.1. Data analysis models

1.5. Market Formulation & Validation

1.6. Model Details

1.6.1. Commodity flow analysis (Model 1)

1.6.1.1. Approach 1: Commodity flow approach

1.6.2. Volume price analysis (Model 2)

1.6.2.1. Approach 2: Volume price analysis

1.7. List of Secondary Sources

1.8. List of Primary Sources

1.9. Objectives

1.9.1. Objective 1

1.9.2. Objective 2

1.9.3. Objective 3

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Outlook

2.2. Segment Outlook

2.2.1. Drug Type Outlook

2.2.2. Application Outlook

2.2.3. Therapeutic Area Segment

2.2.4. End Use Outlook

2.2.5. Regional Outlook

2.3. Competitive Insights

Chapter 3. Drug Discovery Platforms Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.1.1. Parent market outlook

3.1.2. Related/ancillary market outlook

3.2. Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.2.1. Reimbursement framework

3.3. Market Dynamics

3.3.1. Market Driver Analysis

3.3.1.1. Increasing adoption of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning in drug discovery workflows

3.3.1.2. Rising pharmaceutical and biotechnology R&D investments

3.3.1.3. Growing demand for precision medicine and targeted therapies

3.3.2. Market Restraint Analysis

3.3.2.1. High implementation and operational costs of advanced drug discovery platforms

3.3.2.2. Data privacy, integration, and regulatory challenges associated with AI-driven drug discovery systems

3.3.3. Market Opportunity Analysis

3.3.4. Industry Challenge

3.4. Application Overview

3.4.1. Virtual Reality (VR) and Augmented Reality (AR)

3.4.2. Artificial Intelligence (AI)

3.4.3. Gamification

3.4.4. Use of Multidisciplinary Approach in the Development of Simulators

3.4.5. 3D Printing

3.5. Drug Discovery Platforms Market Analysis Tools

3.5.1. Industry Analysis - Porter's

3.5.1.1. Supplier power

3.5.1.2. Buyer power

3.5.1.3. Substitution threat

3.5.1.4. Threat of new entrant

3.5.1.5. Competitive rivalry

3.5.2. PESTEL Analysis

3.5.2.1. Political landscape

3.5.2.2. Technological landscape

3.5.2.3. Social landscape

3.5.2.4. Economic landscape

3.5.2.5. Legal landscape

Chapter 4. Drug Discovery Platforms Market: Drug Type Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Drug Type Market Share, 2025 & 2033

4.2. Segment Dashboard

4.3. Global Drug Discovery Platforms Market by Drug Type Outlook

4.4. Small Molecule

4.4.1. Small molecule market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

4.5. Large Molecule

4.5.1. Large molecule market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

Chapter 5. Drug Discovery Platforms Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Application Market Share, 2025 & 2033

5.2. Segment Dashboard

5.3. Global Drug Discovery Platforms Market by Application Outlook

5.4. Target Identification

5.4.1. Target identification market estimates and forecast 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

5.5. Target Validation

5.5.1. Target validation market estimates and forecast 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

5.6. Lead Discovery

5.6.1. Lead discovery market estimates and forecast 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

5.7. Lead Optimization

5.7.1. Lead optimization market estimates and forecast 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

5.8. Preclinical Testing

5.8.1. Preclnical tasting market estimates and forecast 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

5.9. Other (including Clinical Trials)

5.9.1. Other (including clinical trial) market estimates and forecast 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

Chapter 6. Drug Discovery Platforms Market: Therapeutic Area Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. Therapeutic Area Market Share, 2025 & 2033

6.2. Segment Dashboard

6.3. Global Drug Discovery Platforms Market by Therapeutic Area Outlook

6.4. Oncology

6.4.1. Oncology market estimates and forecast 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

6.5. Neurology

6.5.1. Neurology market estimates and forecast 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

6.6. Cardiovascular Diseases

6.6.1. Cardiovascular Diseases market estimates and forecast 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

6.7. Infectious and Immune System Diseases

6.7.1. Infectious and immune system diseases market estimates and forecast 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

6.8. Digestive System Diseases

6.8.1. Digestive system diseases market estimates and forecast 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

6.9. Other (Respiratory Disease, Diabetes)

6.9.1. Other (including clinical trial) market estimates and forecast 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

