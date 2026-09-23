Global Roofing Market Trends And Investment Strategies 2026-2033 Sustainable Materials, Energy-Efficient Solutions And Infrastructure Investment Reshape The Competitive Landscape

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Urbanization, construction and renovations are boosting demand for sustainable, energy-efficient roofing, creating opportunities in solar, smart, lightweight and climate-resilient solutions

Dublin, Sept. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Roofing Market Insights, Competitive Landscape, and Market Forecast - 2033" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global roofing market is projected to grow steadily through 2033, supported by rapid urbanization, expanding construction activity, infrastructure renovation, and increasing demand for sustainable building materials. Valued at USD 190.2 billion in 2026, the market is forecast to reach USD 258.8 billion by 2033, registering a compound annual growth rate of 4.5% during the forecast period.

Roofing systems remain essential across residential, commercial, and industrial buildings, providing structural protection, durability, energy performance, and architectural value. As environmental standards become more stringent, manufacturers are investing in advanced roofing materials that improve insulation, reduce energy consumption, withstand severe weather, and support long-term building performance.

Global Roofing Market Trends

Bituminous roofing and tiles continue to represent significant shares of the global roofing materials market. However, metal and elastomeric roofing solutions are gaining momentum because of their durability, energy efficiency, weather resistance, and lower maintenance requirements. Reflective coatings, recyclable materials, and advanced insulation technologies are also becoming increasingly important as governments, developers, and property owners prioritize green building practices.

Demand is further strengthened by residential and commercial construction in emerging economies, particularly across Asia-Pacific and Latin America. In North America and Europe, the replacement and renovation of aging roofs are generating consistent opportunities for manufacturers, contractors, and material suppliers. Lightweight, fire-resistant, and climate-resilient products are expected to attract greater investment as customers seek to balance cost, safety, and performance.

Key Roofing Market Growth Drivers



Construction and urban development: Population growth, industrialization, affordable housing programs, and major infrastructure projects are increasing demand for roofing materials.

Material innovation: Advances in metal roofing, elastomeric systems, reflective coatings, and composite materials are improving product durability and energy performance.

Sustainable building practices: Green building standards are encouraging the use of recyclable, energy-efficient, and lower-impact roofing solutions.

Renovation and replacement activity: Aging residential and commercial infrastructure in developed markets is supporting recurring demand for roof upgrades. Climate resilience: Growing exposure to heavy rainfall, high winds, extreme temperatures, and fire risks is accelerating the adoption of high-performance roofing systems.

Business Opportunities

Significant opportunities are emerging for companies focused on product innovation, sustainability, customized systems, and value-added services. Lightweight and flexible roofing products are well positioned for low-rise housing, commercial facilities, and industrial warehouses. Solar-integrated roofing and smart roofing technologies also offer opportunities for suppliers seeking to participate in the transition toward renewable energy and more efficient buildings.

Asia-Pacific and Latin America are expected to provide attractive growth prospects as governments invest in urban infrastructure, transportation, industrial development, and affordable housing. Developed markets will continue to generate demand through energy-efficiency renovations and compliance with updated building regulations. Companies offering application-specific solutions across residential, non-residential, and industrial projects can strengthen their competitive positions.

Regional Roofing Market Outlook



North America: Market growth is supported by renovation activity, building codes, storm-related replacement demand, and strong adoption of energy-efficient materials.

Europe: Sustainability targets and green construction policies are increasing demand for metal, elastomeric, recyclable, and high-performance roofing systems.

Asia-Pacific: China, India, and Southeast Asian countries are benefiting from rapid urbanization, industrial expansion, and large-scale infrastructure investment.

Latin America: Residential and commercial development is creating new demand for durable and cost-effective roofing products. Middle East and Africa: Urban infrastructure initiatives and extreme weather conditions are supporting the adoption of durable, heat-resistant, and climate-resilient roofing solutions.

Competitive Landscape

The global roofing market is highly competitive, with participants emphasizing innovation, geographic expansion, sustainable materials, and differentiated product portfolios. Prominent companies include GAF, Owens Corning, Atlas Roofing Corporation, Carlisle Companies Inc., CertainTeed, Boral Roofing, IKO Industries Ltd., TAMKO Building Products Inc., Firestone Building Products, BMI Group, Etex Group, Saint-Gobain, Hexagon Composites, Kingspan Group, and Sika AG.

Roofing Market Segmentation

The market is segmented by material into bituminous, tile, metal, elastomeric, and other roofing products. By end-use industry, the market covers residential, non-residential, and industrial applications. Regional coverage includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

With sustainable construction, climate resilience, renovation activity, and technological advancement shaping purchasing decisions, the global roofing market is positioned for stable long-term expansion through 2033.

