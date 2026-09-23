Saudi Arabia Construction Consulting Market (2026-2031) - Vision 2030 Megaprojects Drive Demand

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Vision 2030 megaprojects, PPPs and housing are driving demand for project management, master planning, digital twins, and bilingual, regulatory-savvy consultants.

Dublin, Sept. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Saudi Arabia Construction Consulting - Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts (2026-2031)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Vision 2030 megaprojects, public-private partnerships, infrastructure investment, and housing development are driving demand for construction consulting services across the Kingdom.

The Saudi Arabia construction consulting market is valued at an estimated USD 18.73 billion in 2025 and USD 20 billion in 2026. It is forecast to reach USD 28.05 billion by 2031, expanding at a compound annual growth rate of 7% between 2026 and 2031. Growth is being supported by large-scale urban development, infrastructure modernization, housing programs, and increased private-sector participation under Saudi Vision 2030.

Vision 2030 Giga-Projects Support Long-Term Consulting Demand

Saudi Arabia is advancing a development pipeline valued at approximately USD 600 billion, led by major projects including NEOM, Qiddiya City, the Red Sea destination, Diriyah Gate, and ROSHN housing communities. These developments require extensive project management, feasibility assessment, engineering, cost control, scheduling, and risk-management expertise.

Although plans for The Line have been adjusted to prioritize an initial 2.4-kilometer phase, investment continues across other NEOM developments, including Sindalah, Oxagon, and Trojena. Qiddiya's stadium, entertainment, infrastructure, and theme park packages are also generating demand for specialist consulting capabilities. Diriyah's heritage restoration program further increases the need for advisers with conservation, engineering, planning, and regulatory expertise.

The size and complexity of these projects provide long-term revenue opportunities for construction consulting companies with multidisciplinary teams and experience managing major programs. Stronger oversight requirements from investors and lenders are also increasing demand for independent technical, financial, and risk advisory services.

Privatization and PPP Programs Create New Advisory Opportunities

Saudi Arabia's National Privatization Strategy targets approximately USD 64 billion in private investment and more than 220 public-private partnership contracts by 2030. This initiative is transforming conventional government infrastructure tenders into long-term concessions across transportation, aviation, water, energy, and other essential services.

Construction consultants are increasingly supporting transaction structuring, financial modeling, technical due diligence, procurement, regulatory compliance, and lender oversight. Major water and power developments, including the USD 5.5 billion Yanbu 4 Independent Water and Power Project and the USD 1.8 billion Jubail 3B plant, illustrate the need for advisers with expertise in engineering, finance, tariff structures, and regulatory requirements.

Specialist Talent Shortages Present a Market Constraint

Demand for Arabic-speaking engineers and senior project managers continues to exceed supply, particularly on developments requiring municipal approvals, Arabic documentation, and coordination with local authorities. Compensation rates for senior Arabic-fluent project managers are reported to be 30% to 40% above international benchmarks, placing pressure on margins for fixed-price project management consultancy contracts.

The shortage is particularly significant for heritage projects in Diriyah and AlUla, where local language capabilities and conservation expertise are essential. International consulting firms are responding by investing in workforce development, establishing language programs, and acquiring or partnering with Saudi companies. However, the time required to build advanced technical and bilingual capabilities is expected to keep the talent market constrained through at least 2028.

Additional factors influencing the Saudi Arabia construction consulting market include digital-twin requirements for major assets, Saudization quotas, construction-material price volatility, sustainable building standards, and the growing adoption of building information modeling.

Project Management Consultancy Leads the Service Market

Project management consultancy represented 40.54% of Saudi Arabia's construction consulting market in 2025. Its leading position reflects developers' preference for centralized accountability across cost, schedule, procurement, quality, and risk management. Large developments such as New Murabba and King Salman Park demonstrate the importance of integrated project oversight across complex contractor and supplier networks.

Master planning and related services are expected to record the fastest service-level growth, with an estimated CAGR of 8.25% through 2031. Long-term developments such as Qiddiya, AlUla, and ROSHN communities require phased land-use planning, mobility analysis, utility design, environmental assessment, and stakeholder coordination. These assignments can extend over 10 to 15 years and often generate subsequent design and engineering opportunities.

Infrastructure Leads as Residential Consulting Accelerates

Infrastructure and civil works accounted for approximately 40.5% of the market in 2025. Growth is being driven by major investments in rail, roads, airports, power systems, utilities, and desalination facilities. Projects such as Riyadh Metro Line 7 and the USD 8 billion King Salman International Airport require specialist expertise in tunneling, transportation systems, utilities, engineering, and long-term program management.