Chapter 7. Drug Discovery Platforms Market: End Use Estimates & Trend Analysis

7.1. End Use Market Share, 2025 & 2033

7.2. Segment Dashboard

7.3. Global Drug Discovery Platforms Market by End use Outlook

7.4. Biopharmaceutical Companies

7.4.1. Biopharmaceutical Companies market estimates and forecast 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

7.5. Academic and Research Institutes

7.5.1. Academic and Research Institites market estimates and forecast 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

7.6. CROs/CDMO

7.6.1. CROs/CDMO market estimates and forecast 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

Chapter 8. Drug Discovery Platforms Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

8.1. Regional Market Share Analysis, 2025 & 2033

8.2. Regional Market Dashboard

8.3. Regional Market Snapshot

8.4. Market Size, Forecasts, & Trends Analysis, 2021 to 2033:

8.5. North America

8.5.1. U.S.

8.5.1.1. Key country dynamics

8.5.1.2. Regulatory framework

8.5.1.3. Competitive scenario

8.5.1.4. Market estimates and forecast, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

8.5.2. Canada

8.5.2.1. Key country dynamics

8.5.2.2. Regulatory framework

8.5.2.3. Competitive scenario

8.5.2.4. Market estimates and forecast, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

8.5.3. Mexico

8.5.3.1. Key country dynamics

8.5.3.2. Regulatory framework

8.5.3.3. Competitive scenario

8.5.3.4. Market estimates and forecast, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

8.6. Europe

8.6.1. UK

8.6.1.1. Key country dynamics

8.6.1.2. Regulatory framework

8.6.1.3. Competitive scenario

8.6.1.4. Market estimates and forecast, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

8.6.2. Germany

8.6.2.1. Key country dynamics

8.6.2.2. Regulatory framework

8.6.2.3. Competitive scenario

8.6.2.4. Market estimates and forecast, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

8.6.3. France

8.6.3.1. Key country dynamics

8.6.3.2. Regulatory framework

8.6.3.3. Competitive scenario

8.6.3.4. Market estimates and forecast, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

8.6.4. Italy

8.6.4.1. Key country dynamics

8.6.4.2. Regulatory framework

8.6.4.3. Competitive scenario

8.6.4.4. Market estimates and forecast, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

8.6.5. Spain

8.6.5.1. Key country dynamics

8.6.5.2. Regulatory framework

8.6.5.3. Competitive scenario

8.6.5.4. Market estimates and forecast, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

8.6.6. Sweden

8.6.6.1. Key country dynamics

8.6.6.2. Regulatory framework

8.6.6.3. Competitive scenario

8.6.6.4. Market estimates and forecast, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

8.6.7. Denmark

8.6.7.1. Key country dynamics

8.6.7.2. Regulatory framework

8.6.7.3. Competitive scenario

8.6.7.4. Market estimates and forecast, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

8.6.8. Norway

8.6.8.1. Key country dynamics

8.6.8.2. Regulatory framework

8.6.8.3. Competitive scenario

8.6.8.4. Market estimates and forecast, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

8.7. Asia Pacific

8.7.1. Japan

8.7.1.1. Key country dynamics

8.7.1.2. Regulatory framework

8.7.1.3. Competitive scenario

8.7.1.4. Market estimates and forecast, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

8.7.2. China

8.7.2.1. Key country dynamics

8.7.2.2. Regulatory framework

8.7.2.3. Competitive scenario

8.7.2.4. Market estimates and forecast, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

8.7.3. India

8.7.3.1. Key country dynamics

8.7.3.2. Regulatory framework

8.7.3.3. Competitive scenario

8.7.3.4. Market estimates and forecast, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

8.7.4. South Korea

8.7.4.1. Key country dynamics

8.7.4.2. Regulatory framework

8.7.4.3. Competitive scenario

8.7.4.4. Market estimates and forecast, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

8.7.5. Thailand

8.7.5.1. Key country dynamics

8.7.5.2. Regulatory framework

8.7.5.3. Competitive scenario

8.7.5.4. Market estimates and forecast, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

8.7.6. Australia

8.7.6.1. Key country dynamics

8.7.6.2. Regulatory framework

8.7.6.3. Competitive scenario

8.7.6.4. Market estimates and forecast, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

