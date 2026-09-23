Melco's Morpheus Becomes Macau's First Hotel To Receive Three MICHELIN Keys

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MACAU, Sept. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ: MLCO) announces that Morpheus at City of Dreams has been awarded Three MICHELIN Keys in the MICHELIN Guide's 2026 global hotel selection, becoming the first hotel in Macau to receive the distinction. Morpheus was promoted from Two Keys, which it held in the 2025 selection.

Three MICHELIN Keys, described by the Guide as "an extraordinary stay", is the highest level of recognition in the MICHELIN Key system. The 2026 selection comprises 2,832 hotels worldwide, of which 155 hold Three Keys. Morpheus is one of two hotels in Hong Kong and Macau at this level.

In its citation, the MICHELIN Guide described Morpheus as combining "futuristic architectural design" with luxury hospitality, gastronomy and personalized guest services.

Mr. Lawrence Ho, Chairman & CEO of Melco, said, "When we set out to build Morpheus, we wanted to create a hotel that Macau had never seen. Bringing that ambition to life was a collective achievement, and our colleagues carry it forward through the care they give our guests every day. This recognition belongs to them. It also affirms the direction we have taken as a company: to be defined by the quality of our hospitality, our dining, our design and our people. We are grateful to the MICHELIN Guide, and proud to bring Macau its first Three Keys."

Designed by the late visionary architect Dame Zaha Hadid and named one of the World's Most Beautiful Hotels by the Prix Versailles, the global architecture and design award at UNESCO, Morpheus is the world's first high-rise supported by a free-form steel exoskeleton. Located within Melco's flagship property City of Dreams, Morpheus seamlessly blends luxury accommodation options, MICHELIN-starred dining, and immersive art experiences to redefine luxury living.









About Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited

The Company, with its American depositary shares listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (Nasdaq: MLCO), is a developer, owner and operator of integrated resort facilities in Asia and Europe. The Company currently operates City of Dreams ( ) and Altira Macau ( ), integrated resorts located in Cotai and Taipa, Macau, respectively. Its business also includes the Mocha Clubs ( ), the only non-casino based operation of electronic gaming machines in Macau. In addition, the Company operates Studio City ( ), a cinematically-themed integrated resort in Cotai, Macau. In the Philippines, the Company operates and manages City of Dreams Manila ( ), an integrated resort in the Entertainment City complex in Manila. In Europe, the Company operates City of Dreams Mediterranean, an integrated resort in Limassol, in the Republic of Cyprus ( ) and licensed satellite casinos in other cities in Cyprus (the“Cyprus Casinos”). In South Asia, the Company operates the casino and manages the Nüwa hotel at City of Dreams Sri Lanka ( ), an integrated resort in Colombo, Sri Lanka. For more information about the Company, please visit .

The Company is majority owned by Melco International Development Limited, a company listed on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited, which is in turn majority owned and led by Mr. Lawrence Ho, who is the Chairman, Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Company.

For media enquiries, please contact:

Chimmy Leung

Executive Director, Corporate Communications

Tel: +852 3151 3765

Email: ...

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at