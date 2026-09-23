Europe HBM Market (2026-2031) - Rising AI And High-Performance Computing Demand Fuels Growth

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Europe's HBM opportunity is driven by AI data centers, sovereign compute, inference and automotive AI, with demand shifting to HBM4E and advanced nodes amid supply and packaging gaps.

Dublin, Sept. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Europe HBM - Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts (2026-2031)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Europe HBM Market to Reach USD 1.68 Billion by 2031 as AI Infrastructure Investment Accelerates

The Europe high-bandwidth memory (HBM) market is projected to grow from USD 0.43 billion in 2025 and USD 0.55 billion in 2026 to USD 1.68 billion by 2031. This represents a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 25.02% between 2026 and 2031. Expanding artificial intelligence infrastructure, sovereign computing programs and demand for advanced AI accelerators are expected to support strong market growth across the region.

AI Data Center Expansion Drives Europe HBM Market Growth

The rapid deployment of GPU-intensive infrastructure remains one of the strongest growth drivers for the Europe HBM market. Every new AI cluster increases high-bandwidth memory requirements across servers and accelerator systems. In June 2026, NVIDIA reported that 35 new AI supercomputers were under development across 23 European countries. More than 800 AI exaflops had also been deployed or announced in Europe since 2025.

More than 90% of these AI factory deployments were associated with Blackwell and Hopper systems, which rely on HBM as a core memory technology. Demand is also broadening as organizations move from AI model training to production-scale inference. These workloads require sustained memory throughput across multiple concurrent sessions, creating recurring demand for high-performance memory capacity.

This transition is helping the Europe HBM market expand beyond traditional hyperscaler procurement. National governments, research institutions, telecommunications providers, cloud platforms and large enterprises are emerging as increasingly important buyers.

EuroHPC Programs Establish a Strong Demand Foundation

Europe's sovereign computing initiatives are creating a policy-supported source of HBM demand outside conventional commercial cloud investment cycles. The EuroHPC network has progressed from individual flagship supercomputers to a broader system of AI factories distributed across participating countries.

The IT4LIA AI Factory contract signed in April 2026 illustrates the scale of this investment. Based on NVIDIA GB200 NVL4 architecture, the system incorporates more than 8,000 GPUs and offers over 160 exaflops of peak inference performance. SiPearl's Rhea1 processor completed power-on in May 2026, with its architecture integrating four HBM stacks and creating an additional European pathway for HBM-enabled sovereign computing.

Because these initiatives are linked to multiyear institutional and government roadmaps, they may provide greater demand visibility even during periods of uneven commercial technology spending.

Limited Regional HBM Production Remains a Key Constraint

Europe's lack of commercial-scale indigenous HBM fabrication represents a significant structural challenge. Regional demand growth does not automatically result in local semiconductor value creation because European customers continue to depend on suppliers and advanced packaging capacity located outside the region.

Consequently, the Europe HBM market remains exposed to global allocation decisions, supplier qualification timelines and packaging bottlenecks. Although the EU Chips Act has strengthened Europe's broader semiconductor strategy, many announced investments remain focused on logic chips and power semiconductors rather than dedicated HBM production. Advanced packaging capacity also remains concentrated outside Europe, increasing supply-chain sensitivity as demand rises.

Additional market factors include the adoption of specialized inference platforms using on-package memory, increasing memory requirements for automotive advanced driver-assistance systems and in-vehicle AI, and the geographic concentration of advanced semiconductor packaging capabilities.

HBM3E Leads Current Revenue While HBM4E Gains Momentum

HBM3E accounted for 51.95% of Europe HBM market revenue in 2025. Its leadership reflects widespread use in AI accelerator platforms deployed across cloud, research and sovereign computing environments. Systems based on Hopper and early Blackwell architectures are expected to keep HBM3E central to near-term procurement, even as newer memory generations enter production.

Momentum is already shifting toward HBM4 and HBM4E. In May 2026, Samsung announced that it had shipped HBM4E samples to NVIDIA ahead of schedule. The samples offered specifications of up to 16 Gbps per pin, 48 GB of capacity and bandwidth of up to 3.6 TB/s per stack. NVIDIA's June 2026 confirmation that the Vera Rubin platform had entered production further reinforced preparations for the HBM4 transition.

HBM4E and subsequent variants are forecast to register the fastest CAGR, at 25.94% through 2031. Growth will depend not only on performance improvements but also on base-die integration, advanced packaging and supplier qualification. Older HBM generations are expected to remain in selected academic, institutional and legacy high-performance computing installations, although they will no longer define the market's primary direction.