8.8. Latin America

8.8.1. Brazil

8.8.1.1. Key country dynamics

8.8.1.2. Regulatory framework

8.8.1.3. Competitive scenario

8.8.1.4. Market estimates and forecast, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

8.8.2. Argentina

8.8.2.1. Key country dynamics

8.8.2.2. Regulatory framework

8.8.2.3. Competitive scenario

8.8.2.4. Market estimates and forecast, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

8.9. MEA

8.9.1. South Africa

8.9.1.1. Key country dynamics

8.9.1.2. Regulatory framework

8.9.1.3. Competitive scenario

8.9.1.4. Market estimates and forecast, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

8.9.2. Saudi Arabia

8.9.2.1. Key country dynamics

8.9.2.2. Regulatory framework

8.9.2.3. Competitive scenario

8.9.2.4. Market estimates and forecast, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

8.9.3. UAE

8.9.3.1. Key country dynamics

8.9.3.2. Regulatory framework

8.9.3.3. Competitive scenario

8.9.3.4. Market estimates and forecast, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

8.9.4. Kuwait

8.9.4.1. Key country dynamics

8.9.4.2. Regulatory framework

8.9.4.3. Competitive scenario

8.9.4.4. Market estimates and forecast, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

Chapter 9. Competitive Landscape

9.1. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, By Key Market Participants

9.2. Company/Competition Categorization

9.3. Key Company Market Share Analysis, 2025 (%)

9.4. Key Company Market Position Analysis, 2025

9.5. Company Profiles

9.5.1. Schrodinger, Inc.

9.5.1.1. Company overview

9.5.1.2. Financial performance

9.5.1.3. Product benchmarking

9.5.1.4. Strategic initiatives

9.5.2. Certara

9.5.2.1. Company overview

9.5.2.2. Financial performance

9.5.2.3. Product benchmarking

9.5.2.4. Strategic initiatives

9.5.3. Optibrium Ltd

9.5.3.1. Company overview

9.5.3.2. Financial performance

9.5.3.3. Product benchmarking

9.5.3.4. Strategic initiatives

9.5.4. Insilico Medicine

9.5.4.1. Company overview

9.5.4.2. Financial performance

9.5.4.3. Product benchmarking

9.5.4.4. Strategic initiatives

9.5.5. Atomwise, Inc.

9.5.5.1. Company overview

9.5.5.2. Financial performance

9.5.5.3. Product benchmarking

9.5.5.4. Strategic initiatives

9.5.6. XtalPi Holdings Limited

9.5.6.1. Company overview

9.5.6.2. Financial performance

9.5.6.3. Product benchmarking

9.5.6.4. Strategic initiatives

9.5.7. Dassault Systemes SE

9.5.7.1. Company overview

9.5.7.2. Financial performance

9.5.7.3. Product benchmarking

9.5.7.4. Strategic initiatives

9.5.8. Genedata AG

9.5.8.1. Company overview

9.5.8.2. Financial performance

9.5.8.3. Product benchmarking

9.5.8.4. Strategic initiatives

9.5.9. Relay Therapeutics, Inc.

9.5.9.1. Company overview

9.5.9.2. Financial performance

9.5.9.3. Product benchmarking

9.5.9.4. Strategic initiatives

9.5.10. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

9.5.10.1. Company overview

9.5.10.2. Financial performance

9.5.10.3. Product benchmarking

9.5.10.4. Strategic initiatives

9.5.11. Merck KGaA

9.5.11.1. Company overview

9.5.11.2. Financial performance

9.5.11.3. Product benchmarking

9.5.11.4. Strategic initiatives

9.5.12. insitro Inc.

9.5.12.1. Company overview

9.5.12.2. Financial performance

9.5.12.3. Product benchmarking

9.5.12.4. Strategic initiatives

List of Tables

Table 1 List of secondary sources

Table 2 List of abbreviations

Table 3 Global drug discovery platforms market, by region, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

Table 4 Global drug discovery platforms market, by drug type, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

Table 5 Global drug discovery platforms market, by application, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

Table 6 Global drug discovery platforms market, by therapeutic area, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

Table 7 Global drug discovery platforms market, by end use, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

Table 8 North America drug discovery platforms market, by country, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

Table 9 North America drug discovery platforms market, by drug type, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

Table 10 North America drug discovery platforms market, by application, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