Residential construction consulting is forecast to be the fastest-growing sector, advancing at a CAGR of 7.98% through 2031. PIF-backed ROSHN is accelerating the delivery of more than 150,000 homes across Saudi Arabia, creating opportunities in master planning, geotechnical services, value engineering, modular construction, and energy modeling. Energy-efficiency requirements and wider use of off-site fabrication are also expanding the role of consultants in sustainable design, digital engineering, and cost optimization.

With Vision 2030 initiatives progressing across Riyadh, Jeddah, the Dammam Metropolitan Area, and other regions, Saudi Arabia's construction consulting market is positioned for sustained expansion through 2031.



Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

1.1 Study Assumptions & Market Definition

1.2 Scope of the Study

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 USD 600 bn giga-project pipeline under Vision 2030 sustains multi-year consulting demand

4.2.2 Accelerated privatisation & PPP model unlocks advisory opportunities in transport & utilities

4.2.3 Mandatory Saudisation quotas heighten need for talent-development consulting

4.2.4 Digital twin mandates on NEOM & Red Sea assets push high-value BIM/PLM consulting

4.2.5 Green building code (SBC 601) adoption propels sustainability & carbon-audit services

4.2.6 Modular construction uptake in desert logistics parks drives off-site integration consulting

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Scarcity of Arabic-speaking Tier-1 consultants inflates bill rates

4.3.2 Construction material price swings linked to oil-linked inflation disrupt feasibility studies

4.3.3 Fragmented municipal permit systems outside Riyadh prolong pre-construction timelines

4.3.4 Cyber-liability exposure on cloud-based BIM deters mid-sized local firms

4.4 Government Initiatives & Consultant Empanelment Frameworks

4.5 Value / Supply-Chain Analysis

4.5.1 Overview

4.5.2 International Consulting Firms - Key Quantitative and Qualitative Insights

4.5.3 Domestic/Regional Consulting Firms - Key Quantitative and Qualitative Insights

4.5.4 Specialized Niche Consultants - Key Quantitative and Qualitative Insights

4.5.5 Technology Platform Providers (BIM, Digital PMC) - Key Quantitative and Qualitative Insights

4.6 Regulatory Landscape

4.7 Technological Outlook

4.8 Industry Attractiveness - Porter's Five Force Analysis

4.8.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.8.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.8.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.8.4 Threat of Substitutes

4.8.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

4.9 Comparison of Consulting Market Maturity: Saudi Arabia vs. Other Countries

5 Market Size & Growth Forecasts (Values, In USD Billion)

5.1 By Service Type

5.1.1 Project Management Consultancy (PMC)

5.1.2 Feasibility Studies

5.1.3 Detailed Project Reports (DPR)

5.1.4 Design and Engineering Services

5.1.5 Master Planning and Other Services

5.2 By Sector

5.2.1 Residential

5.2.2 Commercial

5.2.2.1 Office

5.2.2.2 Retail

5.2.2.3 Industrial and Logistics

5.2.2.4 Data Center

5.2.2.5 Others - Institutional, Hospitality etc.

5.2.3 Infrastructure/Civil

5.2.3.1 Transportation Infrastructure (Roadways, Railways, Airways, others)

5.2.3.2 Energy & Utilities

5.2.3.3 Social Infrastructure

5.2.3.4 Others

5.3 By Construction Type

5.3.1 New Construction

5.3.2 Renovation

5.4 By Investment Source

5.4.1 Public

5.4.2 Private

5.5 By Geography

5.5.1 Riyadh

5.5.2 Jeddah

5.5.3 DMA (Dammam Metropolitan Area)

5.5.4 Rest of Saudi Arabia

6 Competitive Landscape

6.1 Market Concentration

6.2 Strategic Moves

6.3 Market Share Analysis

6.4 Company Profiles (includes Global level Overview, Market level overview, Core Segments, Financials as available, Strategic Information, Products & Services, and Recent Developments)

6.4.1 AtkinsRealis (Atkins Middle East)

6.4.2 AECOM Arabia

6.4.3 WSP Middle East

6.4.4 Dar Al Handasah Consultants

6.4.5 Zuhair Fayez Partnership

6.4.6 KEO International Consultants

6.4.7 Saudconsult

6.4.8 Parsons Corporation (ME)

6.4.9 Hill International KSA

6.4.10 Bechtel Saudi Arabia

6.4.11 Arcadis Middle East

6.4.12 Faithful+Gould (SNC-Lavalin Group)

6.4.13 Mott MacDonald Saudi

6.4.14 Egis Saudi

6.4.15 Dar Al Riyadh

6.4.16 Omrania

6.4.17 Jacobs Saudi

6.4.18 Consolidated Consultants Group (CCG)

6.4.19 Al Latifia Consulting

6.4.20 SYSTRA Arabia

7 Market Opportunities & Future Outlook

7.1 White-Space & Unmet-Need Assessment

For more information about this report visit

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900