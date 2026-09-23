Europe Semiconductor Device In Consumer Market (2025-2030) - Rising Demand For Smart Consumer Electronics Drives Growth

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Opportunities center on 5G devices, wearables, smart homes, sensors, secure elements, low-power chips, GaN and chiplets. Matter and EU rules spur integration, while fab gaps constrain supply.

Dublin, Sept. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Europe Semiconductor Device in Consumer Industry - Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts (2025-2030)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Europe Consumer Semiconductor Device Market to Reach USD 9.70 Billion by 2030

The Europe semiconductor device market in the consumer segment reached USD 7.26 billion in 2025 and is projected to grow to USD 9.70 billion by 2030. This represents a compound annual growth rate of 5.97% from 2025 to 2030. Market expansion is being supported by the adoption of 5G-enabled smartphones, connected wearables, smart-home ecosystems, energy-efficient electronics and advanced sensor technologies.

5G Smartphones and Wearables Accelerate Semiconductor Demand

The continued rollout of 5G infrastructure across Europe is driving semiconductor upgrades in smartphones, tablets and smartwatches. European operators had established 5G standalone cores covering 87% of city populations by mid-2024, encouraging manufacturers to refresh radio-frequency front-end modules and related components.

Mid-band spectrum allocations between 3.4 GHz and 3.8 GHz are increasing demand for gallium nitride power amplifiers and silicon-on-insulator switches. These technologies can reduce cost per watt by approximately 18%. Wearable devices with batteries below 300 mAh are also adopting envelope-tracking power-management integrated circuits, extending talk time by as much as 22%.

Nordic Semiconductor's nRF91 secured 14 design wins in 2024, reflecting growing interest in integrated cellular and processing solutions. At the same time, cybersecurity requirements under the 2025 Radio Equipment Directive are increasing demand for secure boot, firmware attestation and embedded secure elements supplied by companies such as NXP Semiconductors and STMicroelectronics.

Smart-Home Ecosystems Create New Growth Opportunities

Smart-home adoption is another important growth driver for the Europe consumer semiconductor market. Matter 1.2 brought Thread, Zigbee and Wi-Fi 6 together under a unified application layer in 2024, enabling equipment manufacturers to consolidate multiple radios into single-chip solutions.

System-on-chip products from Silicon Labs and Nordic Semiconductor accounted for 60% of Matter-certified launches, helping manufacturers reduce bills of materials by approximately 12%. Smart speakers and other voice-enabled devices are also incorporating energy-efficient MEMS microphones and duty-cycled wake-word detection to comply with the European Union's 0.3-watt Ecodesign standby limit.

Certified KNX smart-home installations increased 31% year over year, stimulating microcontroller demand for connected lighting, heating, ventilation and air-conditioning systems. Shared 802.15.4 physical layers also allow semiconductor suppliers to reuse radio-frequency blocks across product lines, reducing development costs and supporting wider adoption in mid-market appliances.

Advanced Manufacturing Costs Remain a Market Constraint

High capital requirements for advanced semiconductor fabrication continue to limit regional production capacity. Constructing a 5-nanometer-class fabrication facility in Europe now costs more than EUR 15 billion, equivalent to approximately USD 17.47 billion. European manufacturing investments remain concentrated on processes such as 18-nanometer FD-SOI and 28-to-40-nanometer power devices, while advanced processors for smartphones and tablets are primarily sourced from Asian foundries.

Funding under the European Chips Act has largely prioritized automotive, industrial and defense applications. As a result, European consumer electronics brands remain dependent on manufacturers in Taiwan and South Korea for advanced logic chips. This dependence can fragment supply chains, extend lead times and restrict collaboration between regional chip designers and fabrication providers.

Additional market influences include the emergence of chiplet-based modular architectures, EU Ecodesign requirements for ultra-low-standby power integrated circuits and proposed restrictions on per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances.

Sensors and Wearables Lead Market Growth

Sensors are forecast to record a 6.28% CAGR through 2030, outperforming other device categories. Integrated circuits represented 48.20% of market revenue in 2024, but demand is shifting toward environmental, inertial and biometric sensors used in fitness trackers, smart speakers and air-quality monitoring products.

STMicroelectronics' LSM6DSV16X inertial module performs gesture recognition on the device, reducing microcontroller wake events by 47% and potentially adding two days to smartwatch battery life. Bosch Sensortec shipped 180 million MEMS devices in 2024, with barometric and gas sensors supporting ambient-intelligence applications. Optoelectronics remain important for smartphone OLED drivers, while discrete gallium nitride transistors are increasingly replacing silicon MOSFETs in fast-charging adapters because they can reduce heat dissipation by 30%.