Table 11 North America drug discovery platforms market, by therapeutic area, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

Table 12 North America drug discovery platforms market, by end use, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

Table 13 U.S. drug discovery platforms market, by drug type, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

Table 14 U.S. drug discovery platforms market, by application, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

Table 15 U.S. drug discovery platforms market, by therapeutic area, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

Table 16 U.S. drug discovery platforms market, by end use, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

Table 17 Canada drug discovery platforms market, by drug type, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

Table 18 Canada drug discovery platforms market, by application, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

Table 19 Canada drug discovery platforms market, by therapeutic area, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

Table 20 Canada drug discovery platforms market, by end use, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

Table 21 Mexico drug discovery platforms market, by drug type, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

Table 22 Mexico drug discovery platforms market, by application, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

Table 23 Mexico drug discovery platforms market, by therapeutic area, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

Table 24 Mexico drug discovery platforms market, by end use, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

Table 25 Europe drug discovery platforms market, by country, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

Table 26 Europe drug discovery platforms market, by drug type, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

Table 27 Europe drug discovery platforms market, by application, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

Table 28 Europe drug discovery platforms market, by therapeutic area, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

Table 29 Europe drug discovery platforms market, by end use, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

Table 30 UK drug discovery platforms market, by drug type, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

Table 31 UK drug discovery platforms market, by application, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

Table 32 UK drug discovery platforms market, by therapeutic area, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

Table 33 UK drug discovery platforms market, by end use, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

Table 34 Germany drug discovery platforms market, by drug type, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

Table 35 Germany drug discovery platforms market, by application, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

Table 36 Germany drug discovery platforms market, by therapeutic area, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

Table 37 Germany drug discovery platforms market, by end use, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

Table 38 France drug discovery platforms market, by drug type, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

Table 39 France drug discovery platforms market, by application, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

Table 40 France drug discovery platforms market, by therapeutic area, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

Table 41 France drug discovery platforms market, by end use, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

Table 42 Italy drug discovery platforms market, by drug type, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

Table 43 Italy drug discovery platforms market, by application, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

Table 44 Italy drug discovery platforms market, by therapeutic area, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

Table 45 Italy drug discovery platforms market, by end use, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

Table 46 Spain drug discovery platforms market, by drug type, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

Table 47 Spain drug discovery platforms market, by application, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

Table 48 Spain drug discovery platforms market, by therapeutic area, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

Table 49 Spain drug discovery platforms market, by end use, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

Table 50 Denmark drug discovery platforms market, by drug type, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

Table 51 Denmark drug discovery platforms market, by application, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

Table 52 Denmark drug discovery platforms market, by therapeutic area, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

Table 53 Denmark drug discovery platforms market, by end use, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

Table 54 Sweden drug discovery platforms market, by drug type, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

Table 55 Sweden drug discovery platforms market, by application, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

Table 56 Sweden drug discovery platforms market, by therapeutic area, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

Table 57 Sweden drug discovery platforms market, by end use, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

Table 58 Norway drug discovery platforms market, by drug type, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

Table 59 Norway drug discovery platforms market, by application, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

Table 60 Norway drug discovery platforms market, by therapeutic area, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

Table 61 Norway drug discovery platforms market, by end use, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

Table 62 Asia Pacific drug discovery platforms market, by country, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

Table 63 Asia Pacific drug discovery platforms market, by drug type, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

Table 64 Asia Pacific drug discovery platforms market, by application, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

Table 65 Asia Pacific drug discovery platforms market, by therapeutic area, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

Table 66 Asia Pacific drug discovery platforms market, by end use, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

Table 67 China drug discovery platforms market, by drug type, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

Table 68 China drug discovery platforms market, by application, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

Table 69 China drug discovery platforms market, by therapeutic area, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

Table 70 China drug discovery platforms market, by end use, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

Table 71 Japan drug discovery platforms market, by drug type, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

Table 72 Japan drug discovery platforms market, by application, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

Table 73 Japan drug discovery platforms market, by therapeutic area, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

Table 74 Japan drug discovery platforms market, by end use, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

Table 75 India drug discovery platforms market, by drug type, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

Table 76 India drug discovery platforms market, by application, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

Table 77 India drug discovery platforms market, by therapeutic area, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

