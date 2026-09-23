Saudi Arabia Scaffolding Market (2026-2031) - Growth Driven By Vision 2030 Infrastructure And Construction Projects

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Vision 2030 projects and oil and gas maintenance drive demand, while mobile and modular systems gain traction. Rental, engineering, inspection and rapid deployment offer differentiation.

Dublin, Sept. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Saudi Arabia Scaffolding - Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts (2026-2031)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Saudi Arabia scaffolding market is projected to grow from USD 256 million in 2025 and USD 275 million in 2026 to USD 420 million by 2031. The market is expected to register a compound annual growth rate of 8.84% from 2026 to 2031, driven by Vision 2030 construction programs, energy-sector maintenance, infrastructure investment, and increasing adoption of modular scaffolding systems.

Vision 2030 Construction Pipeline Strengthens Scaffolding Demand

Saudi Arabia's extensive construction pipeline continues to generate demand across public transport, urban development, hospitality, commercial property, and government-backed redevelopment. Construction sector GDP increased 4% year over year in the fourth quarter of 2025, indicating broad activity across the Kingdom's building and infrastructure base.

Riyadh's metro extension program and other Vision 2030 projects are supporting scaffolding requirements across multiple cities and asset classes. This geographic and sector diversity reduces reliance on individual projects while creating opportunities for suppliers capable of moving equipment and certified crews between locations. As major developments progress from structural work to fit-out, testing, inspection, and operational support, scaffolding fleets are also expected to complete more repeat deployment cycles.

Oil and Gas Maintenance Supports Recurring Market Activity

Oil and gas maintenance provides the Saudi Arabia scaffolding market with a recurring source of demand that is less dependent on new construction awards. Saudi Aramco reported capital investment of USD 52.2 billion in 2025 and provided guidance of USD 50 billion to USD 55 billion for 2026, supporting continued field, processing, and plant activity, particularly in the Eastern Province.

The scale of specialist access requirements was demonstrated by KAEFER Saudi Arabia's work on the Zuluf onshore oil facilities project. The deployment included more than 200,000 square meters of suspended scaffolding, over 1,200 tons of material at peak activity, and 34 dedicated scaffold designs. Maintenance shutdowns and turnaround projects often require rapid erection, inspection, and dismantling, increasing the value of suppliers with certified labor, engineering expertise, and strong mobilization capacity.

Price Competition Encourages Service-Based Differentiation

Intense competition continues to pressure contractor margins in routine construction applications. Pricing challenges are especially significant in standard tube-and-coupler projects, short-duration urban assignments, and lower-complexity contracts where procurement decisions are frequently led by cost.

Larger scaffolding providers remain well positioned to meet demanding safety, compliance, engineering, and documentation requirements, but they continue to compete with smaller operators that have lower overheads. To protect margins, suppliers are increasingly differentiating through integrated rental, engineering, inspection, logistics, and site-mobilization services rather than competing solely on equipment price.

Additional factors shaping the market include the expansion of industrial and mega projects, a shift toward modular and reusable systems, and constraints related to skilled labor and erection capacity.

Supported Scaffolding Maintains Market Leadership

Supported scaffolding accounted for 66% of the Saudi Arabia scaffolding market in 2025, remaining ahead of suspended and mobile systems. Its leadership reflects strong demand from transport infrastructure, industrial facilities, utilities, and large horizontal construction programs that require stable, load-bearing access across extensive work areas.

Suspended scaffolding represents a smaller market share but remains essential for technically complex energy projects and structures requiring specialized vertical access. Mobile scaffolding, meanwhile, is forecast to record the fastest growth, with a 9.6% CAGR through 2031. Its expansion is aligned with rising fit-out, inspection, testing, and maintenance activity in retail, hospitality, airport, and mixed-use developments.

Suppliers offering both heavy supported systems and flexible mobile fleets are positioned to serve projects throughout the construction lifecycle. Buyers are also placing greater emphasis on engineered layouts, documented inspections, safety compliance, and predictable assembly methods.

Modular and Ringlock Systems Lead Industry Growth

Modular and ringlock scaffolding systems held a 44% market share in 2025 and are projected to grow at a 10.3% CAGR, making the category the leading system by both current value and forecast momentum. Contractors increasingly favor standardized platforms because they support repeatable assembly, structured documentation, efficient reconfiguration, and improved handling across large and complex sites.