Key Topics Covered

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Global Roofing Market Snapshot

1.2. Future Projections

1.3. Key Market Trends

1.4. Regional Snapshot, by Value, 2026

1.5. Analyst Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Definitions and Segmentations

2.2. Market Dynamics

2.2.1. Drivers

2.2.2. Restraints

2.2.3. Market Opportunities

2.3. Value Chain Analysis

2.4. COVID-19 Impact Analysis

2.5. Porter's Fiver Forces Analysis

2.6. Impact of Russia-Ukraine Conflict

2.7. PESTLE Analysis

2.8. Regulatory Analysis

2.9. Price Trend Analysis

2.9.1. Current Prices and Future Projections, 2025-2033

2.9.2. Price Impact Factors

3. Global Roofing Market Outlook, 2020 - 2033

3.1. Global Roofing Market Outlook, by Material, Value (US$ Bn), 2020-2033

3.1.1. Bituminous

3.1.2. Tile

3.1.3. Metal

3.1.4. Elastomeric

3.1.5. Others

3.2. Global Roofing Market Outlook, by End-use Industry, Value (US$ Bn), 2020-2033

3.2.1. Residential

3.2.2. Non-residential

3.2.3. Industrial

3.3. Global Roofing Market Outlook, by Region, Value (US$ Bn), 2020-2033

3.3.1. North America

3.3.2. Europe

3.3.3. Asia-Pacific

3.3.4. Latin America

3.3.5. Middle East & Africa

4. North America Roofing Market Outlook, 2020 - 2033

4.1. North America Roofing Market Outlook, by Material, Value (US$ Bn), 2020-2033

4.1.1. Bituminous

4.1.2. Tile

4.1.3. Metal

4.1.4. Elastomeric

4.1.5. Others

4.2. North America Roofing Market Outlook, by End-use Industry, Value (US$ Bn), 2020-2033

4.2.1. Residential

4.2.2. Non-residential

4.2.3. Industrial

4.3. North America Roofing Market Outlook, by Country, Value (US$ Bn), 2020-2033

4.3.1. U.S. Roofing Market Outlook, by Material, 2020-2033

4.3.2. U.S. Roofing Market Outlook, by End-use Industry, 2020-2033

4.3.3. Canada Roofing Market Outlook, by Material, 2020-2033

4.3.4. Canada Roofing Market Outlook, by End-use Industry, 2020-2033

4.4. BPS Analysis/Market Attractiveness Analysis

5. Europe Roofing Market Outlook, 2020 - 2033

5.1. Europe Roofing Market Outlook, by Material, Value (US$ Bn), 2020-2033

5.1.1. Bituminous

5.1.2. Tile

5.1.3. Metal

5.1.4. Elastomeric

5.1.5. Others

5.2. Europe Roofing Market Outlook, by End-use Industry, Value (US$ Bn), 2020-2033

5.2.1. Residential

5.2.2. Non-residential

5.2.3. Industrial

5.3. Europe Roofing Market Outlook, by Country, Value (US$ Bn), 2020-2033

5.3.1. Germany Roofing Market Outlook, by Material, 2020-2033

5.3.2. Germany Roofing Market Outlook, by End-use Industry, 2020-2033

5.3.3. Italy Roofing Market Outlook, by Material, 2020-2033

5.3.4. Italy Roofing Market Outlook, by End-use Industry, 2020-2033

5.3.5. France Roofing Market Outlook, by Material, 2020-2033

5.3.6. France Roofing Market Outlook, by End-use Industry, 2020-2033

5.3.7. U.K. Roofing Market Outlook, by Material, 2020-2033

5.3.8. U.K. Roofing Market Outlook, by End-use Industry, 2020-2033

5.3.9. Spain Roofing Market Outlook, by Material, 2020-2033

5.3.10. Spain Roofing Market Outlook, by End-use Industry, 2020-2033

5.3.11. Russia Roofing Market Outlook, by Material, 2020-2033

5.3.12. Russia Roofing Market Outlook, by End-use Industry, 2020-2033

5.3.13. Rest of Europe Roofing Market Outlook, by Material, 2020-2033

5.3.14. Rest of Europe Roofing Market Outlook, by End-use Industry, 2020-2033

5.4. BPS Analysis/Market Attractiveness Analysis

6. Asia-Pacific Roofing Market Outlook, 2020 - 2033

6.1. Asia-Pacific Roofing Market Outlook, by Material, Value (US$ Bn), 2020-2033

6.1.1. Bituminous

6.1.2. Tile

6.1.3. Metal

6.1.4. Elastomeric

6.1.5. Others

6.2. Asia-Pacific Roofing Market Outlook, by End-use Industry, Value (US$ Bn), 2020-2033

6.2.1. Residential

6.2.2. Non-residential

6.2.3. Industrial

6.3. Asia-Pacific Roofing Market Outlook, by Country, Value (US$ Bn), 2020-2033