Table 78 India drug discovery platforms market, by end use, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

Table 79 South Korea drug discovery platforms market, by drug type, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

Table 80 South Korea drug discovery platforms market, by application, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

Table 81 South Korea drug discovery platforms market, by therapeutic area, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

Table 82 South Korea drug discovery platforms market, by end use, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

Table 83 Australia drug discovery platforms market, by drug type, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

Table 84 Australia drug discovery platforms market, by application, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

Table 85 Australia drug discovery platforms market, by therapeutic area, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

Table 86 Australia drug discovery platforms market, by end use, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

Table 87 Thailand drug discovery platforms market, by drug type, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

Table 88 Thailand drug discovery platforms market, by application, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

Table 89 Thailand drug discovery platforms market, by therapeutic area, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

Table 90 Thailand drug discovery platforms market, by end use, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

Table 91 Latin America drug discovery platforms market, by country, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

Table 92 Latin America drug discovery platforms market, by drug type, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

Table 93 Latin America drug discovery platforms market, by application, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

Table 94 Latin America drug discovery platforms market, by therapeutic area, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

Table 95 Latin America drug discovery platforms market, by end use, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

Table 96 Brazil drug discovery platforms market, by drug type, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

Table 97 Brazil drug discovery platforms market, by application, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

Table 98 Brazil drug discovery platforms market, by therapeutic area, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

Table 99 Brazil drug discovery platforms market, by end use, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

Table 100 Argentina drug discovery platforms market, by drug type, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

Table 101 Argentina drug discovery platforms market, by application, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

Table 102 Argentina drug discovery platforms market, by therapeutic area, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

Table 103 Argentina drug discovery platforms market, by end use, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

Table 104 MEA drug discovery platforms market, by country, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

Table 105 MEA drug discovery platforms market, by drug type, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

Table 106 MEA drug discovery platforms market, by application, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

Table 107 MEA drug discovery platforms market, by therapeutic area, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

Table 108 MEA drug discovery platforms market, by end use, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

Table 109 South Africa drug discovery platforms market, by drug type, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

Table 110 South Africa drug discovery platforms market, by application, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

Table 111 South Africa drug discovery platforms market, by therapeutic area, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

Table 112 South Africa drug discovery platforms market, by end use, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

Table 113 Saudi Arabia drug discovery platforms market, by drug type, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

Table 114 Saudi Arabia drug discovery platforms market, by application, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

Table 115 Saudi Arabia drug discovery platforms market, by therapeutic area, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

Table 116 Saudi Arabia drug discovery platforms market, by end use, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

Table 117 UAE drug discovery platforms market, by drug type, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

Table 118 UAE drug discovery platforms market, by application, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

Table 119 UAE drug discovery platforms market, by therapeutic area, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

Table 120 UAE drug discovery platforms market, by end use, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

Table 121 Kuwait drug discovery platforms market, by drug type, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

Table 122 Kuwait drug discovery platforms market, by application, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

Table 123 Kuwait drug discovery platforms market, by therapeutic area, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

Table 124 Kuwait drug discovery platforms market, by end use, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

List of Figures

Fig. 1 Drug discovery platforms market segmentation

Fig. 2 Market research process

Fig. 3 Data triangulation techniques

Fig. 4 Primary research pattern

Fig. 5 Market research approaches

Fig. 6 Supply-chain-based sizing & forecasting

Fig. 7 QFD modeling for market share assessment

Fig. 8 Market formulation & validation

Fig. 9 Commodity flow analysis

Fig. 10 Market snapshot

Fig. 11 Segment outlook

Fig. 12 Segment outlook

Fig. 13 Competitive scenario

Fig. 14 Market dynamics

Fig. 15 Market driver relevance analysis (Current & future impact)

Fig. 16 Market restraint relevance analysis (Current & future impact)

Fig. 17 Drug discovery platforms market: Porter's five forces analysis

Fig. 18 Drug discovery platforms market: PESTLE analysis

Fig. 19 Drug discovery platforms drug type market: segment dashboard

Fig. 20 Drug discovery platforms drug type market: Market share analysis, 2025 & 2033

Fig. 21 Small molecule market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

Fig. 22 Large molecule market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

Fig. 23 Drug discovery platforms application market: Segment dashboard

Fig. 24 Drug discovery platforms market application: Market share analysis, 2025 & 2033

