Europe NOR Flash Market (2026-2031) - Growth Driven By Rising Demand For Automotive Electronics

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Europe's NOR flash opportunity is led by automotive OTA, software-defined vehicles and edge AI, boosting high-density serial NOR, secure ASIL-D parts and faster Octal/xSPI interfaces.

Dublin, Sept. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Europe NOR Flash - Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts (2026-2031)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Europe NOR Flash Market to Reach USD 692.70 Million by 2031 as Automotive and Industrial Demand Accelerates

The Europe NOR flash market is projected to grow from USD 544.33 million in 2025 and USD 566.62 million in 2026 to USD 692.70 million by 2031, registering a compound annual growth rate of 4.10% between 2026 and 2031. Market expansion is being supported by software-defined vehicles, over-the-air firmware updates, industrial edge computing, advanced communications systems, and increasing demand for high-density serial NOR flash memory.

Over-the-Air Automotive Updates Drive High-Density NOR Flash Demand

European automotive regulations are strengthening demand for secure, high-density NOR flash. UN Regulation No. 156 made software update management systems mandatory for all new vehicles sold in the European Union from July 2024. This requirement is encouraging automotive suppliers to adopt dual-bank NOR architectures that allow one memory bank to retain operational code while the other receives an update.

The need to preserve rollback images increases flash capacity requirements across electronic control units. It also supports premium pricing for automotive-grade NOR flash with integrated security, reliability, and real-time execution capabilities. Infineon's SEMPER X1, developed for next-generation automotive electrical and electronic architectures, reflects the growing emphasis on high-performance memory for software-defined vehicles. Continued platform standardization among European premium automakers is expected to sustain demand for high-density SPI NOR throughout the forecast period.

Automotive Safety Requirements Raise the Qualification Bar

German Tier-1 suppliers and Nordic automotive electronics manufacturers increasingly regard ASIL-D functional safety compliance as a key requirement for advanced driver assistance systems, gateways, and other safety-critical electronic control units. This trend is creating opportunities for qualified suppliers while maintaining substantial barriers to market entry.

GigaDevice's GD25 and GD55 automotive-grade SPI NOR families received ISO 26262 ASIL D certification in December 2024. Macronix expanded its automotive portfolio in January 2025 by extending ASIL D compliance across OctaFlash and Quad SPI products in its MXSMIO family. Additional qualified suppliers may improve procurement flexibility, although AEC-Q100 Grade 1 reliability and thermal screening continue to protect premium automotive applications from lower-capability entrants.

Manufacturing Yields Contribute to Pricing Volatility

Yield challenges affecting 28 nm floating-gate manufacturing remain an important constraint for the Europe NOR flash market. Charge loss, cell coupling, and tighter process tolerances can reduce effective output for higher-density products. During periods of restricted supply, manufacturers typically prioritize premium automotive components, potentially limiting availability for industrial and communications customers.

European automotive buyers also operate under strict qualification requirements that make rapid component substitution difficult. AEC-Q100 and JEDEC reliability testing further reduce the proportion of wafer output suitable for demanding automotive applications. These factors can contribute to longer procurement cycles, less pricing flexibility, and greater average selling price volatility.

Additional factors shaping the Europe NOR flash market include the rollout of data-centric edge artificial intelligence in industrial programmable logic controllers, EU Chips Act investment supporting 28 nm and 45 nm production capacity in Dresden, and growing competition from 1.8 V NAND solutions in lower-density consumer Internet of Things devices.

Serial NOR Flash Maintains Market Leadership

Serial NOR flash accounted for 66.1% of the Europe NOR flash market in 2025. Its leadership reflects lower pin requirements, reduced printed circuit board routing complexity, compact packaging, and broad compatibility with automotive and industrial controllers. Serial architectures are increasingly favored for new designs requiring higher bandwidth without the physical footprint associated with parallel interfaces.

Winbond's Octal NOR portfolio demonstrates the performance progression of serial memory, offering continuous-read throughput of up to 400 MB/s on xSPI-enabled products. Parallel NOR flash remains relevant in selected avionics, defense communications, and long-life industrial control systems where legacy timing, platform continuity, and redesign risk remain important. However, new product development and certification activity increasingly favor serial NOR solutions.

Quad SPI Leads While Octal and xSPI Gain Momentum

Quad SPI represented 49.7% of the Europe NOR flash market in 2025, supported by mature software drivers, broad chipset compatibility, and an extensive qualification history across automotive and industrial systems. It remains the preferred interface for many established platforms where execute-in-place performance requirements can be met without adopting a newer architecture.

Octal and xSPI are expected to form the fastest-growing interface category, recording a projected CAGR of 5.9% through 2031. Demand is rising as automotive domain controllers, edge-AI equipment, and communications hardware require greater throughput. In March 2025, Macronix announced that its OctaFlash products had been selected for STMicroelectronics' STM32N6 platform, supporting 200 MHz DDR operation and throughput of up to 400 MB/s. JEDEC xSPI standardization is also reducing supplier lock-in concerns and supporting broader adoption.

Higher Memory Densities Benefit from Increasing Software Complexity

The greater-than-32-to-64-megabit category generated 25.6% of Europe NOR flash market revenue in 2025, making it the largest density segment. Demand is supported by automotive electronics, industrial sensor-fusion systems, and telecommunications equipment requiring reliable firmware storage.