Advanced Technology Nodes Capture the Largest Market Share

Advanced nodes below 1Z represented 59.13% of the Europe HBM market in 2025. Their leading position reflects the bandwidth density and power-efficiency requirements of modern AI accelerators. Supplier roadmaps indicate that the transition from HBM3E to HBM4 will remain closely connected to migration toward increasingly advanced memory process technologies.

The 1Z node continues to support HBM3 installations, particularly among institutions and operators that have not yet upgraded to HBM3E- or HBM4-based systems. Earlier 1Y and 1X nodes are becoming more concentrated in legacy HBM programs and older high-performance computing environments. As Europe expands AI factories, sovereign supercomputers and enterprise inference capacity, advanced-node HBM is expected to capture a growing share of regional investment through 2031.

Key Topics Covered:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Assumptions and Market Definition

1.2 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET LANDSCAPE

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 AI-Driven Accelerator Density in European Data Centers

4.2.2 EuroHPC Sovereign Compute Buildout

4.2.3 Automotive ADAS and In-Vehicle AI Memory Intensity

4.2.4 HBM Adoption in Memory-Bound Scientific Workloads

4.2.5 Advanced Packaging Pull-Through from European System Integrators

4.2.6 Specialized Inference Platforms Using On-Package Memory

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Limited Indigenous HBM Supply Base in Europe

4.3.2 Advanced Packaging Capacity Concentration Outside Europe

4.3.3 High Thermal and Power-Delivery Complexity at Scale

4.3.4 Long Qualification Cycles for Automotive and Industrial Platforms

4.4 Industry Supply Chain Analysis

4.5 Regulatory Landscape

4.6 Technological Outlook

4.7 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.7.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.7.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.7.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.7.4 Threat of Substitutes

4.7.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SIZE AND GROWTH FORECASTS (VALUE)

5.1 By HBM Type

5.1.1 HBM2E and Earlier Generations

5.1.2 HBM3

5.1.3 HBM3E

5.1.4 HBM4

5.1.5 HBM4E

5.2 By Technology Node

5.2.1 1X And Above Legacy Nodes

5.2.2 1Y Node

5.2.3 1Z Node

5.2.4 Advanced Nodes Below 1Z

5.3 By Packaging Type

5.3.1 2.5D Interposer-Based Packaging

5.3.2 3D Stacking

5.3.3 Fan-Out Advanced Packaging

5.4 By End Use Industry

5.4.1 Cloud Service Providers and Hyperscalers

5.4.2 Internet Platforms and AI Model Developers

5.4.3 Government, Defense, Research, and Academic Institutions

5.4.4 Enterprise Data Centers

5.4.5 Telecommunications Operators and Network Equipment Providers

5.4.6 Other Enterprise Verticals

5.5 By Application

5.5.1 AI Model Training

5.5.2 AI Model Inference

5.5.3 HPC and Scientific Computing

5.5.4 Professional Graphics, Rendering, and Visualization

5.5.5 Network and Telecom Processing

5.5.6 Other High-Bandwidth Compute Workloads

5.6 By Geography

5.6.1 Germany

5.6.2 United Kingdom

5.6.3 France

5.6.4 Italy

5.6.5 Spain

5.6.6 Nordics

5.6.7 Rest of Europe

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Market Concentration

6.2 Strategic Moves

6.3 Market Share Analysis

6.4 Company Profiles (includes Global Level Overview, Market Level Overview, Core Segments, Financials as available, Strategic Information, Products and Services, Recent Developments)

6.4.1 Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

6.4.2 SK hynix Inc.

6.4.3 Micron Technology, Inc.

6.5 Other Ecosystem Players

6.5.1 NVIDIA Corporation

6.5.2 Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.

6.5.3 Intel Corporation

6.5.4 Broadcom Inc.

6.5.5 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company

6.5.6 Lenovo Group Limited

6.5.7 ASML Holding N.V.

6.5.8 STMicroelectronics N.V.

6.5.9 Infineon Technologies AG

6.5.10 Robert Bosch GmbH

6.5.11 SiPearl SAS

6.5.12 Eviden

6.5.13 Atos SE

6.5.14 imec vzw

6.5.15 Fraunhofer-Gesellschaft zur Forderung der angewandten Forschung e.V.

6.5.16 Cadence Design Systems, Inc.

6.5.17 Synopsys, Inc.

6.5.18 Marvell Technology, Inc.

6.5.19 Applied Materials, Inc.

6.5.20 Renault Group

6.5.21 BMW AG

6.5.22 Mercedes-Benz Group AG

6.5.23 Volkswagen AG

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE OUTLOOK

7.1 White-Space and Unmet-Need Assessment

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