Fig. 25 Target identification market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

Fig. 26 Target validation market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

Fig. 27 Lead discovery market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

Fig. 28 Lead optimization market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

Fig. 29 Preclinical testing market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

Fig. 30 Other (including clinical trials) market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

Fig. 31 Drug discovery platforms therapeuitic area market: Segment dashboard

Fig. 32 Drug discovery platforms by therapeuitic area: Market share analysis, 2025 & 2033

Fig. 33 Oncology market 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

Fig. 34 Neurology market 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

Fig. 35 Cardiovascular diseases market 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

Fig. 36 Infectious and immune system diseases market 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

Fig. 37 Digestive system diseases market 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

Fig. 38 Other (respiratory diseases, diabetes) market 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

Fig. 39 Drug discovery platforms end use market: Segment dashboard

Fig. 40 Drug discovery platforms by end use: Market share analysis, 2025 & 2033

Fig. 41 Biopharmaceutical companies market 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

Fig. 42 Academic and research institutes market 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

Fig. 43 CROs/CDMO market 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

Fig. 44 Drug discovery platforms market revenue, by region

Fig. 45 Regional key marketplace takeaway

Fig. 46 Regional key marketplace takeaway

Fig. 47 North America drug discovery platforms market estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

Fig. 48 U.S. Key country dynamics

Fig. 49 U.S. drug discovery platforms market estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

Fig. 50 Canada Key country dynamics

Fig. 51 Canada drug discovery platforms market estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

Fig. 52 Mexico Key country dynamics

Fig. 53 Mexico drug discovery platforms market estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

Fig. 54 Europe drug discovery platforms market estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

Fig. 55 UK Key country dynamics

Fig. 56 UK drug discovery platforms market estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

Fig. 57 Germany Key country dynamics

Fig. 58 Germany drug discovery platforms market estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

Fig. 59 France Key country dynamics

Fig. 60 France drug discovery platforms market estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

Fig. 61 Italy Key country dynamics

Fig. 62 Italy drug discovery platforms market estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

Fig. 63 Spain Key country dynamics

Fig. 64 Spain drug discovery platforms market estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

Fig. 65 Denmark Key country dynamics

Fig. 66 Denmark drug discovery platforms market estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

Fig. 67 Sweden Key country dynamics

Fig. 68 Sweden drug discovery platforms market estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

Fig. 69 Norway Key country dynamics

Fig. 70 Norway drug discovery platforms market estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

Fig. 71 Asia Pacific drug discovery platforms market estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

Fig. 72 Japan Key country dynamics

Fig. 73 Japan drug discovery platforms market estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

Fig. 74 China Key country dynamics

Fig. 75 China drug discovery platforms market estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

Fig. 76 India Key country dynamics

Fig. 77 India drug discovery platforms market estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

Fig. 78 Australia Key country dynamics

Fig. 79 Australia drug discovery platforms market estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

Fig. 80 South Korea Key country dynamics

Fig. 81 South Korea drug discovery platforms market estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

Fig. 82 Thailand Key country dynamics

Fig. 83 Thailand drug discovery platforms market estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

Fig. 84 Latin America drug discovery platforms market estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

Fig. 85 Brazil Key country dynamics

Fig. 86 Brazil drug discovery platforms market estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

Fig. 87 Argentina Key country dynamics

Fig. 88 Argentina drug discovery platforms market estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

Fig. 89 MEA drug discovery platforms market estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

Fig. 90 South Africa Key country dynamics

Fig. 91 South Africa drug discovery platforms market estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

Fig. 92 Saudi Arabia Key country dynamics

Fig. 93 Saudi Arabia drug discovery platforms market estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

Fig. 94 UAE Key country dynamics

Fig. 95 UAE drug discovery platforms market estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

Fig. 96 Kuwait Key country dynamics

Fig. 97 Kuwait drug discovery platforms market estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

Fig. 98 Strategy Mapping

Fig. 99 Company market position analysis, 2025

Companies Featured



Schrodinger, Inc.

Certara

Optibrium Ltd

Insilico Medicine

Atomwise, Inc.

XtalPi Holdings Limited

Dassault Systemes SE

Genedata AG

Relay Therapeutics, Inc.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

insitro Inc. Merck KGaA

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