Tube-and-coupler systems remain important for irregular structures, cost-sensitive projects, and applications requiring flexible layouts. Cuplock systems continue to serve repetitive access requirements and large working platforms, while H-frame scaffolding remains prominent in residential and light commercial construction with standardized floor heights.

The transition toward modular systems is also strengthening the connection between equipment supply and technical services. Scaffold design, inspection planning, engineering support, and digital coordination can improve supplier retention over the duration of a project. As a result, future leadership in the Saudi Arabia scaffolding market will increasingly depend on inventory availability, engineering capabilities, local service networks, safety performance, and the ability to support customers across multiple project phases.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

1.1 Study Assumptions & Market Definition

1.2 Scope of the Study

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Market Insights and Dynamics

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Vision 2030 Construction Pipeline Drives Scaffolding Demand

4.2.2 Oil and Gas Maintenance Activities Increase Scaffolding Utilization

4.2.3 Shift Toward Modular and Reusable Systems Supports Market Growth

4.2.4 Strong Safety Compliance Requirements Encourage Standardized Scaffolding Adoption

4.2.5 Growth in Industrial and Mega Projects Expands Scaffolding Requirements

4.2.6 Expansion of Infrastructure and Transportation Projects Boosts Scaffolding Deployment

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Intense Price Competition Pressures Contractor Margins

4.3.2 Dependence on Imported Materials and Components Increases Cost Exposure

4.3.3 High Compliance and Certification Requirements Raise Operating Costs

4.3.4 Skilled Labor and Erection Capacity Constraints Limit Project Execution Efficiency

4.4 Value / Supply-Chain Analysis

4.5 Regulatory Landscape

4.6 Technological Outlook

4.7 Cost Structure Analysis

4.8 Porter's Five Forces

4.8.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.8.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.8.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.8.4 Threat of Substitutes

4.8.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

4.9 Impact of Geopolitics

4.9.1 Raw Material Price Volatility

4.9.2 Supply Chain Disruptions and Longer Lead Times

4.9.3 Rising Energy and Logistics Costs

4.9.4 Infrastructure, Energy Security, and Defense-Led Demand

5 Market Size & Growth Forecasts (Value, USD)

5.1 By Type

5.1.1 Supported Scaffold

5.1.2 Suspended Scaffold

5.1.3 Mobile Scaffold

5.2 By System

5.2.1 Tube & Coupler

5.2.2 Cuplock

5.2.3 Modular / Ringlock

5.2.4 Frame / H-Frame

5.3 By Business Model

5.3.1 Sales

5.3.2 Rental

5.4 By Material Type

5.4.1 Timber / Plywood

5.4.2 Steel

5.4.3 Aluminum

5.4.4 Plastic / Fibreglass

5.4.5 Others

5.5 By Sector

5.5.1 Residential

5.5.2 Commercial

5.5.3 Industrial & Logistics

5.5.4 Infrastructure

5.6 By City

5.6.1 Riyadh

5.6.2 Eastern Province

5.6.3 Makkah Region

5.6.4 Madinah Region

5.6.5 Rest of Saudi Arabia

6 Competitive Landscape

6.1 Market Concentration

6.2 Strategic Moves

6.3 Market Share Analysis

6.4 Company Profiles (Includes Global Level Overview, Market Level overview, Core Segments, Financials as Available, Strategic Information, Products & Services, and Recent Developments)

6.4.1 Saudi Scaffolding Factory (SSF)

6.4.2 SGB Al-Dabal Co. Ltd

6.4.3 Al Najm Al Thaqib Scaffolding Company (NTC)

6.4.4 Najd Scaffolding & Formwork

6.4.5 PERI Saudi Arabia

6.4.6 Manar Al Omran

6.4.7 Alrowad Scaffolding

6.4.8 Saudi Scaffolding Solutions

6.4.9 ASCEND Access Global Scaffolding Company

6.4.10 Al Falah for Scaffolding & Formwork

6.4.11 Arabian Scaffolding Factory

6.4.12 Saudi Scaffolding and Formwork Systems

6.4.13 United Steel Industries (UNISTEEL)

6.4.14 Resa Gulf Scaffolding (RGS)

6.4.15 Relet Scaffolding & Formwork

6.4.16 9 Degrees Scaffolding & Formwork

6.4.17 KAEFER Saudi Arabia

6.4.18 Spar Steel Industries Saudi Arabia

6.4.19 Layher Saudi Arabia

6.4.20 BrandSafway Saudi Arabia

7 Market Opportunities & Future Outlook

7.1 White-Space & Unmet-Need Assessment

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