6.3.1. China Roofing Market Outlook, by Material, 2020-2033

6.3.2. China Roofing Market Outlook, by End-use Industry, 2020-2033

6.3.3. Japan Roofing Market Outlook, by Material, 2020-2033

6.3.4. Japan Roofing Market Outlook, by End-use Industry, 2020-2033

6.3.5. South Korea Roofing Market Outlook, by Material, 2020-2033

6.3.6. South Korea Roofing Market Outlook, by End-use Industry, 2020-2033

6.3.7. India Roofing Market Outlook, by Material, 2020-2033

6.3.8. India Roofing Market Outlook, by End-use Industry, 2020-2033

6.3.9. Southeast Asia Roofing Market Outlook, by Material, 2020-2033

6.3.10. Southeast Asia Roofing Market Outlook, by End-use Industry, 2020-2033

6.3.11. Rest of SAO Roofing Market Outlook, by Material, 2020-2033

6.3.12. Rest of SAO Roofing Market Outlook, by End-use Industry, 2020-2033

6.4. BPS Analysis/Market Attractiveness Analysis

7. Latin America Roofing Market Outlook, 2020 - 2033

7.1. Latin America Roofing Market Outlook, by Material, Value (US$ Bn), 2020-2033

7.1.1. Bituminous

7.1.2. Tile

7.1.3. Metal

7.1.4. Elastomeric

7.1.5. Others

7.2. Latin America Roofing Market Outlook, by End-use Industry, Value (US$ Bn), 2020-2033

7.2.1. Residential

7.2.2. Non-residential

7.2.3. Industrial

7.3. Latin America Roofing Market Outlook, by Country, Value (US$ Bn), 2020-2033

7.3.1. Brazil Roofing Market Outlook, by Material, 2020-2033

7.3.2. Brazil Roofing Market Outlook, by End-use Industry, 2020-2033

7.3.3. Mexico Roofing Market Outlook, by Material, 2020-2033

7.3.4. Mexico Roofing Market Outlook, by End-use Industry, 2020-2033

7.3.5. Argentina Roofing Market Outlook, by Material, 2020-2033

7.3.6. Argentina Roofing Market Outlook, by End-use Industry, 2020-2033

7.3.7. Rest of LATAM Roofing Market Outlook, by Material, 2020-2033

7.3.8. Rest of LATAM Roofing Market Outlook, by End-use Industry, 2020-2033

7.4. BPS Analysis/Market Attractiveness Analysis

8. Middle East & Africa Roofing Market Outlook, 2020 - 2033

8.1. Middle East & Africa Roofing Market Outlook, by Material, Value (US$ Bn), 2020-2033

8.1.1. Bituminous

8.1.2. Tile

8.1.3. Metal

8.1.4. Elastomeric

8.1.5. Others

8.2. Middle East & Africa Roofing Market Outlook, by End-use Industry, Value (US$ Bn), 2020-2033

8.2.1. Residential

8.2.2. Non-residential

8.2.3. Industrial

8.3. Middle East & Africa Roofing Market Outlook, by Country, Value (US$ Bn), 2020-2033

8.3.1. GCC Roofing Market Outlook, by Material, 2020-2033

8.3.2. GCC Roofing Market Outlook, by End-use Industry, 2020-2033

8.3.3. South Africa Roofing Market Outlook, by Material, 2020-2033

8.3.4. South Africa Roofing Market Outlook, by End-use Industry, 2020-2033

8.3.5. Egypt Roofing Market Outlook, by Material, 2020-2033

8.3.6. Egypt Roofing Market Outlook, by End-use Industry, 2020-2033

8.3.7. Nigeria Roofing Market Outlook, by Material, 2020-2033

8.3.8. Nigeria Roofing Market Outlook, by End-use Industry, 2020-2033

8.3.9. Rest of Middle East Roofing Market Outlook, by Material, 2020-2033

8.3.10. Rest of Middle East Roofing Market Outlook, by End-use Industry, 2020-2033

8.4. BPS Analysis/Market Attractiveness Analysis

9. Competitive Landscape

9.1. Company Vs Segment Heatmap

9.2. Company Market Share Analysis, 2025

9.3. Competitive Dashboard

9.4. Company Profiles

9.4.1. GAF

9.4.1.1. Company Overview

9.4.1.2. Product Portfolio

9.4.1.3. Financial Overview

9.4.1.4. Business Strategies and Developments

9.4.2. Owens Corning

9.4.3. Atlas Roofing Corporation

9.4.4. Carlisle Companies Inc.

9.4.5. CertainTeed (Saint-Gobain)

9.4.6. Boral Roofing

9.4.7. IKO Industries Ltd.

9.4.8. TAMKO Building Products, Inc.

9.4.9. Firestone Building Products

9.4.10. BMI Group (Building Materials Investment)

For more information about this report visit

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900