Smartphones and tablets accounted for 35.70% of market revenue in 2024. However, wearables are projected to expand at a 7.01% CAGR, supported by growing adoption of health-monitoring capabilities aligned with EU medical device requirements. Ultra-low-power Bluetooth solutions, including Nordic Semiconductor's nRF5340, can reduce continuous heart-rate monitoring current to below 5 mA.

Smart-home appliances are also expected to generate sustained semiconductor demand as Matter-compatible products and KNX retrofits expand across Europe. Gaming, augmented reality and virtual reality devices represent a smaller market share but require high-performance graphics processors, advanced packaging and high-bandwidth components.

Looking ahead, suppliers that combine sensors, connectivity technologies and power-management solutions into integrated reference designs will be well positioned to secure platform opportunities. Continued innovation in low-power processing, advanced materials, secure connectivity and modular chip architectures is expected to shape the Europe consumer semiconductor device market through 2030.

Key Topics Covered:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Assumptions and Market Definition

1.2 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET LANDSCAPE

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Rising Demand for Consumer Electronics Products

4.2.2 Growing Adoption of Consumer IoT Devices

4.2.3 Proliferation of 5G-Enabled Smartphones and Wearables

4.2.4 Accelerated Shift Toward Smart Home Ecosystems

4.2.5 Emergence of Chiplet-Based Modular Architectures in Low-Power Consumer Devices

4.2.6 EU Ecodesign Regulations Driving Demand for Ultra-Low-Standby Power ICs

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Persistent Semiconductor Supply Chain Disruptions

4.3.2 High Capital Intensity of Advanced Node Fabrication in Europe

4.3.3 Fragmented Consumer OEM Design Cycles Increasing NRE Cost Volatility

4.3.4 Stricter EU Chemicals Restriction (PFAS Ban) Complicating Lithography Materials

4.4 Industry Value Chain Analysis

4.5 Regulatory Landscape

4.6 Technological Outlook

4.7 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.7.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.7.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.7.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.7.4 Threat of Substitutes

4.7.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

4.8 Impact of Macroeconomic Factors on the Market

4.9 Investment Analysis

5 MARKET SIZE AND GROWTH FORECASTS

5.1 By Device Type

5.1.1 Discrete Semiconductors

5.1.2 Optoelectronics

5.1.3 Sensors

5.1.4 Integrated Circuits

5.1.4.1 Analog

5.1.4.2 Logic

5.1.4.3 Memory

5.1.4.4 Micro

5.1.4.4.1 Microprocessor

5.1.4.4.2 Microcontroller

5.1.4.4.3 Digital Signal Processors

5.2 By Application

5.2.1 Smartphones and Tablets

5.2.2 Wearables

5.2.3 Smart Home Appliances

5.2.4 Gaming Consoles and AR-VR Devices

5.3 By Technology Node

5.3.1?28 nm

5.3.2 14-22 nm

5.3.3 < 10 nm

5.4 By Material

5.4.1 Silicon

5.4.2 Silicon Carbide

5.4.3 Gallium Nitride

5.4.4 Other Compound Semiconductors

5.5 By Country

5.5.1 United Kingdom

5.5.2 Germany

5.5.3 France

5.5.4 Spain

5.5.5 Italy

5.5.6 Rest of Europe

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Market Concentration

6.2 Strategic Moves

6.3 Market Share Analysis

6.4 Company Profiles (includes Global level Overview, Market level overview, Core Segments, Financials as available, Strategic Information, Market Rank/Share for key companies, Products and Services, and Recent Developments)

6.4.1 Infineon Technologies AG

6.4.2 STMicroelectronics N.V.

6.4.3 NXP Semiconductors N.V.

6.4.4 Dialog Semiconductor Plc (Renesas Electronics Corporation)

6.4.5 AMS-OSRAM AG

6.4.6 X-FAB Silicon Foundries SE

6.4.7 SOITEC S.A.

6.4.8 Soitec S.A.

6.4.9 Silicon Labs

6.4.10 Qualcomm Technologies Inc.

6.4.11 Nordic Semiconductor ASA

6.4.12 ON Semiconductor Corporation

6.4.13 Microchip Technology Inc.

6.4.14 Texas Instruments Incorporated

6.4.15 Broadcom Inc.

6.4.16 MediaTek Inc.

6.4.17 Skyworks Solutions Inc.

6.4.18 Analog Devices Inc.

6.4.19 Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE OUTLOOK

7.1 White-space and Unmet-need Assessment

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