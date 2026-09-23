Europe Semiconductor Diode Market (2026-2031) - Growth Driven By Rising Demand For Energy-Efficient Electronics

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Europe's diode market is driven by 800V EVs, SiC/GaN adoption, 5G upgrades and circuit protection, while EU fab funding and vertical integration strengthen supply.

Dublin, Sept. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Europe Semiconductor Diode - Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts (2026-2031)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Europe Semiconductor Diode Market to Reach USD 821.38 Million by 2031 as Electric Mobility and SiC Investment Accelerate

The Europe semiconductor diode market was valued at USD 725.23 million in 2025 and is projected to increase from USD 740.12 million in 2026 to USD 821.38 million by 2031. The market is expected to register a compound annual growth rate of 2.11% during the 2026-2031 forecast period, supported by electric vehicle adoption, semiconductor manufacturing investment, telecommunications upgrades and rising demand for energy-efficient power electronics.

Electric Mobility Strengthens SiC Schottky Diode Demand

The transition to battery-electric vehicles based on 800-volt architectures is a major driver of silicon carbide Schottky diode demand in Europe. Automotive manufacturers are adopting wide-bandgap power devices to enable faster charging, reduce switching losses and lower vehicle weight through more efficient electrical systems.

STMicroelectronics has secured design wins involving fourth-generation SiC devices for vehicle production programs scheduled from 2026. Infineon's HybridPACK Drive G3 also combines CoolSiC MOSFETs with freewheeling diodes for premium European automotive platforms. At the same time, the transition from 150 mm to 200 mm SiC wafers is expected to reduce die cost per ampere by approximately 20% to 25% by 2027.

Near-term growth could be moderated by European Union duties on Chinese battery-electric vehicle imports and extended automotive qualification cycles. AEC-Q101 Grade 0 validation can add 12 to 18 months to product launch schedules, affecting how quickly new diode technologies reach production vehicles.

EU Chips Act Funding Expands Regional Manufacturing

European semiconductor policy is strengthening the regional manufacturing pipeline. Seven first-of-a-kind fabrication facilities approved under the EU Chips Act have secured combined spending of EUR 31.5 billion, equivalent to approximately USD 36.56 billion. Three of these projects are focused on wide-bandgap semiconductor devices.

STMicroelectronics has allocated EUR 5 billion toward device manufacturing capacity and EUR 730 million toward substrate production in Sicily. Onsemi is investing EUR 1.64 billion in SiC expansion at Roznov. Additional initiatives, including the Imec-backed Malaga center and the EUR 700 million NanoIC pilot line, are expected to expand access to advanced manufacturing and reduce prototyping risks for European semiconductor companies.

High SiC Substrate Costs Remain a Market Restraint

Despite strong performance advantages, silicon carbide substrate prices remain substantially higher than equivalent silicon wafers. Substrates can represent approximately half the cost of a finished SiC diode, while current wafer prices may exceed silicon alternatives by more than six times.

The move to 200 mm production is expected to reduce cost per square centimeter by about 20% by 2027. However, SiC is forecast to retain a significant price premium through 2031. Vertical integration by manufacturers such as STMicroelectronics and Infineon is becoming increasingly important for managing substrate availability, controlling costs and reducing exposure to spot-market volatility.

Additional factors influencing the Europe semiconductor diode market include 5G and fiber network rectifier replacement, gallium nitride protection-device adoption in electric vehicle onboard chargers and automotive production-part approval backlogs.

Schottky Diodes Maintain Market Leadership

Schottky devices accounted for 43.12% of the Europe semiconductor diode market in 2025. Their low forward-voltage characteristics support efficient operation in electric vehicle chargers, server power supplies and telecommunications equipment. Demand is also benefiting from 5G base-station upgrades that require fast reverse-recovery performance.

TVS and ESD diode arrays are projected to record a 2.36% CAGR, supported by USB4 connectivity, automotive Ethernet and increasingly sophisticated circuit-protection requirements. GaN-based TVS devices are also gaining consideration for 48-volt mild-hybrid vehicle systems because of their lower capacitance. Laser diodes represent a smaller revenue share but continue to attract demand from automotive LiDAR applications.

Silicon Retains the Largest Material Share

Silicon represented 71.43% of the European semiconductor diode market in 2025, supported by established supply chains, broad wafer availability and proven reliability across consumer electronics, communications and low-voltage industrial systems.