Higher-density NOR flash is expected to outpace the broader market as zonal and domain-controller architectures consolidate software previously distributed across multiple electronic control units. At the same time, lower-density products retain a stable installed base in legacy industrial controllers and basic sensor platforms. Supplier portfolios are expanding toward higher-capacity, low-power products for AI computing, medical wearables, and edge-AI systems, reinforcing the long-term shift toward upper-middle and high-density NOR flash across Europe.

Key Topics Covered:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Assumptions and Market Definition

1.2 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET LANDSCAPE

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Automotive OEM-Mandated Flash Quality Targets Driving Design-Ins in Germany and Nordics

4.2.2 EU Data-Centric Edge-AI Roll-Outs Elevating Serial NOR Adoption in Industrial PLCs

4.2.3 Shift to OTA Firmware Updates in European EVs Boosting High-Density SPI NOR Demand

4.2.4 Telecom Open-RAN Deployments in UK and France Requiring Low-Latency Boot Code Storage

4.2.5 Medical-Grade Wearables Regulation (MDR) Accelerating Secure NOR Integration

4.2.6 EU Chips Act Funding for 28 nm and 45 nm NOR Lines (e.g., Dresden)

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Rising 1.8 V NAND Substitutes Below 256 Mb in Consumer IoT Nodes

4.3.2 Fab-Level Yield Losses on 28 nm Floating-Gate Nodes Elevating ASP Volatility

4.3.3 Tight Allocation of Specialty Photomasks in Europe Hindering Parallel NOR Expansion

4.3.4 Post-Brexit Customs Delays Impacting Lead-Times for UK Automotive Tier-1s

4.4 Industry Value Chain Analysis

4.5 Regulatory Outlook

4.6 Technological Outlook

4.7 Impact of Macroeconomic Factors on the Market

4.8 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.8.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.8.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.8.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.8.4 Threat of Substitutes

4.8.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

4.9 Pricing Analysis

4.10 Investment Analysis

5 MARKET SIZE AND GROWTH FORECASTS (VALUE AND VOLUME)

5.1 By Type (Value and Volume)

5.1.1 Serial NOR Flash

5.1.2 Parallel NOR Flash

5.2 By Interface (Value)

5.2.1 SPI Single / Dual

5.2.2 Quad SPI

5.2.3 Octal and xSPI

5.3 By Density (Value)

5.3.1 2 Megabit and Less

5.3.2 More than 2 to 4 Megabit

5.3.3 More than 4 to 8 Megabit

5.3.4 More than 8 to 16 Megabit

5.3.5 More than 16 to 32 Megabit

5.3.6 More than 32 to 64 Megabit

5.3.7 More than 64 to 128 Megabit

5.3.8 More than 128 to 256 Megabit

5.3.9 More than 256 Megabit

5.4 By Voltage (Value)

5.4.1 3 V Class

5.4.2 1.8 V Class

5.4.3 Wide-Voltage (1.65 V-3.6 V)

5.4.4 Others - 1.2 V Class (Sub-1.8 V, 2.5 V, 5 V)

5.5 By End-User Application (Value and Volume)

5.5.1 Consumer Electronics

5.5.2 Communication

5.5.3 Automotive

5.5.4 Industrial

5.5.5 Other End-User Applications

5.6 By Process Technology Node (Value)

5.6.1 90 nm and More

5.6.2 65 nm

5.6.3 55 nm (Including 58 nm)

5.6.4 45 nm

5.6.5 28 nm and Below

5.7 By Packaging Type (Value)

5.7.1 WLCSP / CSP

5.7.2 QFN / SOIC

5.7.3 BGA / FBGA

5.7.4 Other Packaging Types

5.8 By Country

5.8.1 Germany

5.8.2 United Kingdom

5.8.3 France

5.8.4 Italy

5.8.5 Rest of Europe

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Market Concentration

6.2 Strategic Moves

6.3 Vendor Positioning Analysis

6.4 Company Profiles (includes Global Level Overview, Market Level Overview, Core Segments, Financials as available, Strategic Information, Market Rank/Share, Products and Services, Recent Developments)

6.4.1 Infineon Technologies AG

6.4.2 Micron Technology Inc.

6.4.3 Winbond Electronics Corp.

6.4.4 Macronix International Co. Ltd.

6.4.5 GigaDevice Semiconductor Inc.

6.4.6 Integrated Silicon Solution Inc.

6.4.7 Renesas Electronics Corp.

6.4.8 Microchip Technology Inc.

6.4.9 Elite Semiconductor Microelectronics Tech. Inc.

6.4.10 Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

6.4.11 SK hynix Inc.

6.4.12 SMIC NOR Foundry Services

6.4.13 Tower Semiconductor

6.4.14 ISSI Automotive Grade NOR (China)

6.4.15 Macron Flash Ltd.

6.4.16 Cypress Semiconductor Corp.

6.4.17 Alliance Memory Inc.

6.4.18 Puya Semiconductor (Shanghai) Co. Ltd.

6.4.19 Hua Hong Semiconductor Ltd.

6.4.20 EON Silicon Solution Inc.

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE OUTLOOK

7.1 White-Space and Unmet Need Analysis

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