Silicon carbide is forecast to grow at a 2.44% CAGR through 2031 as 800-volt traction inverters, industrial servo drives and high-capacity battery chargers require lower switching losses. STMicroelectronics' Catania facility is targeting production of 15,000 200 mm wafers per week by 2033, while onsemi's Roznov expansion is expected to reach 40,000 150 mm wafers annually by 2027.

Gallium nitride is also establishing a position in 11 kW onboard chargers and 48-volt mild-hybrid DC-DC converters. Silicon is expected to remain dominant in low-voltage electronics, but its regional share may decline into the high-60% range by 2031 as automotive, renewable energy and industrial customers increase their adoption of wide-bandgap rectifiers.

Key Topics Covered:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Assumptions and Market Definition

1.2 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET LANDSCAPE

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 E-Mobility Led SiC-Schottky Pull-Through

4.2.2 Expansion of EU Chips Act Funding Pipeline

4.2.3 Telecom 5G / FTTx Rectifier Replacement Cycle

4.2.4 EV On-Board Charger Design-Wins for GaN TVS

4.2.5 Power-Dense Data-Centre PSUs Less Than 3 kW

4.2.6 Edge-AI Industrial Drives Less Than 650 V

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 SiC Substrate Cost Delta vs. Si Greater Than 6x

4.3.2 Automotive OEM PPAP Backlog Less Than 18 Months

4.3.3 EU Energy-Price Volatility on Fab OPEX

4.3.4 Trade-Remedy Tariffs on Chinese BEV Imports

4.4 Industry Value Chain Analysis

4.5 Regulatory Landscape

4.6 Technological Outlook

4.7 Impact of Macroeconomic Factors on the Market

4.8 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.8.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.8.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.8.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.8.4 Threat of Substitutes

4.8.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SIZE AND GROWTH FORECASTS (VALUE)

5.1 By Type

5.1.1 Schottky

5.1.2 Zener

5.1.3 TVS / ESD

5.1.4 Laser

5.1.5 Small-Signal Switching

5.1.6 Other Types

5.2 By Base Material

5.2.1 Silicon (Si)

5.2.2 Silicon Carbide (SiC)

5.2.3 Gallium Nitride (GaN)

5.2.4 Other Base Materials

5.3 By End-Use Industry

5.3.1 Automotive and Transportation

5.3.2 Consumer Electronics

5.3.3 Communications Infrastructure

5.3.4 Industrial Automation and Power

5.3.5 Computing and Data Centre

5.3.6 Other End-Use Industries

5.4 By Application

5.4.1 Power Rectification and Conversion

5.4.2 Voltage Regulation and Reference

5.4.3 Electrostatic / Surge / Circuit Protection

5.4.4 Other Applications

5.5 By Package Type

5.5.1 Surface Mount (SMD)

5.5.2 Through-Hole

5.6 By Country

5.6.1 Germany

5.6.2 United Kingdom

5.6.3 France

5.6.4 Italy

5.6.5 Spain

5.6.6 Rest of Europe

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles (includes Global Level Overview, Market Level Overview, Core Segments, Financials as Available, Strategic Information, Market Rank / Share, Products and Services, Recent Developments)

6.1.1 Infineon Technologies AG

6.1.2 STMicroelectronics N.V.

6.1.3 Nexperia B.V.

6.1.4 Vishay Intertechnology, Inc.

6.1.5 onsemi Corporation

6.1.6 ROHM Co., Ltd.

6.1.7 Littelfuse, Inc.

6.1.8 Toshiba Electronic Devices and Storage Corp.

6.1.9 Renesas Electronics Corp.

6.1.10 Hitachi Power Semiconductor Device Ltd.

6.1.11 Mitsubishi Electric Corp.

6.1.12 Microchip Technology Inc.

6.1.13 Central Semiconductor Corp.

6.1.14 WeEn Semiconductors

6.1.15 Semikron Danfoss

6.1.16 GeneSiC Semiconductor

6.1.17 ABB Semiconductors

6.1.18 Diotec Semiconductor AG

6.1.19 IXYS (Littelfuse)

6.1.20 Wolfspeed, Inc.

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE OUTLOOK

7.1 White-Space and Unmet-Need Assessment

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